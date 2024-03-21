Rajasthan Royals RR in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

The winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals have been a team that has made everyone fall in love with the league. Since 2008, they have been a part of two IPL Finals and have claimed victory in one of them. Having a set of players like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and many more, the team has got a star lineup that allows them to come out at the top in the tournament matches. The management of Kumar Sangakkara and others gives them the boost required during the season.

RR (Rajasthan Royals) Team Owner

Established in 2008 as one of the inaugural eight IPL franchises, the Rajasthan Royals currently operate under the ownership of the Royals Sports Group, spearheaded by Manoj Badale, with a commanding 65% stake. Notable minority stakeholders in the franchise include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners. The team calls the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur its home base. Renowned for their knack for discovering hidden, high-potential talent, the Royals have carved a niche for themselves in the IPL landscape. The franchise's commitment to nurturing emerging players has contributed to its distinct identity and success in the league.

Name of the Team Rajasthan Royals Owner of the Team Royals Sports Group, Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners CEO of the Company Manoj Badale Chief Executive of the Team Jake Lush McCrum Captain of the Team Sanju Samson Coach of the Team Kumar Sangakkara

The Royals Sports Group, operating under Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited, is a sports investment entity with diversified interests. It holds investments in prominent franchises such as Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Barbados Royals in the CPL, and Paarl Royals in the SA20. Leading the charge as the Chairperson of the Royals Sports Group is Manoj Badale. Post a restructuring of the investor base, RSG harbours ambitions for expansive growth in sports, leveraging its strengths in India.

RR (Rajasthan Royals) Brand Value

Rajasthan Royals (RR) holds the seventh spot in IPL brand value at $62.5 million. Renowned for its unique strategies and vibrant history, the franchise has become a notable presence in the league. With significant on-field contributions and distinct approaches, Rajasthan Royals continues to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts, solidifying its standing in the dynamic landscape of the Indian Premier League.

Performance of RR (Rajasthan Royals) over the years

After winning the IPL title in the first season, Rajasthan Royals have failed to make it big in the next 15 seasons. Out of the 16 seasons played by the team, they have made it to the playoffs for just 5 times and hence the team will be now expecting to get a major push in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 Champions 2009 League Stage (6th) 2010 League Stage (7th) 2011 League Stage (6th) 2012 League Stage (7th) 2013 Playoffs (3rd) 2014 League Stage (5th) 2015 Playoffs (4th) 2016 Not Played 2017 Not Played 2018 Playoffs (4th) 2019 League Stage (7th) 2020 League Stage (8th) 2021 League Stage (7th) 2022 Runners-Up 2023 League Stage (5th)

Brand Value of the IPL Team Owners List

Rajasthan Royals boasts a distinguished ownership group, featuring the influential Royals Sports Group, Lachlan Murdoch, and RedBird Capital Partners. These prominent stakeholders hold significant shares in the franchise, contributing to its global appeal and influence. The collaborative efforts of these owners have played a pivotal role in shaping the identity and success of the Rajasthan Royals in the dynamic realm of the Indian Premier League.

Royals Sports Group — Manoj Badale

Born on December 31, 1967, Manoj Badale OBE is a British Indian entrepreneur and venture business builder. As the co-founder and managing partner of Blenheim Chalcot, a venture builder firm, he plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation and growth. Additionally, Badale holds the majority stake, 65%, in the Rajasthan Royals, a prominent team in the Indian Premier League. His significant ownership position and net worth of Rs 1330 crore (USD 160 million) underscore his influential role in both business and cricketing spheres.

Lachlan Murdoch

Lachlan Keith Murdoch is a wealthy Australian businessman and media heir. He leads Nova Entertainment, chairs News Corp, and is the founder of Illyria Pty Ltd. With a net worth of $3.35 billion, Murdoch also serves as the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation. Along with others, he has got some shares in the ownership of Rajasthan Royals.

RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners, established in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale in New York, is a prominent investment firm overseeing assets exceeding $10 billion as of 2022. Distinguished for its diverse portfolio, RedBird holds ownership stakes in various ventures, including the illustrious Rajasthan Royals cricket franchise in the Indian Premier League.