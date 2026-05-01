On This Day in Cricket - May 1

As we move to the first day of the month, the cricketing world can celebrate some of the big events of the game. In 1951, the West Indies got one of the finest opening batters as Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge was born today. In 2000, South Africa got another left-arm fast bowler who can play big shots in the middle order, as Marco Jansen was born today. In 2025, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs and sealed the 2 points. In 2023, Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during an IPL game.

On This Day - May 1, 2023 - Virat Kohli engages in a Fight with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq

The day of 1st May 2023 brought one of the most heated moments in the history of the Indian Premier League. During a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq were involved in a fierce on-field argument. The issue began when Kohli encouraged his bowlers to target the tailenders with short balls, which did not go down well with Naveen.

(Virat Kohli was engaged in a Fight with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq)

The tension continued through the game and even spilled into the post-match handshake. The situation became more intense when Gautam Gambhir stepped in and had a heated exchange with Kohli. As a result, both players were fined for breaking the code of conduct. Naveen later added fuel on social media, leading to heavy trolling from fans. Months later, during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the two players finally ended the rivalry with a handshake and a hug, showing mutual respect.

On This Day - May 1, 1951 - Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge was Born Today

Destructive and dominating, the two terms that describe the batting of Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge, who was born on 1st May, 1951 in Black Bess, St Peter, Barbados, as he played for the West Indies team. Making his debut for the team in 1974 in test cricket, he went on to play a total of 108 test matches, and in 185 innings, he scored 7558 runs at an average of 44.72.

(Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge was born on 1st May, 1951)

In his test career, he was able to make 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries for the West Indies team. Talking about the ODI Format, Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge made a big impact for the team as he played 128 matches and managed to score 5134 runs at an average of 45.03 and a strike rate of 64.92. The format saw him make a total of 11 centuries and 31 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - May 1, 2000 - Marco Jansen was Born Today

Being a left-arm bowler and the player who can go for big hits down the order, Marco Jansen was born on 1st May, 2000 and has been playing for the South African team. Coming up well in the test format, he has played 21 matches for the team and has picked 89 wickets at an average of 21.12 and an economy rate of 3.30.

(Marco Jansen was born on 1st May, 2000)

With the bat, he has scored 624 runs at an average of 23.11 and has 4 half-centuries to his name. The ODI Format is the one where he has picked 49 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 33.46 and an economy rate of 6.28. In the batting department, he has made 553 runs with a strike rate of 112.39. When it comes to T20I cricket, he has picked 33 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 29.75.

On This Day - May 1, 2025 - Mumbai Indians defeats Rajasthan Royals by 100 Runs

Playing the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025, the Mumbai Indians produced a dominant display to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai piled up 217 for 2 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with 61 off 38 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 53. In the final overs, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya stayed unbeaten on 48 each, scoring quickly to push the total past 200.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs)

Chasing 218, Rajasthan collapsed early and never recovered. They were reduced to 47 for 5 inside 5 overs. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30, but lacked support. The team was bowled out for just 117 in 16.1 overs. Mumbai bowlers dominated, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma taking 3 wickets each, sealing a one-sided victory.