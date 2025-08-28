On This Day in Cricket - August 28

The day of August 28 marked significant cricket events across years. In 1983, Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka’s sling-action bowler, was born, later becoming a T20 pioneer with five international hat-tricks. In 1992, Muthiah Muralidaran debuted for Sri Lanka, eventually claiming 800 Test wickets. In 2005, England narrowly won the fourth Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, taking a 2-1 series lead. In 1995, Northamptonshire’s 781 for 7 declared overwhelmed Nottinghamshire’s 527, leading to a historic innings defeat. In 2021, England crushed India by an innings at Headingley, with Joe Root’s hundred shining. In 1929, Frank Woolley scored his 100th first-class century.

On This Day - August 28, 1992 - Muthiah Muralidaran Makes his Test Debut for Sri Lanka

Muthiah Muralidaran stepped onto the Test stage for Sri Lanka against Australia at Colombo’s Khettarama Stadium on August 28, 1992. It was the start of a legendary career. The second Test of Australia’s 1992 tour ended in a draw with both sides showing grit. Australia batted first after Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 247. Dean Jones led with 77. Muralidaran bowled 17 overs in his debut taking one wicket for 32 runs getting Craig McDermott. Sri Lanka answered with 258 for 9 declared, driven by Aravinda de Silva’s 85.

(Muthiah Muralidaran Made his Test Debut for Sri Lanka on August 28, 1992)

In Australia’s second innings they made 296 for 6 declared. Jones was unbeaten on 100 earning Player of the Match. Muralidaran bowled 34 overs taking two wickets for 109 including Tom Moody and Mark Waugh. Chasing 286 Sri Lanka reached 136 for 2 with Roshan Mahanama’s 69 steering them to safety. The five-day match showed Muralidaran’s early skill as a spinner. Even with Australia leading the series 1-0 his tight bowling and key scalps hinted at his future greatness.

On This Day - August 28, 2015 - Naman Ojha Makes his Test Debut for India

Naman Ojha debuted as India’s wicketkeeper in the third Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on August 28, 2015. India scored 312 in their first innings. Ojha made 21 runs off 54 balls with three fours before Tharindu Kaushal caught him. Behind the stumps he grabbed Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera off Ishant Sharma and stumped Dhammika Prasad off Amit Mishra in Sri Lanka’s 201.

(Naman Ojha made his Test Debut on August 28, 2015)

In India’s second innings Ojha scored 35 off 63 balls with four boundaries falling to Rangana Herath. India set 386 and Sri Lanka managed 268 giving India a 117-run win. Ojha’s debut showed his steady hands and calm batting. India took the series 2-1. Cheteshwar Pujara earned Player of the Match for his solid batting and Ravichandran Ashwin was Player of the Series for his bowling. The game highlighted Ojha’s potential as a keeper-batter though it remained his only Test.

On This Day - August 28, 2022 - India defeats Pakistan by 5 Wickets

The India-Pakistan clash in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup on August 28, 2022 in Dubai was a heart-stopper. Pakistan batted first after India won the toss posting 147 all out in 19.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan made 43 off 42 and Shahnawaz Dahani hit 16 off 6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4 for 26 and Hardik Pandya grabbed 3 for 25. India’s chase of 148 started badly with KL Rahul out for a duck.

(India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup match)

Virat Kohli’s 35 off 34 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 29 kept things steady. Pandya’s unbeaten 33 off 17 with a match-winning six clinched a 5-wicket win with 2 balls left. Mohammad Nawaz took 3 for 33 for Pakistan but couldn’t stop India’s surge. Pandya’s all-round show earned him Player of the Match. Pakistan reached 50 in 6.5 overs and India in 7.4. The fierce rivalry kept fans glued till the last ball.

On This Day - August 28, 1983 - Lasith Malinga was Born Today

Lasith Malinga was born on August 28, 1983 in Galle, Sri Lanka. His unique round-arm action and deadly yorkers made him a limited-overs giant. From 2004 to 2020 he dominated ODIs and T20Is. In 226 ODIs he took 338 wickets at an average of 28.87 with eight five-wicket hauls. His best was 6 for 38. In 84 T20Is he claimed 107 wickets at 20.79 with two five-wicket hauls. He was the first to take four wickets in four balls at the 2007 World Cup.

