On This Day in Cricket - August 27

As the calendar hits August 27, cricket history shines with iconic moments. In 1908, the legendary Don Bradman, with his unmatched 99.94 Test average, was born. In 1973, Garry Sobers set a Test record with his sixth catch at Lord's, aiding West Indies' dominant win. In 1965, Zimbabwe's Wayne James was born, later achieving a world-record 13 dismissals in a match. In 1979, Mike Procter hit six consecutive sixes, matching a rare record. In 2016, a high-scoring T20I saw India fall just short against West Indies. In 2021, Richard Ngarava's final-over heroics secured Zimbabwe's thrilling T20I victory. In 2023, Oval Invincibles won the men's Hundred title.

On This Day - August 27, 1908 - Donald George Bradman was Born Today

In the town of Cootamundra, Australia, on August 27, 1908, a legend was born, Donald George Bradman, the man who would redefine cricket. Known as "The Don," he stepped onto the Test stage in 1928 and left it in 1948 as the greatest batsman ever. Over 52 matches, he piled up 6,996 runs in 80 innings with an average of 99.94. With 29 centuries and 13 fifties, his highest score of 334.

(Sir Donald Bradman was born on August 27, 1908)

The 1930 Ashes saw him conquer England, scoring 974 runs and including 309 in a single day at Headingley. Even England’s brutal Bodyline tactics in 1932-33 which was designed to stop him, couldn’t fully dim his light and he still averaged 56.57. In first-class cricket, Bradman’s 28,067 runs across 234 matches came at a 95.14 average with 117 centuries and his best an unbeaten 452. A right-hander who occasionally bowled leg-breaks, he took 36 wickets. His genius wasn’t just in numbers as his focus and quiet humility made him a national hero, reshaping Australia’s sporting identity.

On This Day - August 27, 2009 - Adil Rashid Makes his ODI Debut for England

It was an evening on August 27, 2009, where a young Adil Rashid stepped into the international spotlight. Alongside debutants Joe Denly and Jonathan Trott, he faced Ireland in a tense ODI. England batted first and went to 203/9 in 50 overs with Denly’s gritty 67 off 111 balls holding things together. Ireland’s Trent Johnston was relentless, snaring 4 wickets for 26 runs.

(Adil Rashid made his ODI Debut on August 27, 2009)

Rain slashed Ireland’s chase, setting a revised 116 in 20 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Rashid, a leg-spinner in seam-friendly conditions showed nerve, bowling 4 overs for 16 runs and dismissing Paul Stirling with a clever caught-and-bowled. Ireland fought hard led by Johnston’s unbeaten 20 off 15 but finished at 112/9, 3 runs short. Rashid’s cool head, paired with Owais Shah’s 3 for 15 sealed England’s win.

On This Day - August 27, 1991 - Alex Carey was Born Today in Australia

On August 27, 1991, Alex Tyson Carey was born in Australia, destined to become a cricketing gem. Before donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves, he chased a football dream with the Greater Western Sydney Giants but cricket claimed him by 2018. In 43 Tests, Carey scored 2,010 runs at a 34.65 average with two centuries and his highest a 156 that spoke of his class. Behind the stumps, he had 159 catches and 18 stumpings. In 82 ODIs, he made 2,162 runs at 34.87 with one century and 12 fifties, adding 93 catches and 8 stumpings. His 39 T20Is brought 259 runs, 19 catches, and 10 stumpings.

(Alex Carey was born on August 27, 1991)

In first-class cricket, his 5,642 runs at 37.86 and 372 catches tell a story of reliability. His 2016-17 Sheffield Shield season was record-breaking, with 57 catches and two stumpings. Carey shone in Adelaide Strikers’ 2017-18 BBL title and South Australia’s 2024-25 Sheffield Shield win, scoring 741 runs at 82.33. His 111 against South Africa in 2022 and a debated stumping of Jonny Bairstow in 2023 defined his career. Elegant yet steely, Carey remains a vital cog in Australia’s cricketing machine.

On This Day - August 27, 2023 - Oval Invincibles Defeats Manchester Originals by 14 Runs to Win the Hundred 2023

Lord’s buzzed with 27,895 fans on August 27, 2023, as the Oval Invincibles faced Manchester Originals in the Men’s Hundred final. After Originals chose to field, the Invincibles crashed to 34/5 with losing Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Sam Curran, Sam Billings, and Will Jacks. Enter Tom Curran and James Neesham, whose unbeaten 127-run stand with Curran’s 67* off 34 with 4 fours and 5 sixes and Neesham’s 57* off 33 with 7 fours and 1 six lifted them to 161/5 in 100 balls.

