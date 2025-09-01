On This Day in Cricket - September 1

The start of September marks significant events in cricketing history. In 1939, Hedley Verity's 7 for 9 secured Yorkshire's County Championship on a rain-affected pitch, his last first-class match before World War II. In 1981, England's 3-1 Ashes win was confirmed with a draw at The Oval. Somerset won the 2001 C&G Trophy, led by Keith Parsons' rapid 60 not out. Gloucestershire's 1973 Gillette Cup triumph featured Mike Procter's 94. Middlesex's dramatic 1984 NatWest Trophy win came off the last ball. Birthdays include Sophie Devine (1989), Neetu David (1977), and Clare Connor (1976).

On This Day - September 1, 2015 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 117 Runs

Coming to the final day of the 3rd Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo on September 1, 2015, Sri Lanka resumed their second innings at 67/3, chasing a daunting 386 runs. The day began with Kaushal Silva and Angelo Mathews at the crease. Silva fell for 27, caught by Pujara off Umesh Yadav, while Mathews anchored the innings with a gritty 110 off 240 balls, including 13 fours. Kusal Perera supported with a brisk 70 off 106 balls, forging a crucial 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Despite their efforts, Sri Lanka’s batting crumbled under pressure from India’s bowlers.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 117 Runs)

Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout, claiming 4 wickets for 69, while Ishant Sharma took 3 for 32. The tail offered little resistance, with Rangana Herath (11) and others falling quickly. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in 85 overs, handing India a 117-run victory and a 2-1 series win. Mathews’ century was a highlight, but India’s disciplined bowling, led by Ashwin’s series haul of 21 wickets, sealed the match. Cheteshwar Pujara earned Player of the Match for his unbeaten 145 in the first innings, and Ashwin was named Player of the Series.

On This Day - September 1, 2021 - Rachin Ravindra Makes his T20 Debut

On September 1, 2021, a young New Zealander, Rachin Ravindra, just 21 years old, walked out to open the batting for his T20I debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium. The pitch was a nightmare, spinning and gripping, perfect for Bangladesh’s bowlers. Ravindra’s big moment lasted one ball as Mahedi Hasan got him out, caught and bowled, for a duck. It was a rough start. New Zealand’s whole batting lineup fell apart, managing only 60 runs in 16.5 overs, tying their worst-ever T20I score.

(Rachin Ravindra made his T20 Debut on September 1, 2021)

Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets, Nasum Ahmed grabbed one, and Mahedi’s early strike set the tone. But Ravindra didn’t let it define him. He came back with the ball, bowling four overs of left-arm spin, giving away 21 runs, and getting Shakib out. Bangladesh chased 61 easily, winning by seven wickets in 15 overs. Coach Glenn Pocknall later said they misjudged the pitch, expecting pace to work better. For Ravindra, it was a tough lesson, but his bowling showed he could do more than just bat. That day was a stepping stone, teaching him how to handle pressure on a tricky surface.

On This Day - September 1, 2007 - Tamim Iqbal Makes his T20 Debut

On September 1, 2007, an 18-year-old kid named Tamim Iqbal stepped up for his T20I debut for Bangladesh against Kenya at Nairobi’s Gymkhana Club Ground. It was part of a Twenty20 Quadrangular tournament, and Tamim, known for hitting hard, opened the batting. He smashed two fours but got out for 11 runs off 12 balls, caught by Collins Obuya off Peter Ongondo’s bowling. Kenya batted first, putting up 138 for 7 in 20 overs, with Tanmay Mishra’s 38 and Thomas Odoyo’s 22 leading the way.

(Tamim Iqbal made his T20 Debut on September 1, 2007)

Bangladesh’s bowlers, Mashrafe Mortaza and Abdur Razzak, each took two wickets to keep the target doable. Chasing 139, Bangladesh relied on Nazimuddin’s 43 off 37 balls and Mohammad Ashraful’s quick 36 off 20 to win by five wickets with 14 balls left. Nazimuddin got Player of the Match, but Tamim’s short knock was his first taste of T20Is. The game, part of Bangladesh’s tour of Kenya and South Africa, gave him a feel for the international stage. It wasn’t a huge day for him, but it started his journey to becoming a fearless opener.

On This Day - September 1, 1951 - David Bairstow Was Born Today

David Bairstow was born on September 1, 1951, in Bradford, Yorkshire, and grew into a proper Yorkshire cricket legend. They called him “Bluey” for his red hair, and he was a tough wicket-keeper and batsman. He played 459 first-class matches for Yorkshire, scoring 13,961 runs at an average of 26.44, with 10 centuries, his best being 145. Behind the stumps, he was a beast, taking 961 catches and 137 stumpings. In 429 List A games, he made 5,439 runs, including one century.

(David Bairstow was born on September 1, 1951)

Bairstow captained Yorkshire from 1984 to 1986, leading them to the 1983 John Player League and the 1987 Benson and Hedges Cup. His gritty batting saved games, like a heart-stopping one-wicket win over Derbyshire in 1981. For England, he played four Tests, scoring a top of 59, and 21 ODIs, but never quite locked down a spot. He also played for Griqualand West, taking 3 for 25 in a first-class match in 1987. After retiring in 1990, he became a radio commentator, loved for his wit and love of the game. Bairstow’s spirit still echoes in Yorkshire cricket.

