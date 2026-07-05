Mashrafe Mortaza News View all For those who are interested in learning all the news about cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza first hand, here you will find the most up-to-date news about the player: participation in tournaments, match results and all about his personal life. T20 World Cup 2021 | Players succumbed to pressure from BCB’s criticism, says Mashrafe Mortaza on Bangladesh’s poor campaign Mashrafe Mortaza has held the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and coach Russell Domingo responsible for the team’s poor show at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh are currently placed at the bottom of the Group 1 Super 12s points table, with four defeats from as many games. Mashrafe Mortaza Bangladesh announce preliminary squad for West Indies ODIs as Mashrafe Mortaza misses out Mashrafe Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from Covid-19; tests negative Mashrafe Mortaza Reports | Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Coronavirus Mashrafe Mortaza Chris Gayle feared local Bangladesh spinners, claims Mashrafe Mortaza

International career

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was born on October 5, 1983, in Bangladesh. He is known as the "Narail Express" and is one of the most successful captains in the history of Bangladesh cricket. He made his Test debut in 2001 against Zimbabwe. Mashrafe led Bangladesh to significant wins, including victories over India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. He captained Bangladesh to the quarterfinals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Mashrafe also helped the team secure a spot in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In domestic cricket, he won multiple Bangladesh Premier League titles. He is famous for being the first Bangladeshi pace bowler to bowl over 147 km/h. In 2018, Mashrafe entered politics and won a seat in the Bangladeshi parliament. In 2024, he lost his seat following protests and political unrest.

2001

Test Debut: November 8-12, 2001, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Dhaka. Took 4 wickets for 106 runs.

ODI Debut: November 23, 2001, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Chattogram. Took 2 wickets for 26 runs in 8.2 overs.

T20I Debut: November 28, 2006, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at Khulna.

2002

Missed the Test series against Pakistan due to a back injury.

Suffered a knee injury, leading to months off from cricket.

Played 4 Tests and took 12 wickets with an average of 31.16.

2003

2003 World Cup: Played in two matches, took 2 wickets with an average of 38.00.

Test Series vs England: Took his best Test figures (4/60). Missed more matches due to injury.

Took 8 wickets against England with an average of 21.25.

2004

Test Series vs India: Took his first Test wickets in the series, including Rahul Dravid.

Came back from injury and finished with 5 wickets at an average of 37.00.

Played an important role in Bangladesh’s first ODI win against India. Was named Man of the Match.

2005

Test Series vs Zimbabwe: Bangladesh won its first-ever Test series, 1-0. Mashrafe took 9 wickets at an average of 24.88.

Scored his first first-class century (132 not out against Sylhet Division).

Played in Bangladesh’s historic 3-2 ODI series win against Zimbabwe.

2006

ODI Series vs Zimbabwe: Took 5 wickets in 4 matches, with an average of 29.20.

ICC Champions Trophy: Played in the tournament but missed warm-up matches due to an ankle injury.

Career-Best ODI Figures: Took 6 wickets for 26 runs against Kenya, setting the best figures by a Bangladeshi.

Became the world’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2006 with 49 wickets.

2007

World Cup 2007: Played in the World Cup, but injuries hindered his performance. Took 4 wickets in two matches.

Played a key role in Bangladesh’s victory over South Africa in the group stages.

More injury setbacks affected his consistency.

Vice-Captaincy: After Mohammad Ashraful became captain, Mashrafe was named vice-captain of Bangladesh.

2007-2008

Struggled with form during tours of Sri Lanka and Australia, but was part of important series.

2007 Asia Cup and World Twenty20: Played in the inaugural World T20, but Bangladesh lost to Australia.

2008

Mashrafe dealt with a persistent knee injury, affecting his performance on the tours to Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Underwent surgery for a knee problem that kept him out for several weeks.

Struggled with injuries but played in both the ODI and Test teams.

Played significant roles in ODI series, though injury concerns persisted.

2009

Captaincy: Led Bangladesh in one Test and 7 ODIs, but injuries forced him to miss several matches.

His last Test match was in July 2009 against the West Indies.

Captaincy Issues: Was made captain in 2009 but struggled with injuries during the West Indies tour. Shakib Al Hasan replaced him after his injury.

Mashrafe went through knee surgery in August 2009, but injuries continued to affect his career.

2010

Injury and Form Struggles: Mashrafe faced difficulties in regaining his rhythm after a comeback. His performances in the 2010 Asia Cup were limited, and injuries led to inconsistent form.

