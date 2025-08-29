On This Day in Cricket - August 29

Having the date of August 29, cricket history recalls pivotal moments. In 1882, Fred Spofforth’s 14 wickets led Australia to a dramatic seven-run win over England at The Oval, birthing the Ashes. In 2017, Shai Hope’s twin centuries powered West Indies to a five-wicket victory against England at Headingley. Graham Gooch and David Gower’s 351-run stand in 1985 sealed England’s Ashes triumph. Aaron Finch set a T20I record with 156 off 63 balls in 2013. George Hirst’s all-round heroics in 1906 and Malcolm Nash’s costly overs in 1968 and 1977 also mark this day.

On This Day - August 29, 1991 - Varun Chakravarthy was Born Today in Karnataka

The birthday of Varun Chakravarthy, born August 29, 1991 in Bidar, Karnataka, marks the start of a remarkable cricketing journey. Now 33, this right-arm legbreak googly bowler has made his mark as a skilled spinner for India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Tamil Nadu, and various domestic T20 teams. His international career, spanning 2021 to 2025, depicts his things in limited-overs formats. In 4 ODIs, he took 10 wickets at an average of 19.00, including a standout 5/42. In 18 T20Is, he claimed 33 wickets at an impressive 14.57 average, with a best of 5/17, placing him second for best figures in a losing T20I cause.

(Varun Chakravarthy was Born on August 29, 1991)

In the IPL, across 84 matches, he secured 100 wickets at 23.85, proving his consistency. His domestic T20 record is equally strong with 155 wickets in 119 matches. Though his batting contributions are minimal, his fielding shines with 21 catches in T20s. Chakravarthy’s only First-Class match yielded one wicket. His recent performances, like 2/19 for Dindigul Dragons in 2025, highlight his ongoing impact in domestic leagues.

On This Day - August 29, 2024 - England Gets 358/7 on Day 1 against Sri Lanka

When the first day of the second Test match between England and Sri Lanka began at Lord's on August 29, 2024, England batted first after Sri Lanka won the toss. The English side faced early challenges, losing Dan Lawrence (9) and Ollie Pope (1) quickly, reaching 58/2 by drinks. Ben Duckett (40) and Joe Root steadied the innings, with Root anchoring the day. A key moment came when Root survived a DRS review on 14.3 overs. By lunch, England were 97/3, and Root’s composed batting continued, reaching 50 off 84 balls.

(England made 358 runs on the first day of the match)

Harry Brook (33) fell to a reviewed lbw decision, but Root and Jamie Smith (21) pushed England to 200/5 by tea. Root’s gritty 100 off 162 balls, alongside Gus Atkinson’s aggressive 74 not out, including three sixes, powered England to 358/7 by stumps. The pair added 50 runs for the seventh wicket. Asitha Fernando led Sri Lanka’s bowling with 5 wickets, while Milan Rathnayake and Lahiru Kumara took two each. England’s disciplined batting, especially Root’s century and Atkinson’s flair set a strong foundation despite Sri Lanka’s persistent bowling effort on a lively first day.

On This Day - August 29, 2017 - West Indies defeats England by 5 Wickets

The West Indies toured England in August 201 and the second Test at Headingley became a thrilling showdown. England batted first, posting 258 with Ben Stokes smashing 100 off 124 balls. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel each took four wickets for the West Indies. In response, the West Indies piled on 427 led by Shai Hope’s 147 and Kraigg Brathwaite’s 134. James Anderson’s five-wicket haul kept England in the game. England’s second innings saw them declare at 490/8, with Moeen Ali’s 84 and Joe Root’s 72 setting a target of 322.

(West Indies defeats England by 5 Wickets)

The West Indies chased it down with 322/5 in 91.2 overs, driven by Shai Hope’s unbeaten 118 and Brathwaite’s 95. Moeen Ali took two wickets, but the West Indies held firm. Shai Hope’s twin centuries earned him Player of the Match, a rare feat. The match, spanning August 25-29, leveled the three-match series 1-1. It was a stunning victory for the West Indies, who defied expectations after a heavy loss in the first Test, showcasing resilience and skill in a nail-biting finish at Leeds.

On This Day - August 29, 2013 - Aaron Finch scores 156 Runs against England in a T20 Match

The Australian cricket team faced England in the 1st T20I at Southampton on August 29, 2013, Aaron Finch delivered a jaw-dropping performance. Scoring a record-breaking 156 runs off just 63 balls, Finch smashed 11 fours and 14 sixes, achieving a strike rate of 247.61. His explosive innings powered Australia to a massive total of 248/6 in 20 overs, leading to a 39-run victory over England. Finch’s knock included a personal milestone of reaching 100 runs in just 47 balls, with his 150 coming off 60 balls.

