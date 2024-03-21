Kolkata Knight Riders KKR in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

With a worldwide fan following, KKR has always been a centre of discussion among the teams in the Indian Premier League. The franchise has gained mad popularity due to its connection with new celebrity team owners like Superstar Shahrukh Khan and popular actress Juhi Chawla. The franchise is based on the historic city Kolkata, 'The city of joy'.

Since then, KKR has featured some of the big guns of world cricket, including Brendon McCullum, Sourav Ganguly('Dada'), and Gautam Gambhir. They are one of the most successful teams in this tournament, as they have won two IPL trophies so far. The team's slogan is "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re," which means we will perform, fight, and win.

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) IPL Team Owner

Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta are the esteemed IPL owners of KKR. In 2008, in the debut season of IPL, Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment bought the team with a bid worth of $75 million. Though KKR won their last IPL trophy in 2014, the fans have always supported the team through these challenging times. Players like Andre Russell, Bret Lee, Gautam Gambhir, and Sourav Ganguly will always have a particular place in the fans' emotions.

Name of the Team Kolkata Knight Riders Owner of the Team Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta Chairman of the Team Venky Mysore Captain of the Team Shreyas Iyer Coach of the Team Chandrakant Pandit

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) Brand Value

At a $75.09 million valuation, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. And since then, their brand's value has grown radically. In addition to their on-field achievement, KKR has developed into one of the most popular and successful IPL teams because of their excellent marketing and branding efforts.

The Red Chillies Entertainment, which Shah Rukh Khan owns, has enabled KKR to capitalize on its Bollywood association and to increase the brand's worth. The club has developed a huge fan base apart from India, particularly in nations with a sizeable Indian community.

Besides its two title wins in 2012 and 2014, KKR's constant participation in the IPL playoffs boosts its brand value. The team's recognized purple and gold uniform and energetic and dynamic playing style have further enhanced its brand recognition. Beyond the field, KKR has taken part in numerous collaborations, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives, strengthening its reputation as a committed and community-focused franchise.

Some big names in world cricket, like Andre Russell, Mitchel Starc, Shreyas Iyer, and many more, are present in the team, and it is one of the main reasons for its increasing brand value. Currently, the team's brand value is $78.6 million, equivalent to ₹ 650 Cr, making the team the third most valuable team in this tournament.

Performance of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) over the years

The Kolkata Knight Riders have played in the playoffs in seven seasons and won two IPL titles in the last 16 years of the tournament. They competed in three finals and had the opportunity to claim the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014. Details regarding their performances throughout the years are provided below. They are one of the 3 most successful teams among the three favourites: Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Though their performance has not been so consistent over the years, they have seen multiple success spikes in their career.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 League Stage (6th) 2009 League Stage (8th) 2010 League Stage (6th) 2011 Playoffs (4th) 2012 Champions 2013 League Stage (7th) 2014 Champions 2015 League Stage (5th) 2016 Playoffs (4th) 2017 Playoffs (3rd) 2018 Playoffs (3rd) 2019 League Stage (5th) 2020 League Stage (5th) 2021 Runners-up 2022 League Stage (7th) 2023 League Stage (7th)

Brand Value of the IPL Team Owners List

The esteemed owners list can claim that KKR has the most potent and world-famous owners. Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan holds a major stake in KKR. Also, Juhi Chawla is a very famous actress in Bollywood. Not surprisingly, they carry a significant brand value with their name. Let's take a tour of their brand values.

Shah Rukh Khan

Being a successful actor in the Bollywood film industry, SRK carries himself in the list of the top 10 wealthiest actors with a multimillion net worth of around 57 million approx. Shah Rukh Khan considered the "King of Bollywood," has built up a noticeable brand value throughout his phenomenal acting career, which has gone through for decades. Shah Rukh Khan is a widely recognized and significant personality in Indian film history, and his brand value goes far beyond just his skill as an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan has successfully built his brand through multiple sources outside of acting. He shares ownership of Kolkata Knight Riders, which has grown to be one of the most valuable and popular in the tournament. In addition to raising KKR's fame, Khan's connection with the team has strengthened his standing as a sports fan.

He is in high demand as a brand ambassador for a variety of goods and services, from premium labels to consumer goods. In addition to his financial success, his endorsement agreements and partnerships with eminent companies have strengthened his image as a reliable and influential figure.

Juhi Chawla

Renowned Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla has a substantial brand value from her flexible acting abilities and attractive on-screen personality. She has won respect for her captivating talents in various roles over the years. Her brand value grows even more by her involvement in charitable activities and backing of social causes, which present her as a kind and socially concerned celebrity. At present, her brand value is approximately 6 million dollars.