Gujarat Titans GT in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Coming from the state of Gujarat, the IPL introduced another team in the season 2022 and it was Gujarat Titans coming into the competition. Being the winners of the IPL in their debut season, Gujarat have already stamped their authority in the IPL and along with it, they also played in the Finals of IPL 2023. Having players like Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and others, the team has made a name for itself and the coach Ashish Nehra has done quite well too.

GT (Gujarat Titans) Team Owner

After IPL 2021, BCCI decided to add two new teams to the Indian Premier League and opened bids for interested investors. Eventually, Ahmedabad and Lucknow became the chosen cities for expansion. CVC Capitals Partners secured the second-highest bid, offering 5625 crores (over 692 million USD) for the Ahmedabad team. Alongside them, various other investors, such as Hindustan Times Media, Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, and more, participated in the bidding process.

Name of the Team Gujarat Titans Owner of the Team CVC Capital Partners Director of the Team Vikram Solanki Manager of the Team Satyajit Parab Captain of the Team Shubman Gill Coach of the Team Ashish Nehra

CVC Capital is a leading international private equity and advisory firm providing tailored solutions to an international client base. Since 1981, CVC has invested more than US$111 billion in over 73 companies worldwide. CVC seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in private equity and credit. CVC manages a broad range of private equity funds and credit vehicles and invests across the capital structure.

GT (Gujarat Titans) Brand Value

Under the ownership of CVC Capital, Gujarat Titans have witnessed a substantial surge in brand value, experiencing a remarkable 38% increase to reach $65.4 million. This boost has propelled them from the eighth position last year to an impressive fifth position this year in the rankings. Having a set of players like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Kane Williamson and others, the team has seen a rapid rise in the brand value along with their top performance in the league.

Performance of GT (Gujarat Titans) over the years

Having played just 2 seasons in the Indian Premier League so far, Gujarat Titans have bagged 1 IPL title along with 2 IPL Finals appearances. They won the title in 2022 when they made their debut in the league while ending up as the Runners-Up against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2022 Champions 2023 Runners-Up

Brand Value of the IPL team owners name

Talking about the brand value of the owners of the team, Gujarat Titans is completely under the ownership of CVC Capital Partners who made the highest bid in the IPL 2022 Draft to take the team home for the upcoming seasons. Their significant bid played a pivotal role in securing the franchise for Ahmedabad in the Indian Premier League expansion.

CVC Capital Partners

CVC Capital Partners, a prominent French private equity and investment firm headquartered in Luxembourg, boasts a rich history since its establishment in 1981 by Donald Mackenzie, Jiri Zrust, Rolly van Rappard, and Steve Koltes. Recognized globally, the firm holds a preeminent position in the investment landscape, managing funds for over 500 esteemed blue-chip clients. With a robust presence on every continent, CVC employs an extensive workforce of nearly half a million individuals. The firm commands an impressive portfolio, overseeing an estimated US$133 billion in assets and they currently own the Gujarat Titans team in IPL.