(Aaron Finch scored 156 runs against the England team in the match)

Partnering with Shaun Marsh for a 114-run stand and later with Shane Watson for a 101-run partnership, Finch dominated England’s bowlers, particularly targeting Danny Briggs and Joe Root. His innings set a T20 world record for the highest individual score at the time and included the most sixes in a single T20 innings. Despite being dismissed by Jade Dernbach, Finch’s incredible display earned him the Player of the Match award and showcased his potential as a long-term asset for Australia’s batting lineup.

On This Day - August 29, 2008 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 112 Runs

The fifth ODI between Sri Lanka and India took place on August 29, 2008, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka secured a convincing 112-run victory via the D/L method. Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 227/6 in 50 overs. Thilan Thushara’s unbeaten 54 off 46 balls and Jehan Mubarak’s 47 not out were pivotal, with their 50-run seventh-wicket partnership boosting the total. Malinda Warnapura (30) and Mahela Udawatte (43) also contributed. India’s Pragyan Ojha and Irfan Pathan took two wickets each.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 112 runs)

Chasing a rain-adjusted target of 216 in 44 overs, India struggled, collapsing to 103 in 26.3 overs. Virat Kohli’s 31 was the top score, but Nuwan Kulasekara’s 4/40 and Ajantha Mendis’ 4/10 dismantled the batting lineup. Rain briefly interrupted play, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers dominated. Despite the loss, India won the series 3-2, with MS Dhoni earning Player of the Series for his 193 runs. Kulasekara was named Player of the Match. Sri Lanka’s bowlers ensured a consolation win, maintaining their record of avoiding four straight ODI home defeats.

On This Day - August 29, 2006 - India Women gets 168/2 against England Women on Day 1

The India Women’s cricket team took the field on August 29, 2006, for the first day of the second Test against England Women at Taunton they made a strong start. Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, India reached 168 for 2 by the close of play, despite a rain-shortened day. Mithali Raj the captain led from the front, remaining unbeaten on 64 runs off 208 balls, including 9 fours. Anjum Chopra supported her brilliantly, finishing not out on 56 runs from 295 balls, with 9 fours, as the duo forged a solid 136-run partnership for the third wicket.

(India women gets 168/2 on the day 1 of the Test Match)

Earlier, Sulakshana Naik scored 25 before being caught, and Karuna Jain made 12 before falling lbw. England’s bowlers, led by Isa Guha, who took 2 wickets for 61 runs, struggled to break through on a pitch favoring the batters. Jenny Gunn also chipped in, but India’s disciplined batting dominated. The day marked a historic moment as Taunton became the new home for England women’s cricket, but India’s batters stole the spotlight, setting a strong foundation for their innings.

On This Day - August 29, 2005 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 161 Runs

As the Indian cricket team faced Zimbabwe in the 3rd match of the Videocon Triangular Series on August 29, 2005, at Harare, they secured a massive 161-run victory. India, batting first after Zimbabwe won the toss, posted 226/6 in 50 overs. Mohammad Kaif’s steady 65 off 122 balls laid the foundation, while Yuvraj Singh’s unbeaten 53 and MS Dhoni’s explosive 56 off 46 balls, including four sixes, boosted the total. Anthony Ireland claimed 3 wickets for Zimbabwe, but their bowling struggled late.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 161 runs)

In response, Zimbabwe collapsed to a mere 65 in 24.3 overs, their batting lineup crumbling under pressure. Irfan Pathan was the star for India, taking 5 wickets for 27 runs, while Ajit Agarkar supported with 4 wickets for 18. Zimbabwe’s Heath Streak remained not out on 18, but no other batter reached double digits. The match, part of the 2005 India tour of Zimbabwe, highlighted India’s dominance, earning them 6 points and a Player of the Match award for Pathan. Despite the win, India’s batting raised concerns, while Zimbabwe’s shambolic performance underscored their struggles in the series.

On This Day - August 29, 2001 - India Gets All-Out for 234 Runs against Sri Lanka on Day 1

As India and Sri Lanka played off on August 29, 2001, at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, India won the toss and chose to bat. The day started well for India, with openers Shiv Sunder Das and Sadagoppan Ramesh building a solid foundation. Das scored a steady 50 off 89 balls, including 10 fours, while the pair put on 91 runs in 30 overs by lunch. India reached 100 in 35 overs, but Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muthiah Muralidaran turned the tide.

(Sri Lanka got India all-out for 234 runs on day 1)

He struck before lunch, dismissing Das for 59, and continued his dominance post-lunch, removing Ramesh for 46 and captain Sourav Ganguly for just 1. By tea, India were struggling at 155/4 after 60 overs, with Rahul Dravid and Hemang Badani at the crease. Muralidaran’s relentless bowling saw him claim 8 wickets for 87 runs, as India crumbled to 234 in 81.1 overs. Chaminda Vaas chipped in with 2 wickets. Sri Lanka began their reply, reaching 13/0 in 6 overs by stumps, with Marvan Atapattu and Sanath Jayasuriya unbeaten. Muralidaran’s spell was the highlight, setting the tone for Sri Lanka’s control.