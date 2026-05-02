On This Day in Cricket - May 2

The second day of the month of May has a number of cricketing events that fans can celebrate around the world. In 1969, the West Indies produced one of the most classic players as Brian Lara was born today. In 2025, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs and claimed the 2 points in the table. In 2014, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs. In 2016, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets.

On This Day - May 2, 1969 - Brian Lara was Born Today

The man who scored 400 runs in an innings of Test Cricket and one of the most elegant players, Brian Charles Lara, was born on 2nd May, 1969 in Cantaro, Santa Cruz, Trinidad. Being a left-handed batsman, Brian Lara became an inspiration for many, and in the 121 test matches that he played, he went on to score 11953 runs at an average of 52.88 and a strike rate of 60.51.

(Brian Lara was born on 2nd May, 1969)

Throughout his test career, he managed to score 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries. Coming to his ODI Career, he got 10405 runs in 299 matches at an average of 40.48 and a strike rate of 79.51. With 19 centuries and 63 half-centuries, he registered his name as one of the Greats of the Game. He played his last test match against Pakistan in 2006 while retiring from the ODI Format on 21st April, 2007.

On This Day - May 2, 1982 - Johan Botha was Born Today

Being the star of the T20 Leagues because of his off-breaks, Johan Botha was born on 2nd May, 1982 in Johannesburg, Transvaal. While playing for South Africa, he was a part of 5 test matches and was able to score 83 runs at an average of 20.75. Being a bowler, he took 17 wickets at an average of 33.70 for the team.

(Johan Botha was born on 2nd May, 1982)

In the ODI Format, he picked up 72 wickets in 78 matches with an average of 40.50, while as a batsman, he scored 609 runs at an average of 19.03. For South Africa in the T20Is, he was able to play 40 matches and scored 201 runs at an average of 18.27, while he picked up 37 wickets as a bowler. In the T20 Leagues, he has played 222 matches and has picked up 166 wickets, with an average of 28.42.

On This Day - May 2, 2025 - Gujarat Titans defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 Runs

During the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans produced a strong all round performance to defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs. Batting first, the Gujarat Titans posted a massive total of 224 for 6 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill led from the front with a fluent 76 off 38 balls, while Sai Sudharsan scored 48 off 23.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs)

Jos Buttler added 64 runs, helping the side cross 200 comfortably. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 186 for 6 despite a fighting knock of 74 off 41 balls from Abhishek Sharma. However, regular wickets slowed their chase. Prasidh Krishna was the standout with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 19 runs in 4 overs and controlling the scoring rate. Mohammed Siraj also contributed with 2 wickets. Gujarat Titans dominated key moments and secured a comfortable win, earning 2 valuable points.

On This Day - May 2, 2016 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 Wickets

The year 2016 saw a high-scoring contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a strong total of 185 for 7 in 20 overs. KL Rahul led the charge with 52 off 32 balls, while Virat Kohli added a steady 52 from 44. Shane Watson chipped in with a quick 34, and late hitting from Stuart Binny pushed the score further. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Morne Morkel and Piyush Chawla picked up 2 wickets each.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets)

In reply, Kolkata chased the target with confidence, reaching 189 for 5 in 19.1 overs. Yusuf Pathan played a match-winning knock of 60 not out from just 29 balls. Andre Russell supported him well with 39 off 24, turning the game with aggressive hitting. Despite a few early wickets, their partnership ensured control in the chase. Kolkata sealed the match with 5 wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare, completing a strong run chase.