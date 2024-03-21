Lucknow Super Giants LSG in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

In the year 2022, the Indian Premier League welcomed another team named Lucknow Super Giants and made the IPL a 10-team game. Out of the last two years played by the Lucknow team, they haven’t got the desired results and are still waiting for their first IPL Trophy. With players like KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and others, Lucknow have made a name for themselves in the league. The Lucknow Super Giants, with their exciting roster, continue to vie for success and hope to create memorable moments in the upcoming IPL seasons.

LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Team Owner

Following the conclusion of IPL 2021, BCCI aimed to expand the league by introducing new teams. In this endeavour, the RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka, secured the Lucknow team with the highest bid ever in IPL history. Their remarkable bid amounted to 7090 crores (over 932 million USD). Notably, various other investors, including Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Times Media, and more, also expressed interest in acquiring IPL teams.

Name of the Team Lucknow Super Giants Owner of the Team RPSG Sports Private Limited CEO of the Company Dr Sanjiv Goenka Manager of the Team Avinash Vaidya Captain of the Team KL Rahul Coach of the Team Justin Langer

For over a century, the RPSG Group has been a vital force in supplying power to Kolkata, West Bengal, dating back to its inception in 1899. Through its flagship company, CESC, the group has been a consistent source of electricity for the region. Extending its reach beyond Kolkata, the group is actively involved in power distribution in various locations, including Great Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota (Rajasthan), and Malegaon (Maharashtra). With a robust infrastructure, the RPSG Group possesses a thermal power generation capacity of 2400 MW, contributing significantly to the energy landscape. Presently, the company holds an asset value of approximately US$6 billion and a revenue value of US$4 billion. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company's central location aids in efficiently managing its workload.

LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Brand Value

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have swiftly ascended to the 8th position in the IPL brand hierarchy, boasting a commendable brand value of $47 million. Notably, LSG stands out as the fastest-growing brand in the IPL, experiencing an impressive surge of 48%. This meteoric rise underscores the team's burgeoning popularity and the significant strides they've made in a short span. The dynamic growth not only solidifies LSG's standing in the IPL landscape but also positions it as a formidable and increasingly influential brand.

Performance of LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) over the years

Lucknow Super Giants made their debut in the IPL in 2022 and in the 2 seasons that they have played, they have made it to the playoffs both times. However, the team is yet to play the Finals and win the trophy. However, with the core of players like KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and others, Lucknow has a real chance of getting a title in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2022 Playoffs (3rd) 2023 Playoffs (3rd)

Brand Value of the IPL team owners name

Currently, the Lucknow Super Giants are completely owned by the RPSG Group and hence they have been handled by them. The RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka, emerged victorious in securing the rights to operate the Lucknow franchise. Their winning bid, a staggering ₹7,090 crore (equivalent to ₹80 billion or US$1.0 billion in 2023), not only reflected the competitive nature of the bidding process but also underscored the significant financial commitment made by RPSG Group to join the vibrant IPL ecosystem.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka

Sanjiv Goenka is the founder and chairman of RPSG Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Kolkata, boasting a substantial asset base of US$6 billion and revenue of US$4.3 billion. Beyond his business ventures, Goenka is an early-stage investor and a prominent figure in Indian sports. He owns the IPL cricket team Lucknow Super Giants and has been managing the team for the last two seasons.