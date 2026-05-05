On This Day in Cricket - May 5

Another day, which is etched in the history of cricketing tales. The day of 5th May belongs to Australia’s Kurtis Patterson, who was born in 1993. In 2010, Deandra Dottin smashed a century against South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup. In 2019, Shai Hope and John Campbell smashed 365 runs as an opening partnership, which became the highest partnership in the history of ODIs. In 2024, the Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs to claim 2 points in the tournament.

On This Day - May 5, 2014 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 Runs

Playing the 25th match of the season on 5th May, 2014, at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, Kolkata Knight Riders were up against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first in the game, Rajasthan finished at 170 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair got a 52-run opening partnership, while at the end of the innings, Sanju Samson’s 37 runs from 31 balls and Shane Watson’s 31 runs from 20 balls helped them to reach a respectable total.

(Pravis Tambe picked a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders)

While chasing such a big score, KKR started with a bang as the opening partnership got 121 runs in 14 overs. However, in the middle overs, it was Pravin Tambe who picked up a hat-trick and restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders for just 160 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs and hence winning the match by 10 runs.

On This Day - May 5, 1993 - Kurtis Patterson was Born Today

Making waves in domestic cricket from his early days, Kurtis Robert Patterson was born on 5th May 1993 in Hurstville, New South Wales. On January 24, he made his debut for the Australian team in the Test format and has played 2 matches till now. In those 2 matches, he has scored 144 runs with an average of 144.00 and even has a century to his name against Sri Lanka.

(Kurtis Patterson was born on 5th May, 1993)

His First-Class record speaks for his skills, as in the 120 matches played, he has scored 7406 runs at an average of 38.77 and a strike rate of 47.85. In those matches, he has got 15 centuries and 41 half-centuries with a highest score of 173*. Talking about his List A career, he has played 73 matches for the team and has made 2163 runs at an average of 21.79 and a strike rate of 120.38.

On This Day - May 5, 2010 - Australia defeats Bangladesh by 27 Runs

Winning the match against Bangladesh by 27 runs, Australia stayed on course in the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 with a disciplined all-round display at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. After choosing to bat first, Australia posted 141/7 in 20 overs. Their innings had an early wobble as Bangladesh reduced them to 65/6 in the 13th over. Michael Hussey then played a crucial rescue knock, staying unbeaten on 47 from 29 balls with 4 fours and 1 six.

(Australia defeated Bangladesh by 27 runs)

Steven Smith also added valuable support with 27 off 18 balls, helping Australia finish strongly with a 74-run partnership for the 7th wicket. Chasing 142, Bangladesh never recovered from a terrible start, slipping to 15/4 inside 4 overs. Dirk Nannes led Australia’s attack brilliantly with 4/18 in 4 overs, while Shaun Tait removed Imrul Kayes for a duck. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 28, but Bangladesh were bowled out for 114 in 18.4 overs.

On This Day - May 5, 2017 - Kings XI Punjab defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 19 Runs

In the 43rd match of IPL 2017 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs in a low-scoring contest. After being asked to bat first, Punjab struggled early as Hashim Amla fell for 1 and Martin Guptill made only 9. Shaun Marsh scored 20, while Manan Vohra added 25 to steady the innings.

(Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 19 runs)

The real push came late from Axar Patel, who smashed an unbeaten 38 off just 17 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, helping his side reach 138/7 in 20 overs. RCB had a poor start in reply as Chris Gayle got out for 0 and Virat Kohli managed only 6. AB de Villiers also failed with 10. Mandeep Singh fought hard with 46 off 40 balls, but lacked support from the other end. Sandeep Sharma destroyed RCB’s top order with 3/22, while Axar Patel took 3/11. RCB were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs.



