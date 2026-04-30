On This Day in Cricket - April 30

Getting to the last day of April, the cricketing world can celebrate the birthday of one of the Legends of Indian cricket, Rohit Gurunath Sharma, who was born in 1987. Pairing with a South African player, Chris Morris, who was also born in 1987, went on to become a star all-rounder for the team. In 2025, the Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets as Shreyas Iyer scored 72 runs off just 41 balls. In 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Mumbai Indians by just 4 wickets.

On This Day - April 30, 1987 - Rohit Sharma was Born Today

One of the Greatest openers of all time and a captain who lifted the 2 ICC Trophies for India, Rohit Sharma was born on 30th April, 1987 in Bansod, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Playing for the Indian team, he has been a part of 67 test matches and scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 while keeping a strike rate of 57.05. In the same format, he has scored 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries for the team.

(Rohit Sharma was born on 30th April, 1987)

Talking about the ODI Format, he has played 282 matches for the Indian team and has scored 11577 runs at an average of 48.84 and a strike rate of 92.74. He has made 33 centuries and 3 double centuries for the team. The T20I format has seen him scoring 4231 runs in 159 matches and has a strike rate of 140.89 with 5 centuries to his name.

On This Day - April 30, 1987 - Chris Morris was Born Today

The South African all-rounder, who has the ability to bat in the middle order, Chris Morris, was born on 30th April, 1987 in Pretoria, Transvaal. Being a tall player, Chris Morris became an asset for the team in the ODI Format as he picked up 48 wickets in the 40 matches played while keeping an average of 36.58 and an economy rate of 5.56.

(Chris Morris was born on 30th April, 1987)

As a batsman, he has made 467 runs in the ODI format with an average of 20.30. In the test format, South Africa utilised him for just 4 matches and he went on to score 173 runs at an average of 24.71. As a bowler, he got 12 wickets at an average of 38.25 while keeping a strike rate of 51.9. In the T20I format, he has picked 34 wickets in the 23 matches with an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 8.39 for the team.

On This Day - April 30, 2025 - Punjab Kings defeats Chennai Super Kings by 4 Wickets

The match where Chennai Super Kings faced Punjab Kings at Chepauk turned into a thrilling chase, with Punjab sealing a 4 wicket win in the final over. Batting first, CSK posted 190 in 19.2 overs. Sam Curran led the innings with a superb 88 off 47 balls, hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes. Dewald Brevis added 32, while late cameos from MS Dhoni pushed the total higher.

(Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets)

However, a dramatic collapse followed as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets, including a hat trick, restricting CSK from crossing 200. In reply, Punjab Kings chased the target well, scoring 194 for 6 in 19.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock of 72 off 41 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh contributed 54. Despite a brief fightback from CSK bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana, Punjab held their nerve and finished the chase with 2 balls remaining.

On This Day - April 30, 2024 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Mumbai Indians by 4 Wickets

In the match, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in a low-scoring contest at Lucknow. After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians struggled to build momentum and finished at 144 for 7 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan scored 32 off 36 balls, while Nehal Wadhera made 46 off 41 balls. Tim David provided a late push with an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets)

Among the bowlers, Mohsin Khan picked up 2 wickets, while others chipped in with one each. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target in 19.2 overs, reaching 145 for 6. Marcus Stoinis played a match-winning knock of 62 off 45 balls and also took 1 for 19, earning the Player of the Match award. KL Rahul contributed 28 runs, while Nicholas Pooran stayed unbeaten on 14. Despite Hardik Pandya taking 2 wickets, the Mumbai Indians could not defend the total as Lucknow sealed the win with 4 balls remaining.