On This Day in Cricket - April 26

On the day of April 26, cricket fans can celebrate the birthdays of some of their favourite stars, such as Laura Wolvaardt, who was born in 1999 and has been a key player for the South Africa Women’s team. In 1991, Australian cricket was blessed with a quality player of spin conditions as Peter Handscomb was born today. In 2024, the Punjab Kings chased down the target of 261 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders as Jonny Bairstow scored 108 runs in just 48 balls.

On This Day - April 26, 1999 - Laura Wolvaardt was Born Today

Playing a key role for South Africa’s women’s team, Laura Wolvaardt was born on 26th April 1999 in Milnerton, Cape Town. For the team, Laura has been a part of 4 Test matches so far and has scored 255 runs at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 40.66, while scoring a century and a half-century.

(Laura Wolvaardt was born on April 26, 1999)

Talking about the WODIs, Laura Wolvaardt has been able to play 128 matches for the South African team and has scored 5695 runs at an average of 51.30 and a strike rate of 76.04. In this format, she has scored 13 centuries along with 40 half-centuries. When it comes to WT20Is, Laura Wolvaardt has got 2654 runs at an average of 37.91 and a strike rate of 120.85. She has managed to get a total of 3 centuries along with 15 half-centuries to his name.

On This Day - April 26, 1991 - Peter Handscomb was Born Today

One of the most underrated middle-order batters who has an excellent technique to counter the spin conditions, Peter Handscomb was born on 26th April, 1991 in Melbourne, Victoria. Having played 20 test matches for the Australian team, he has scored 1079 runs at an average of 37.20, and it includes 2 centuries to his name.

(Peter Handscomb was born on April 26, 1991)

Coming to the ODI Format, he has been a part of the team in 22 matches and has scored 632 runs at an average of 33.26, along with a strike rate of 97.38. In these matches, he has been able to get a century and 4 half-centuries to his name. In the T20Is, Peter has played just 2 matches for the Australian team and has made just 33 runs. With an average of 33 and a strike rate of 100.00, he played a crucial role in the middle order.

On This Day - April 26, 2024 - Punjab Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

The match which took place at Eden Gardens turned into one of the most unbelievable run chases in IPL history as Punjab Kings stunned Kolkata Knight Riders by chasing 262 with ease. Batting first, KKR produced a massive 261 for 6 in 20 overs. Phil Salt smashed 75 off 37 balls, while Sunil Narine played a brilliant knock of 71 from 32 balls.

(Punjab Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets)

Venkatesh Iyer added 39, and quick cameos from Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer pushed the total beyond 260. In reply, PBKS came out aggressively and never slowed down. Jonny Bairstow led the charge with an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls. Prabhsimran Singh gave a flying start with 54 off 20, while Shashank Singh finished the chase in style with 68 not out off 28 balls. PBKS reached 262 for 2 in just 18.4 overs, winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls remaining in a record-breaking chase.

On This Day - April 26, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 21 Runs

During the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it turned out to be a strong all-round performance from Kolkata. Batting first, KKR posted a solid 200 for 5 in 20 overs. Jason Roy gave them a flying start with 56 off 29 balls, while Nitish Rana added a quick 48 from just 21 balls.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 21 runs)

Late hitting from Rinku Singh and David Wiese pushed the total to a challenging score. In reply, RCB began well but kept losing wickets at key moments. Virat Kohli scored 54 off 37 balls, but lacked support from the middle order. Varun Chakravarthy turned the game with an excellent spell of 3 for 27, while Andre Russell picked up 2 wickets. RCB finished at 179 for 8 in 20 overs, falling short by 21 runs. KKR’s bowlers controlled the chase well, sealing an important win.