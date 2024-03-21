Delhi Capitals DC in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Delhi Capitals is one of the 8 teams that have been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural season in 2008. Since its formation in 2008, the team has made their fans and managing staff proud by improving the quality of their game year by year. The initial team was formed with big players such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Kevin Pieterson, and Mahela Jayawardene deserve mention.

The Delhi Capitals consider Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi their home. Apart from this, they have the modern Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur as their secondary home ground, regardless, they haven't played any matches there since the 2016 season.

The team has not yet had the chance to lift the IPL trophy since the beginning of the tournament in 2008. They have had some close encounters and semi-final finishes but yet lack the title. They will go into the forthcoming 2024 season with their keen eyes on the championship title.

DC(Delhi Capitals) Team Owner

The team was initially purchased by GMR Sports before the 2008 season of the IPL in the auction on February 20 held in Mumbai for a value of $84 million. The team was first started under the name of Delhi Daredevils. But later, in 2018, GMR Group sold 50% of their stake to JSW Sports for a worth of $69 million with around 550 crores INR. Thus, the team is jointly co-owned by JSW Sports and GMR Group. Consequently, in 2018, the team was renamed Delhi Capitals.

Name of the Team Delhi Capitals Owner of the Team JSW Sports, GMR Sports Chairman of the Team Parth Jindal Captain of the Team David Warner Coach of the Team Ricky Ponting

DC(Delhi Capitals) Brand Value

Over the years, the Delhi Capitals have accumulated a handsome brand value of $64.1 million, roughly estimated at 530 Crore INR, emerging as the sixth most valuable brand in IPL as of 2023. With two renowned sports brands supporting their team and Ricky Ponting as their head coach, the team has emerged as one of the best.

Performance of DC (Delhi Capitals) over the years

To summarize the overall performances of the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL across 16 seasons, they have played 236 matches, won 104 and accepted defeat in the rest. The 16 years have seen the team's rise and fall, with 2020 being their most successful season as they finished as the runners-up. They failed to win the finals of the 2020 season as they lost to the most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, they are a common name in the playoffs. DC has also played in the semi-finals a couple of times across seasons. Their performance could be a mixed taste of joy and sorrow for the fans; it can be easily claimed that they gave their opponents a hard fight every time the stage required it most.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 Semi-Final (4th) 2009 Semi-final (1st) 2010 League Stage (5th) 2011 League Stage (10th) 2012 Playoffs (1st) 2013 League Stage (9th) 2014 League Stage (8th) 2015 League Stage (7th) 2016 League Stage (6th) 2017 League Stage (6th) 2018 League Stage (8th) 2019 Playoffs (3rd) 2020 Runners-up (2nd) 2021 Playoffs (1st) 2022 League Stage (5th) 2023 League Stage (9th)

Brand Value of the IPL Team Owners

The team owners are the driving force behind the success of the team. As the shareholders of the teams mainly deal in sports background, they possess expert knowledge in the field they can guide the team's players in terms of management and strategy. The following subheadings contain summarized information about the brand value of the two stakeholders- JSW Sports and GMR Sports.

JSW Sports

JSW Group is a multinational company based in Mumbai, India. It is a part of the businesses owned by the Jindal Group chairman Sajjan Jindal is a subsidiary of the O.P. Jindal Group.

The JSW has several listed and unlisted companies like JSW Steel, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Energy, JSW Cement, JSW Paint and many more. The group witnessed immense improvement in recent years, growing from a mere 93 crore. The company improved from 93 crore INR in 1993 to 12,700 crore INR in 2008. The current brand value of the company stands at $23 billion.

GMR Sports

GMR Sports is also a multinational Company with its headquarters in New Delhi. GM Rao founded the enterprise and includes many other ventures like GMR Infrastructure, GMR Energy, GMR Airports, and GMR Enterprises. The company has expanded its business quite considerably in recent years. It has announced its global presence by expanding its business in countries outside India like the Philippines and Greece.

The company records net assets of around $6 billion. It is deemed one of India's most significant infrastructure development ventures. The company takes on the charge of operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. Besides the Delhi Capitals, the company also owns UP Yoddha, one of the top franchise Kabaddi teams of the Pro Kabaddi League.