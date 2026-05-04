On This Day in Cricket - May 4

Moving to the day of 4th May, the cricketing world has seen some of the most thrilling finishes on this day, along with celebrating the birthdays of Legends. In 1985, Ravi Bopra was born in Forest Gate, London, and went on to play 120 ODI matches for the England team. In 2025, Riyan Parag scored six consecutive sixes, but eventually, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. In 2021, the IPL was suspended after a few cases of COVID-19 emerged amongst the players and the coaching staff.

On This Day - May 4, 2025 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Rajasthan Royals by 1 Run

The match where Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals faced off at Eden Gardens turned into one of the closest contests of IPL 2025, with KKR winning by just 1 run. Batting first after winning the toss, Kolkata posted a strong 206/4 in 20 overs. The innings was built around a late assault from Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 57 from only 25 balls, smashing 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 228.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 1 run)

Rinku Singh also added a quick 19 not out from 6 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 35. In reply, Rajasthan Royals had a shaky start as they slipped to 71/5 despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 34. Captain Riyan Parag then played a brilliant counter-attacking knock of 95 from just 45 balls, hitting 6 fours and 8 sixes to almost pull off a stunning chase. Shimron Hetmyer supported him with 29, while Shubham Dubey stayed unbeaten on 25. However, KKR bowlers held their nerve in the final moments.

On This Day - May 4, 1985 - Ravi Bopara was Born Today

One of the key players of the England Cricket team, Ravinder Singh Bopara, was born on 4th May, 1985 in Forest Gate, London. Playing for the England team, he represented the team in 13 test matches and scored 575 runs at an average of 31.94. He went on to score 3 centuries for the team and has a wicket to his name.

(Ravi Bopara was born on May 4, 1985)

Coming to the ODIs, he played 120 matches for the England team and went on to score 2695 runs at an average of 30.62 and a strike rate of 77.84. As a bowler, he picked up 40 wickets for the team at an average of 38.07 and an economy rate of 4.91. In the T20Is, he played 38 matches for the team and has scored 711 runs at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 118.69. Being a bowler, he has got 16 wickets for the team.

On This Day - May 4, 1983 - Daniel Christian was Born Today

Being the man who has participated in the T20 Leagues worldwide, Daniel Trevor Christian was born on 4th May, 1983 in Camperdown, Sydney, New South Wales. As an Australian, he played 20 ODI matches for the team and picked up 20 wickets at an average of 29.75 and an economy rate of 4.91.

(Daniel Christian was born on 4th May, 1983)

While as a batsman, he scored 273 runs at an average of 21.00. In the T20I format, he participated in 23 matches and scored 118 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 126.88. In the T20 Leagues worldwide, he has played for the teams such as Sydney Sixers, Deccan Chargers, Hampshire, Victoria and many more. Participating in the 412 matches, he has scored 5848 runs at an average of 22.66 and with a strike rate of 137.79. Being a bowler, he has picked 281 wickets at an average of 28.95.

On This Day - May 4, 2021 - IPL 2021 was suspended because of Covid-19 Cases

Because of the Covid-19 cases inside the tournament bubble, the BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2021 with immediate effect on May 4, 2021. The decision came after several players and support staff tested positive during the season. Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were among the first reported cases, which led to the postponement of the KKR vs RCB match.

(IPL 2021 was suspended due to Covid-19 cases)

Soon after, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey also tested positive. The situation became more serious when Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra returned positive tests. As a result, the SRH vs Mumbai Indians match was also suspended, while CSK’s upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals was postponed. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the board did not want to risk the health and safety of players, staff, officials, and ground workers.