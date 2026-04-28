On This Day in Cricket - April 28

Moving to the day of 28th April in cricket, the Australian fans can cherish the 2007 ODI World Cup as they defeated Sri Lanka in the Finals to lift their 4th World Cup. In 1967, one of the best coaches of all time and a player from Zimbabwe, Andy Flower, was born. In 2025, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player in the IPL to score an IPL century, and he did it against the bowling lineup of the Gujarat Titans.

On This Day - April 28, 2025 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores a century against the Gujarat Titans

Being just 14 years old and playing in the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an impact during the match against the Gujarat Titans on 28th April, 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. After batting first, the Gujarat Titans posted a total of 209 runs with the loss of 4 wickets as Shubman Gill scored 84 runs from 50 balls while Jos Buttler made 50 runs from 26 balls played.

(Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a brilliant knock of 101 runs from 38 balls)

Chasing such a big target, the Rajasthan Royals needed a great start, and they turned towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted the GT bowlers all over the park. In just 38 balls, Vaibhav smashed 101 runs with a strike rate of 265.78, while Yashasvi Jaiswal got 70 runs from just 40 balls played. Rajasthan Royals won the match by 8 wickets as they chased down the target in just 15.5 overs.

On This Day - April 28, 1968 - Andy Flower was Born Today

The coach who has made things possible for the England team and in the T20 Leagues, and mainly for a franchise like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Andy Flower was born on 28th April, 1968. Before being a coach, he was an integral part of the Zimbabwe team, who played 63 matches for the team, and in 112 innings, he made 4794 runs at an average of 51.54 and a strike rate of 45.07.

(Andy Flower was born on 28th April, 1968)

In this format, he had 12 centuries to his name along with 27 half-centuries. Coming to the ODI Format, Andy Flower played 213 matches for the Zimbabwe team, and in those innings, he got 6786 runs at an average of 35.34, while striking with a strike rate of 74.59. He finally retired from the game in 2003, and since then, he has been in the coaching business.

On This Day - April 28, 1988 - Shannon Terry Gabriel was Born Today

Being compared to Ian Bishop once, Shannon Terry Gabriel was born on 28th April, 1988 in Trinidad and Tobago, who became one of the premier pacers for the West Indies team. Having an experience of 59 test matches for the West Indies team, he has played 104 innings and has picked 166 wickets at an average of 32.21 and an economy rate of 3.42 for the team.

(Shannon Terry Gabriel was born on 28th April, 1988)

When it comes to ODI Cricket, Shannon Terry Gabriel was an underrated performer, as in the 25 matches played, he picked up 33 wickets for the team. With an average of 34.36 and an economy rate of 5.92, he proved his worth to the selectors. In the T20I format, he was brought into the West Indies for just 2 matches and picked 3 wickets for the team. In those two matches, he had an average of 18.66 and an economy rate of 8.00.

On This Day - April 28, 2007 - Australia lifts its 4th ODI World Cup

Winning their fourth World Cup title, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs in the 2007 final at Bridgetown using the D/L method. The match was reduced to 38 overs per side due to rain. Adam Gilchrist played one of the greatest innings in a World Cup final, smashing 149 runs off just 104 balls. His knock included 13 fours and 8 sixes and set the tone early.

(Australia won their 4th ODI World Cup on 28th April, 2007)

He shared a massive 172-run opening stand with Matthew Hayden, who scored 38. Ricky Ponting added 37 as Australia finished strongly at 281 for 4 in 38 overs. Sri Lanka had a revised target of 269 in 36 overs. They started poorly, losing Upul Tharanga early. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 63 while Kumar Sangakkara made 54, but regular wickets kept hurting their chase. Australia's bowlers kept things tight, with Michael Clarke picking 2 wickets. Sri Lanka ended at 215 for 8, falling short as Australia sealed a dominant win.