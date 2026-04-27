On This Day in Cricket - April 27

Another day in the month of April, where the cricket fans have witnessed some epic encounters, in 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In 2024, the Delhi Capitals blasted 257 runs in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians and won the game by just 10 runs. In 2022, the Gujarat Titans finished the run chase of 196 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the last ball of the match. In 2021, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match against the Delhi Capitals by just 1 run.

On This Day - April 27, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Delhi Capitals by 6 Wickets

The game, which was played on the 27th April, 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals, saw a tough contest between both teams. While batting first in the match, Delhi Capitals scored 162 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as KL Rahul got 41 runs off just 39 balls, while Tristan Stubbs made 34 runs in 18 balls to take the team to a competitive score.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets)

During the chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to start well but it was Virat Kohli who got 51 runs from 47 balls while at the end, Krunal Pandya played a knock of 73 runs of 47 balls with a strike rate of 155.31 to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets and got the 2 points on the points table.

On This Day - April 27, 2024 - Delhi Capitals defeats Mumbai Indians by 10 Runs

Playing against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the Mumbai Indians lost the match by just 10 runs on the 27th April, 2024. With Delhi batting first, they went on to score 257 runs with the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 84 runs off just 27 balls with a strike rate of 311.11 while in the middle order, Shai Hope’s 41 runs in 17 balls and Tristan Stubbs 48 runs off 25 balls allowed the team to go above 250 runs.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 runs)

During the chase, the Mumbai Indians failed to start well, and hence the middle order took the responsibility. Tilak Verma scored 63 runs from just 32 balls with a strike rate of 196.87, while Hardik Pandya made 46 runs from 24 balls. At the end, Tim David got 37 runs from 17 balls but failed to win the match.

On This Day - April 27, 1989 - Hamish Rutherford was Born Today

Having a solid debut and being an opener who has a brilliant technique, New Zealand was blessed with Hamish Rutherford on 27th April, 1989, in Dunedin, Otago. Playing at the top order, he made his debut in 2013 and in the 16 test matches, he has got 755 runs at an average of 26.96 and a strike rate of 56.42.

(Hamish Rutherford was born on 27th April, 1989)

He has scored 1 century and a half-century in the 29 innings played. In the ODI Format, he has played just 4 matches and was able to score just 15 runs at an average of 3.75 and a strike rate of 26.78. Talking about the T20I format, he has played 8 matches for the New Zealand team and has got 151 runs to his name with an average of 21.57 and a strike rate of 143.80 with a half-century to his name.

On This Day - April 27, 2021 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Delhi Capitals by 1 Run

As the match unfolded at Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore edged past Delhi Capitals by just 1 run in a thrilling finish. Batting first, RCB posted 171 for 5 in 20 overs. After early wickets, AB de Villiers played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 off 42 balls, hitting 3 fours and 5 sixes, which lifted the total. Rajat Patidar also contributed with 31 runs.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 1 run)

In reply, Delhi Capitals had a shaky start, losing early wickets, but Rishabh Pant held the innings together with a steady 58 not out from 48 balls. Shimron Hetmyer then gave them a strong push with an aggressive 53 not out off 25 balls, bringing the chase very close. Despite the late charge, Delhi finished at 170 for 4, falling short by just 1 run. Harshal Patel was key with the ball, picking up 2 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson took 1 each.