On This Day in Cricket - April 29

The day of April 29 can be seen as the Day of Legends because of the cricketers sharing their birthdays on the same day. In 1988, West Indies cricket got their one of the most destructive players of all time as Andre Russell was born today. In 1990, the Australian team was blessed with a left-arm all-rounder as James Faulkner became a regular member of the team under Michael Clarke and Steve Smith. In 1979, India’s left-arm fast bowler, Ashish Nehra, was born.

On This Day - April 29, 1979 - Ashish Nehra was Born Today

Making his way as one of the Legends of the Indian bowling setup, Ashish Nehra was born on 29th April, 1979 in Delhi. Starting his test career in 1999, Ashish Nehra played a total of 17 test matches for the Indian team and picked 44 wickets at an average of 42.40 while keeping the economy rate to 3.24.

(Ashish Nehra was born on 29th April, 1979)

Coming to ODI Cricket, Ashish Nehra played a key role for India in winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, and in the 120 matches played, he picked 157 wickets at an average of 31.72 and an economy rate of 5.19. His ODI record includes 2 five-wicket hauls also. The T20I cricket saw him making a comeback at the International stage as he picked up 34 wickets in the 27 matches and had a bowling average of 22.29 along with an economy rate of 7.73.

On This Day - April 29, 1988 - Andre Russell was Born Today

Being the star of the T20 Leagues and power hitting, Andre Russell was born on 29th April, 1988 in Jamaica. Playing as an all-rounder around the world in the T20 Leagues, he was an integral part of the West Indies team as in Test Cricket, he played just one match and picked 1 wicket for the team.

(Andre Russell was born on 29th April, 1988)

Coming to ODI Cricket, he played 56 matches for the West Indies team and was able to score 1034 runs at an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of 130.22. In bowling, he picked up 70 wickets for the team. In the T20I Cricket, he has played 86 matches for the team and has scored 1122 runs, while as a bowler, he has picked 61 wickets for the team. Around the globe, he has been a part of 590 T20 matches and has scored 9636 runs with a strike rate of 167.61, while as a bowler, he has got 508 wickets.

On This Day - April 29, 1990 - James Faulkner was Born Today

The birthday of James Faulkner marks the journey of a dependable Australian bowling all-rounder who played international cricket from 2012 to 2017. Known for his calm finishing ability and clever variations with the ball, he made a strong impact in white ball formats. In 69 ODIs, Faulkner scored 1032 runs at an average of 34.40, including 1 century and 4 fifties, while also taking 96 wickets.

(James Faulkner was born on 29th April, 1990)

In T20Is, he picked up 36 wickets in 24 matches, including a best of 5 for 27, which remains a standout effort. He also contributed in Tests with 6 wickets in his only match. Across T20 leagues, he claimed 262 wickets in 223 matches and scored 1953 runs. In the IPL, he played 60 matches, taking 59 wickets and scoring 527 runs. His biggest highlight came in the 2015 World Cup final, where his 3 for 36 helped Australia win the title.

On This Day - April 29, 2025 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Delhi Capitals by 14 Runs

Being the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals turned into a high-scoring contest where KKR secured a 14 run win. Batting first, KKR posted 204 for 9 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine played a quick knock of 27 off 16 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the innings with 44 from 32 balls. Rinku Singh added a valuable 36, helping the side cross 200.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs)

For DC, Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets, while Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam picked up 2 each. In reply, Delhi Capitals finished at 190 for 9. Faf du Plessis scored a steady 62 off 45 balls, and Axar Patel made 43 from 23, but the chase slipped in the middle overs. Vipraj Nigam’s 38 kept hopes alive briefly. Narine starred with the ball as well, taking 3 for 29, earning Player of the Match, and sealing a strong all-round performance for KKR.