On This Day - September 1, 1989 - Sophie Devine was born Today

Born on September 1, 1989, in Wellington, Sophie Devine has become a superstar in women’s cricket, captaining New Zealand with flair. By 2025, the 35-year-old right-hand batter and medium-pace bowler has scored 3,990 runs in 152 Women’s ODIs, averaging 31.66, with eight centuries and 16 fifties, her best being 145. In 146 Women’s T20Is, she’s made 3,431 runs at a strike rate of 120.38, with one century and 21 fifties. She’s taken 107 wickets in ODIs and 119 in T20Is, showing she’s no one-trick pony.

(Sophie Devine was born on September 1, 1989)

In the Women’s Big Bash League, she’s smashed 3,960 runs and taken 109 wickets for Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers. In the Women’s Hundred, she has 553 runs and 15 wickets, and in the Women’s Premier League, she’s scored 402 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Her six straight T20I fifty-plus scores in 2020 set a record that’s hard to beat. Once a hockey player, Devine’s all-round game and leadership have made her a hero, inspiring kids to dream big in cricket.

On This Day - September 1, 1980 - Nathan Leslie McCullum was Born Today

Nathan Leslie McCullum was born on September 1, 1980, in Dunedin, New Zealand, and became a solid player with his off-spin and lower-order batting. From 2007 to 2016, he played 63 ODIs, taking 58 wickets at an average of 34.08 and scoring 1,070 runs at 20.98. In 41 T20Is, he grabbed 58 wickets at 21.48, with a best of 4 for 16, and made 299 runs. His fielding was sharp, with 26 catches in ODIs and 15 in T20Is.

(Nathan McCullum was born on September 1, 1980)

McCullum’s tight bowling and useful runs helped New Zealand reach the 2015 World Cup final, where he kept things under control. He wasn’t a flashy guy, but he was dependable, holding up an end or chipping in with the bat. After retiring, he took up coaching and commentary, sharing his cricket brain with fans. His career was about showing up for the team, leaving a mark on New Zealand’s white-ball game with his steady, no-nonsense approach.

On This Day - September 1, 2023 - England defeats New Zealand by 95 Runs

On September 1, 2023, England hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester. England won the toss, batted first and racked up 198 for 4 in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow was on fire, not out on 86 off 60 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes while Harry Brook smashed 67 off 36 with 5 fours and 5 sixes. Their 131-run third-wicket stand crushed New Zealand’s bowlers, with Ish Sodhi’s two wickets costing 44 runs. Chasing 199, New Zealand fell apart, bowled out for 103 in 13.5 overs.

(England defeated New Zealand by 95 Runs)

Tim Seifert’s 39 off 31 was their best effort but no one else got past 22. England’s new guy, Gus Atkinson tore through with 4 for 20 and Adil Rashid took 2 for 18. New Zealand’s powerplay was a mess at 42 for 2 and they couldn’t recover. This win gave England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, showing off their batting power and bowling smarts in a total beatdown.

On This Day - September 1, 2023 - Australia defeats South Africa by 8 Wickets

On September 1, 2023, Australia smashed South Africa by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I at Kingsmead, Durban with 31 balls to spare. South Africa batted first after Australia won the toss scraping to 164 for 8 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram made 49 off 38 and Temba Bavuma scored 35 off 17, but losing Reeza Hendricks for 3 and Dewald Brevis for 0 early hurt them badly and Australia’s Sean Abbott took 3 for 22 and Nathan Ellis got 3 for 25, keeping things tight. Chasing 165, Australia’s openers flew to 52 in the powerplay.

(Australia defeats South Africa by 8 wickets)

Mitchell Marsh was unstoppable, not out on 79 off 39 with 8 fours and 6 sixes, backed by Matthew Short’s 66 off 30. Travis Head made 18 before getting out. South Africa’s bowlers like Tabraiz Shamsi with 1 for 40, couldn’t do much. Australia finished in 14.5 overs taking a 2-0 series lead. Marsh’s big hits and Australia’s sharp bowling made it a one-sided thrashing.

On This Day - September 1, 1990 - Tom Blundell was born Today

Tom Blundell was born on September 1, 1990, in Wellington and has become a key man for New Zealand as a wicket-keeper batsman. By 2025, he played 34 Tests scoring 1,898 runs at an average of 36.50 with 4 centuries and 10 fifties, plus 96 catches and 11 stumpings. In 16 ODIs, he’s made 351 runs at 29.25 and in 16 T20Is, he’s scored 197 runs at a strike rate of 108.24.

(Tom Blundell was born on September 1, 1990)

His first-class record is 7,468 runs at 38.69, with 17 centuries. Blundell’s tough batting, especially in Tests has bailed New Zealand out plenty of times. His steady hands behind the stumps and knack for grinding out runs under pressure have made him a go-to guy. Whether holding an innings together or taking a sharp catch, Blundell’s work has earned him a solid spot in New Zealand’s team.