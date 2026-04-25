On this Day in Cricket - April 25

With the start of April 25, the cricketing world can celebrate the birthday of England’s star spinner Mudhsuden Singh Panesar, who was born in 1982. In 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Chennai Super Kings in an easy run chase and got the 2 points in the season. In 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs as Rajat Patidar scored 50 runs off just 20 balls. In 2023, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Mumbai Indians by 55 runs and sealed the 2 points.

On This Day - April 25, 1982 - Monty Panesar was Born Today

One of the main reasons behind India’s loss during the 2012 home test series against England, Monty Panesar was born on 25th April, 1982 in Luton, Bedfordshire. Coming to his test career, Monty Panesar picked 167 wickets in the 50 matches played at an average of 34.71 and an economy rate of 2.78.

(Monty Panesar was born on the 25th April, 1982)

Talking about the ODI Format, Monty Panesar played a handful of matches as he picked up 24 wickets in the 26 matches, and at an average of 40.83, he had an economy rate of 4.49. For England, he was able to play just a single T20I match, where he picked 2 wickets at an average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 10.00. He retired from the game on 29th December 2013 after playing his match against Australia.

On This Day - April 25, 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Chennai Super Kings by 5 Wickets

On the day of 25th April 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad met the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai in the 43rd match of the tournament. While batting first against the Orange Army, the Chennai Super Kings struggled with their batting and were able to score just 154 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 19.5 overs of the game.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets)

Only Dewald Brevis was able to get 42 runs of the 25 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 22 runs in 21 balls faced. During the chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Abhishek Sharma for a duck while in the middle order, Ishan Kishan scored 44 runs off the 34 balls while Kamindu Mendis got 32 runs from the 22 balls faced as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets after chasing the target in 18.4 overs.

On This Day - April 25, 2024 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 Runs

The match where Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong all round performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs at Hyderabad saw a mix of steady batting and disciplined bowling. Batting first, RCB posted 206 for 7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the innings with 51 off 43 balls, while Rajat Patidar played a game changing knock of 50 off just 20 balls, hitting 5 sixes at a strike rate of 250.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs)

Cameron Green added a useful unbeaten 37 off 20 balls to push the total past 200. For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat stood out with 3 wickets for 30 runs. In reply, SRH lost early wickets and never recovered from the pressure. Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 31 off 13, but regular wickets slowed the chase. Shahbaz Ahmed remained unbeaten on 40, while Pat Cummins added 31 off 15, but the target was too far. SRH finished at 171 for 8. RCB bowlers shared the wickets, with Karn Sharma and Cameron Green taking 2 each, sealing a comfortable win.

On This Day - April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans defeats Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

As the Gujarat Titans delivered a strong all round performance, they defeated the Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the Gujarat Titans posted a big total of 207 for 6 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill gave a solid start with 56 off 34 balls, while David Miller added a quick 46 from 22. The real boost came in the final overs as Abhinav Manohar smashed 42 off just 21 balls and Rahul Tewatia finished with an unbeaten 20 off 5, taking the team past 200.

(Gujarat Titans defeated the Mumbai Indians by 55 runs)

In reply, the Mumbai Indians struggled from the start and could only manage 152 for 9. Rohit Sharma fell early for 2, and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Cameron Green scored 33, while Nehal Wadhera scored 40, but it was not enough. With the ball, Noor Ahmad took 3 wickets, while Rashid Khan picked up 2. Abhinav Manohar was named Player of the Match for his quick innings.