(Lasith Malinga was born on August 28, 1983)

In the IPL he played 122 matches for Mumbai Indians taking 170 wickets at 19.79. His Test career was quieter with 101 wickets in 30 matches retiring in 2011 due to injuries. Malinga’s clever tactics and versatility led Sri Lanka to the 2014 World T20 title. Despite later struggles with injuries and weight his legacy as a T20 legend endures.

On This Day - August 28, 2021 - England defeats India by an Innings and 76 Runs

The third Test between India and England started at Leeds on August 25, 2021. England crushed India by an innings and 76 runs. India batted first and crumbled to 78 with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson ripping through them. England replied with 432 led by Joe Root’s 121. Rory Burns made 61 and Haseeb Hameed 68. Mohammed Shami took 4 wickets for India. In their second innings India fought back with Cheteshwar Pujara’s 91 and Virat Kohli’s 55.

(England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs)

Robinson’s 5-wicket haul kept England on top. India reached 278 but fell short. England leveled the series at 1-1. Robinson’s 7 wickets earned him Player of the Match. Part of the ICC World Test Championship the game showed England’s sharp bowling and Root’s class. Kohli stayed defiant despite the loss. India’s early collapse and England’s strong batting sealed the hosts’ dominance.

On This Day - August 28, 1996 - Phil Salt was Born Today in North Wales

Phil Salt was born on August 28, 1996 in North Wales. A hard-hitting wicket-keeper-batter, he shines with an aggressive style. In 33 ODIs he scored 988 runs at an average of 31.87 with a strike rate of 114.75 including one century and five fifties. In 43 T20Is he has 1193 runs at a strike rate of 164.32 with three centuries two back-to-back, which was a rare feat. In first-class cricket he has 2770 runs in 54 matches with six centuries.

(Phil Salt was born on August 28, 1996)

His T20 career spans 304 matches with 7530 runs at a strike rate of 155.09. In the IPL he scored 1056 runs in 34 matches and in the Men’s Hundred 1138 runs in 43 games. From Reed School in Surrey he plays for Lancashire Manchester Originals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Though his CPL debut was modest, Salt's bold batting and sharp wicketkeeping kept him a global T20 star.

On This Day - August 28, 2016 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 2 Wickets

The third ODI in Dambulla on August 28, 2016 saw Australia edge Sri Lanka by 2 wickets. Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss scoring 226 in 49.2 overs. Dinesh Chandimal made 102 off 130 balls and Tillakaratne Dilshan added 42. Adam Zampa took 3 for 38 for Australia with Mitchell Starc and James Faulkner grabbing two each.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 2 Wickets)

Australia’s chase of 227 hit early trouble at 44 for 3. George Bailey’s 70 off 99 and Matthew Wade’s 42 kept them alive. They finished at 227 for 8 in 46 overs, winning with 24 balls left. Angelo Mathews and Amila Aponso took two wickets each for Sri Lanka but fell short. Bailey’s gritty knock and two catches earned him Player of the Match. The win gave Australia a 2-1 series lead. The tight finish showed their knack for handling pressure.

On This Day - August 28, 2010 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 74 Runs

In the Sri Lanka Triangular Series final on August 28, 2010 at Dambulla Sri Lanka beat India by 74 runs. Batting first after winning the toss Sri Lanka made 299 for 8 in 50 overs. Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 110 off 115 earned him Player of the Match. Mahela Jayawardene scored 39 and Kumar Sangakkara 71. Ishant Sharma and Munaf Patel took two wickets each for India. Chasing 300 India lost Dinesh Karthik for a duck.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 74 runs in the Finals of the Sri Lanka Triangular Series)

Virender Sehwag’s 28 and Virat Kohli’s 37 gave hope but wickets kept falling. MS Dhoni’s 67 wasn’t enough as Suraj Randiv’s 3 for 40 and Thisara Perera’s 3 for 36 bowled India out for 225 in 46.5 overs. Sehwag’s 268 series runs earned him Player of the Series. Sri Lanka’s tight bowling and big partnerships overwhelmed India who were fined for a slow over-rate. The win showed Sri Lanka’s senior stars at their best.