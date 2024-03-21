List of The Lowest Score Defended in IPL History

In a recent interview about his time leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, the former captain was asked about his proudest moment as a leader. Surprisingly, he pointed to a game where his team defended a low score. This is where the lowest score defended in the IPL list comes into play. Defending a low total takes a lot of skill and courage from the captain as it allows you to the bowlers well and keep them always ready on the field. The list below has got the top 5 IPL matches where the low scores have been defended well. The significance of defending low scores in the IPL cannot be overstated, showcasing a captain's strategic prowess and unwavering courage. It demands adept management of bowlers and constant field vigilance. The curated list below highlights the top 5 IPL matches where defending low totals emerged as a triumph. This intricate skill tests a captain's tactical acumen and underscores the ability to keep bowlers poised and ready on the field.

List of Top 5 Lowest scores defended in IPL

In the IPL, defending low scores is a big deal, and it truly reflects a captain's smart moves and bravery. It's not just about managing bowlers well but also keeping a close eye on the field at all times. Below, we have listed the top 5 IPL matches where teams successfully defended low scores. These matches really show how a captain's strategic thinking and the skill to keep bowlers alert make a huge impact.

First Innings Second Innings Win Margin Year CSK – 116/9 PBKS – 92/8 24 runs 2009 SRH – 118 MI – 87 21 runs 2018 PBKS – 119/8 MI – 116/7 3 runs 2009 SRH – 119/8 PWI – 108 11 runs 2013 MI – 120/9 PWI – 119/6 1 run 2012

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

The first number in the list of lowest scores defended in the Indian Premier League was by Chennai Super Kings in the year 2009. The match was a crucial one for both teams and hence it went off as one that is remembered forever. In a thrilling cricket encounter, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set a challenging target of 116/9 in 20 overs against Punjab. Parthiv Patel's dynamic performance saw him notch up 32 runs off 23 balls, providing a solid foundation for CSK. However, the Punjab team faced mounting pressure from the onset of their innings, managing a mere 92/8 in the allotted 20 overs, ultimately succumbing to a 24-run defeat. CSK's victory was a collective effort, highlighted by a stellar bowling performance. Four of their bowlers showcased exceptional skills, each claiming 2 wickets, disrupting Punjab's batting lineup and sealing the win for CSK.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

It was the year 2018 and Sunrisers Hyderabad was the team that had got the title of the best defending team because of their bowling department. With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi and others, they had the best chance to defend the scores. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, the Mumbai Indians faced one of the most astonishing defeats in IPL history, managing only 87 runs while chasing a modest target of 119. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set the stage with a commendable performance in the first innings, led by Yusuf Pathan's top-scoring knock of 29 runs. The bowlers showed their bowling prowess, dismantling the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup and securing a resounding victory for SRH. Despite Mumbai Indians reaching a promising 61/3 at one stage, their innings crumbled in the latter half, leaving fans in disbelief. The match unfolded as a testament to the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, with SRH's bowlers delivering a masterclass and orchestrating a remarkable turnaround.

3. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Another match in 2009 where Mumbai Indians were at the receiving end was against the Punjab Kings and hence are at the 3rd position in the list. Posting 119/8 in their 20 overs, Punjab's innings was anchored by a resilient knock from Kumar Sangakkara, who contributed 45 runs off 44 balls. Mumbai Indians faced a tense chase, managing only 116/7 and succumbing to a narrow 3-run defeat. JP Duminy's valiant effort of 59 runs for Mumbai Indians was commendable but consumed 63 balls in the process, ultimately proving insufficient for the win. The clash unfolded as a testament to Punjab's determined bowling effort, with every run fiercely contested. The bowlers' strategic brilliance, coupled with tight fielding, played a pivotal role in securing the narrow win for Punjab in this memorable IPL encounter.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Pune Warriors India

The debut season of Sunrisers Hyderabad made them defend one of the lowest totals and hence registered their name at the 4th position in the list. In a dramatic encounter, Pune Warriors fell short in their pursuit of 120 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH posted a competitive 119/8, thanks to valuable contributions from Biplab Samantray and Ashish Reddy, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 3 wickets. Pune Warriors' batting woes unfolded as they were bowled out for just 108, losing the match by 11 runs. The disappointment was exacerbated by Amit Mishra's stellar bowling display, where he spun his magic to capture 4 wickets for a mere 19 runs. The Sunrisers' triumph showcased the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, underscoring the significance of every ball in shaping the outcome. This clash will be remembered for the twists and turns that kept fans engaged until the very end.

5. Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors India

The last match on the list of the lowest scores defended in IPL is of Mumbai Indians against the Pune Warriors India. Mumbai struggled to 120/9, with Sachin Tendulkar's 34 off 35 balls as the standout performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra's combined effort with 2 wickets each kept Mumbai in check. Pune's chase faltered, losing wickets at regular intervals, and by the 19th over, they needed 15 runs off 10 balls with 6 wickets down. Despite Mithun Manhas' spirited 42 off 34 balls, Pune fell short, losing by just 1 run as Mumbai clinched a thriller. The match showcased the fine margins in T20 cricket and Mumbai's ability to defend a modest total in a gripping encounter.