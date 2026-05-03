On This Day in Cricket - May 3

Coming to the third day of May, the cricket fans have a chance to celebrate the birthdays of top cricketing fans along with the cricket matches that took place. In 1990, Australia’s fast bowler and the man with one of the smoothest bowling actions, James Pattinson, was born. In 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs in a close encounter. In 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Mumbai Indians by 24 runs as Venkatesh Iyer scored 70 runs from just 52 balls.

On This Day - May 3, 1990 - James Pattinson was Born Today

Australia has been blessed with some of the best fast bowlers, and on 3rd May 1990, the Australian bowling group got another fast bowler as James Pattinson was born in Melbourne, Victoria. Starting with the Australian team in 2011, James Pattinson played 21 test matches and picked up 81 wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 3.22.

(James Pattinson was born on 3rd May, 1990)

As a batsman, he managed to score 417 runs at an average of 26.06. When it comes to ODI Cricket, he represented Australia in just 15 matches and was able to pick 16 wickets at an average of 42.56 and an economy rate of 5.62. In the T20I Format, he was with Australia for just 4 matches and managed to get rid of 3 batsmen for the team with an average of 34.66 and an economy rate of 8.00.

On This Day - May 3, 1999 - Tom Hartley was Born Today

With the England team playing in India, they always opt for a spinner, and during their 2024 tour to India, they picked up Tom William Hartley, who was born on 3rd May, 1999 in Ormskirk, Lancashire. Over his test career of 5 matches, he managed to pick up 22 wickets at an average of 36.13 and with an economy rate of 3.17.

(Tom Hartley was born on 3rd May, 1999)

When it comes to the ODIs, he played just 2 matches for the England team and failed to pick even a single wicket for the team. In the T20 Leagues around the world, he has been a consistent performer for the teams, and in the 103 matches played, he has been able to pick up 82 wickets with an average of 26.62 and with an economy rate of 7.97.

On This Day - May 3, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 2 Runs

During the 52nd match of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings played against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on 3rd May. While batting first against the visitors, Virat Kohli scored 62 runs from 33 balls with a strike rate of 187.87, while Jacob Bethell got 55 runs from 33 balls.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs)

At the end, it was Romario Shepherd who scored 53 runs from just 14 balls with a strike rate of 378.57 to take the hosts to 213 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. While chasing such a big target, the Chennai Super Kings started well and it was Ayush Mhatre who kept them in the run chase with 94 runs off 48 balls. At the end, Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs from 45 balls as CSK finished with 211 runs with the loss of 5 wickets and losing the match by 2 runs.

On This Day - May 3, 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Mumbai Indians by 24 Runs

During the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3, 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a solid 24-run win after posting 169 in 19.5 overs. The innings did not start well as KKR lost early wickets, but Venkatesh Iyer played a key role with a steady 70 off 52 balls. He found support from Manish Pandey, who added 42 runs, helping the team recover from 57 for 5 to a competitive total.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Mumbai Indians by 24 runs)

For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler with 3 wickets for just 18 runs, while Nuwan Thushara also picked up 3 wickets. In reply, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 145 in 18.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav fought hard with 56 off 35 balls, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack brilliantly with 4 wickets, while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets each, sealing a comfortable win for KKR.