(Oval Invincibles won the Hundred 2023 Title)

The Originals’ chase started with Phil Salt’s brisk 25 off 16, but Jos Buttler and Wayne Madsen fell cheaply. Max Holden’s 37 off 25 kept them alive, yet Curran’s 1/25, Nathan Sowter’s 1/24, and Jacks’ 2/11 choked their run flow, ending at 147/6 with 14 runs shy. Curran’s heroics earned him Player of the Match while Jamie Overton, with 202 tournament runs, was Player of the Series. The Invincibles’ record partnership and disciplined bowling clinched their first Men’s Hundred title.

On This Day - August 27, 2023 - Southern Brave Women Defeats Northern Superchargers Women to Win the Hundred 2023

On August 27, 2023, Southern Brave Women stormed to a 34-run victory over Northern Superchargers Women in the Hundred final at Lord’s, cheered by 21,636 fans. Batting first after Superchargers opted to field, Brave posted 139/6 in 100 balls sparked by Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s dazzling 59 off 38, with 9 fours and 1 six. Freya Kemp’s 31 off 17 and Georgia Adams’ 27 off 28 added steel, despite Kate Cross’s 3/21.

(Southern Brave Women won the Hundred 2023 Title)

Chasing 140, Superchargers crumbled to 105 in 94 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues’s 24 off 14 their best effort. Lauren Bell’s 3/21 and Kalea Moore’s 3/15 backed by Rhianna Southby’s three stumpings, tore through the batting. Wyatt-Hodge was Player of the Match while Marizanne Kapp with 147 runs and 11 wickets, was Player of the Series. The win was a perfect send-off for retiring captain Anya Shrubsole.

On This Day - August 27, 2017 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

Pallekele’s third ODI on August 27, 2017, saw India crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, wrapping up the series 3-0. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, limped to 217/9 in 50 overs, with Lahiru Thirimanne’s 80 off 105 and Dinesh Chandimal’s 36 off 71 offering resistance. Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery 5/27, dismissing Niroshan Dickwella and others, broke their spine. India’s chase of 218 wobbled at 61/4, losing Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul early.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets)

Then Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 124 off 145 with 16 fours and 2 sixes, and MS Dhoni, unbeaten on 67 off 86 with 4 fours and 1 six, stitched a 157-run stand to finish at 218/4 in 45.1 overs. Akila Dananjaya took 2/38 for Sri Lanka. A 35-minute halt due to fans throwing bottles tested nerves, but India stayed focused. Bumrah’s spell won him Player of the Match, while Rohit’s century cemented India’s eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series triumph over Sri Lanka, a masterclass in resilience and skill.

On This Day - August 27, 2016 - West Indies Defeats India by 1 Run

August 27, 2016, brought a heart-stopping T20I at Lauderhill where West Indies pipped India by 1 run. Batting first after India chose to field, West Indies roared to 245/6 in 20 overs with Evin Lewis’s 100 off 49, 5 fours, 9 sixes and Johnson Charles’s 79 off 33 with 6 fours, 7 sixes setting a 126-run opening stand. Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/47 couldn’t stem the tide.

(West Indies defeated India by 1 Run)

India’s chase of 246 saw KL Rahul’s unbeaten 110 off 51 with 12 fours and 5 sixes and Rohit Sharma’s 62 off 28, with 4 fours and 4 sixes. MS Dhoni’s 43 off 25 kept hopes alive but Dwayne Bravo’s 2/37, capped by a sly slower ball to dismiss Dhoni, left India at 244/4. Lewis took Player of the Match. The match, India’s first T20I in the USA set a record with 32 sixes and 489 runs. Despite Rahul’s brilliance, Bravo’s nerve gave West Indies a 1-0 series lead, a thriller etched in memory.

On This Day - August 27, 2015 - Australia Defeats Ireland by 23 Runs

On a rainy August 27, 2015, in Belfast, Australia edged Ireland by 23 runs in a shortened ODI. Batting first after winning the toss, Australia reached 222/6 in 40.2 overs before rain struck. David Warner’s 84 off 80, with 7 fours and 3 sixes, and Joe Burns’s 69 off 70, with 7 fours and 1 six, built a 139-run opening stand. Tim Murtagh took 2/45 for Ireland and a revised 181 in 24 overs challenged Ireland, who slumped to 27/2.

(Australia defeated Ireland by 23 runs)

Ed Joyce’s 44 off 33 and Niall O’Brien’s 45 off 53 fought back with an 86-run stand, but Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 3/13 and Mitchell Starc’s 2/34, with Glenn Maxwell’s 2/41, bowled them out for 157 in 23.4 overs. Warner was Player of the Match. Australia’s batting depth and tight bowling, despite rain, secured the win in this one-off ODI, a warm-up for their England series. Ireland’s spirited effort showed their grit, but Australia’s class prevailed in a hard-fought contest.