He was dropped from the squad for the ODI series against England and later considered retirement if his injuries continued.

2011

World Cup Absence: Mashrafe missed the 2011 World Cup due to knee ligament injuries, causing a public outcry.

Focused on recovery and rehabilitation for the rest of the year.

2012

Comeback: Made a successful return to cricket in 2012, leading Bangladesh’s wicket tally in an ODI series against Australia.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL): Joined Dhaka Gladiators and captained them to victory in the inaugural BPL season.

Was part of the Asia Cup squad, where Bangladesh made an unexpected run to the final.

2013

ODI Return: Remained a crucial part of Bangladesh's ODI squad, showing leadership despite injuries.

2014-2015

Played a key role in Bangladesh’s international success, especially in ODIs.

ICC World Cup 2015: Helped Bangladesh reach the quarter-finals, contributing with leadership and skill.

2016-2017

Continued as team leader, but injuries still limited his participation in some series.

Retired from T20I cricket in April 2017 after the series against Sri Lanka.

2018-2020

Played vital roles in Bangladesh’s ODI successes.

Despite age and injuries, Mashrafe remained an important figure in the team.

Last ODI: Played his final ODI match in March 2020 against Zimbabwe.

2018-Present

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh reached the final, losing to India after beating Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

200th ODI: Played his 200th ODI in December 2018 during the West Indies series.

2019 World Cup: As captain, he had a tough tournament, managing just one wicket from 336 balls.

March 2020: Announced he would step down from the ODI captaincy after leading Bangladesh to a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe. This win marked his 50th ODI win as captain.

January 2021: For the first time since 2001, Mashrafe was dropped from the ODI squad due to injuries.

Retirement

Test Retirement: Due to knee injuries, Mashrafe retired from Test cricket in 2009 and has not returned to the format.

T20I Retirement: Mashrafe retired from T20 internationals in April 2017 after the Sri Lanka tour.

ODI Captaincy: Stepped down in March 2020, following his 50th ODI win as captain.

Speculation on ODI Retirement: Though no official announcement was made, Mashrafe stopped playing regularly after the 2020 series and has not appeared in international matches since.

Leagues Participation

Mashrafe Mortaza took part in several major cricket leagues during his career. He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhaka Premier League, and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). These leagues allowed him to compete against top cricketers from around the world and strengthen his standing in the cricket world.

Indian Premier League

Mashrafe Mortaza joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for $600,000 in an auction. However, he played only one match. He bowled 4 overs, giving up 58 runs, and scored 2 runs in his batting. His team lost to Deccan Chargers in that game.

Year Team Notes 2009 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for $600,000, played one match, gave 58 runs, scored 2 runs

Dhaka Premier League (DPL)

Mashrafe Mortaza did not play often for Khulna Division in domestic cricket due to his international duties. Between 2001 and 2005, he played 36 Tests and 100 ODIs for Bangladesh. During this time, he played only 11 first-class and 9 List A matches for Khulna Division.

In March 2018, Mashrafe made history in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He took four wickets in four balls while playing for Abahani Limited against Agrani Bank Cricket Club. This was his first List A hat-trick, and he became the first Bangladeshi bowler to achieve this feat. Mashrafe finished the 2017–18 season as the leading wicket-taker, with 39 wickets in 16 matches.

In 2022, Mashrafe captained the Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka Premier League. During this time, he suffered serious leg injuries in a domestic accident, which required 27 stitches.

In 2024, Mashrafe played for Legends of Rupganj again. In March 2024, he helped the team win their opening match of the season against Gazi Group Cricketers, with a score of 5:19. In April 2024, during a match between Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Tires Cricket Academy, a fire broke out behind the presidential box. The game was paused for 10 minutes. Once the fire was put out, the match continued, and Legends of Rupganj won with a score of 150:19.2.

Year Team Notes 2018 Abahani Limited Took 4 wickets in 4 balls, first Bangladeshi to do so in List A cricket 2022 Legends of Rupganj Led the team; suffered leg injuries, 27 stitches 2024 Legends of Rupganj Helped team defeat Gazi Group Cricketers in March, 5:19 2024 Legends of Rupganj Played in DPL, won against Gazi Tires Cricket Academy, 150:19.2

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Mashrafe Mortaza joined the Dhaka Gladiators in 2012. Later, he captained Comilla Victorians in 2015. Under his leadership, Comilla Victorians won the BPL title. Mashrafe also captained the team in 2016 and 2017, helping them win the tournament both years.

In October 2018, he joined the Rangpur Riders for the 2018–19 BPL. Mashrafe took 22 wickets in 14 matches, becoming the team's top wicket-taker.

In November 2019, Mashrafe played for the Dhaka Platoon in the 2019–20 BPL. In 2023, he captained the Sylhet Strikers and led them to their first-ever BPL final.

Year Team Notes 2012 Dhaka Gladiators Played in the BPL 2015 Comilla Victorians Captained the team to win the title 2016 Comilla Victorians Captained the team to BPL title 2017 Comilla Victorians Captained the team to BPL title 2018 Rangpur Riders Took 22 wickets in 14 matches 2019 Dhaka Platoon Played in the BPL 2023 Sylhet Strikers Captained team to their first-ever BPL final

Domestic career

Mashrafe Mortaza started his domestic cricket career in 2001 with the Narail District Cricket Team. He played his first first-class match in the 2001/02 season. His last first-class game was in April 2018 for North Zone against South Zone in Khulna.

Mashrafe's List A debut also came in the 2001/02 season. His most recent match in this format was in April 2024 when he played for Shinepukur against Legends of Rupganj in Savar.

He made his T20 debut in November 2006 for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Khulna. His final T20 match was in January 2024 for Barishal against Sylhet Strikers.

Throughout his career, Mashrafe played for teams like Abahani Limited, Dhaka Gladiators, Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, and Gemcon Khulna. He captained Dhaka Gladiators in 2012 and led them to a BPL title. Later, in 2015, he captained Comilla Victorians to another title, followed by two more BPL wins in 2017. In 2020, Mashrafe played for Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

In 2024, Mashrafe played for Legends of Rupganj in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He helped the team win against Gazi Group Cricketers in March 2024. A match in April 2024 between Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Tires Cricket Academy was interrupted by a fire but resumed after 10 minutes, with Rupganj claiming the victory.

Other Leagues

Mashrafe Mortaza played for Gemcon Khulna in the 2020 Bangabandhu T20 Cup. In the eliminator match, he took his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. This performance was a key moment in the tournament. His achievement became a highlight for his team.

Records and achievements

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has received many awards for his achievements in cricket, both in Bangladesh and internationally.

National Honours

2010: National Sports Award, by the Government of Bangladesh, for outstanding sports achievements.

2016: National Board of Revenue (NBR) "Highest Taxpayers in Sports Category," by the Government of Bangladesh.

2017: National Board of Revenue (NBR) "Highest Taxpayers in Sports Category," by the Government of Bangladesh.

2018: National Board of Revenue (NBR) "Highest Taxpayers in Sports Category," by the Government of Bangladesh.

2019: National Board of Revenue (NBR) "Highest Taxpayers in Sports Category," by the Government of Bangladesh.

2017: Meril Prothom Alo Awards - "Sports Award of the Year" and Outstanding Achievement in Sport.

2018: Meril Prothom Alo Awards - "Peoples Choice Award" and Outstanding Achievement in Sport.

2019: "Lifetime Achievement Award" by Amader Shomoy.

2015: Kool-BSPA "Real Sportsman Award."

2018: Mercantile Bank "Eminent Personalities of the Year."

2019: "Successful Entrepreneur" by Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum.

International Honours

2017: "Best Bengali Sportsman of the Year" by ABP Group of India.

2023: MCC Honorary Life Member by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Personal life

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has a life that balances family, cricket, and politics. He keeps a low profile about his private life but still remains a popular figure in Bangladesh.

Family

In 2006, Mashrafe married Sumona Haque Sumi. They have two children, a son named Sahil and a daughter named Humaira. His father, Gholam Mortaza, and mother, Hamdi Mortaza, have supported his career. Mashrafe's brother is Marceline Bin Mortaza.

Finance

Mashrafe's net worth was about US $1.5 million in 2020. In 2023, he reported an annual income of 88,54,558 takels. His income came from investments, work, and other earnings.

House

Mashrafe lives in Narail, in the southwest of Bangladesh, with his wife.

Scandals

Mashrafe has been involved in a few controversies. In the past, he faced charges of assaulting students during protests. He was also involved in a dispute over the ownership of the Sylhet Strikers franchise. In 2024, his house was set on fire by protesters after the resignation of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.

Fans

Mashrafe enjoys a strong following. In 2020, his 37th birthday was celebrated by fans and other cricketers. His Instagram account had over 337,000 followers at the time.