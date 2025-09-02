On This Day in Cricket - September 2

When the rain-affected Centenary Test ended at Lord's in 1980, Kim Hughes became the third batter to score on all five days of a Test, making 117 and 84, while John Arlott concluded his iconic commentary career. In 1972, Clive Lloyd’s 126 led Lancashire to a third consecutive Gillette Cup title. In 1978, Sussex defeated Somerset in the Gillette Cup final, with Ian Botham scoring 80. In 1967, Kent won a thrilling Gillette Cup final against Somerset. In 2018, Moeen Ali’s 9 for 134 secured England’s Test series win over India. In 1896, Nat Thomson, the first Test dismissal, passed away.

On This Day - September 2, 1988 - Ishant Sharma was Born Today

Ishant Sharma, born in Delhi on September 2, 1988 became a cornerstone of Indian cricket, his lanky frame hurling thunderbolts that set pitches ablaze. His 2007 Test debut in Australia was a revelation with those fiery deliveries to Ricky Ponting sent crowds into amazement, marking the arrival of a new pace star. From 2007 to 2021, he played 105 Tests and claiming 311 wickets at an average of 32.40. His best figures of 7/74 proved he could rip through any batting lineup.

(Ishant Sharma was born on September 2, 1988)

He stood tall in the defining series, grabbing 18 wickets in England in 2018 and 11 in Australia in 2018-19 helping India secure their first Test series triumph Down Under. In ODIs, he took 115 wickets in 80 matches. In T20Is, he claimed 8 wickets in 14 games. In the IPL, playing for teams like Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, he notched 96 wickets in 117 outings. Early struggles with pace and a 2012 ankle surgery tested his resolve, but Ishant battled back, averaging 23.4 in his final 35 Tests. His first-class record boasts 486 wickets in 154 matches, a record that shows his endurance.

On This Day - September 2, 2014 - Dhawal Kulkarni Makes his ODI Debut for India

On September 2, 2014, Dhawal Kulkarni stepped into the international arena during the 4th ODI against England at Edgbaston. A young pacer with fire in his belly as he bowled seven overs, conceding 35 runs at an economy of 5.00. No wickets came, but his tight lines kept England’s batsmen in check, adding quiet strength to India’s attack. India chose to field first, bowling England out for 206 in 49.3 overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami leading the charge.

(Dhawal Kulkarni made his ODI Debut on September 2, 2014)

Kulkarni’s disciplined spell helped set the tone. India’s chase was a spectacle with Ajinkya Rahane’s dazzling 106 off 100 balls and Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 97, powered them to 212/1 in just 30.3 overs. The nine-wicket rout cemented India’s 3-0 series lead, a display of sheer dominance. For Kulkarni, the debut was a chance to taste the big stage, standing tall with India’s giants.

On This Day - September 2, 2021 - India Gets All-Out for 191 Runs against England

The fourth Test at The Oval on September 2, 2021, began with England winning the toss and sending India in, setting up a day of raw drama. India faltered early as Rohit Sharma fell for 11, KL Rahul scored 17, leaving them at 28/2. Cheteshwar Pujara’s 4 deepened the crisis, India slumping to 39/3. Virat Kohli battled hard, crafting a steely 50 off 85 balls to hold the innings together. But wickets kept falling as Ravindra Jadeja made 10, Ajinkya Rahane scored 14, and by tea, India were 127/7.

(India got all-out for 191 runs on the day 1)

Then Shardul Thakur turned hero, smashing 57 off 36 balls with seven fours and three sixes, dragging India to 191 in 61.3 overs. England’s bowlers were relentless as Chris Woakes took 4/55, Ollie Robinson claimed 3/38. England’s reply stumbled, Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Rory Burns for 5 and Haseeb Hameed for 0. By stumps, England were 53/3 after 17 overs, Dawid Malan on 26, Craig Overton on 1, trailing by 138 runs. Thakur’s fireworks and Bumrah’s searing spell kept India in the fight. The day was a battle, setting up a Test match that promised to grip fans with its relentless intensity.

On This Day - September 2, 2019 - India Defeats West Indies by 257 Runs

The fifth day of the 2nd Test in Kingston on September 2, 2019, saw West Indies chasing a daunting 468 runs. Starting at 45/2, they faced India’s merciless bowling attack. Darren Bravo retired hurt on 23, leaving Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase to fight. Chase fell for 12, trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja’s wily spin. Brooks battled to a stubborn 50 off 112 balls before a run-out ended his stand. Jermaine Blackwood, a concussion substitute, scored 38, sharing a 50-run partnership with Brooks.

(India defeated West Indies by 257 runs)

Jason Holder’s quick 39 off 35 balls brought defiance, but West Indies folded for 210 in 59.5 overs. Jadeja claimed 3/58, Mohammed Shami took 3/65, Ishant Sharma added 2/37. India’s 257-run victory sealed a 2-0 series sweep and 60 World Test Championship points. Hanuma Vihari’s 111 and unbeaten 53 earned him Player of the Match. India’s batting depth and clinical bowling crushed the West Indies, a performance that screamed dominance. The Kingston triumph was a bold statement with every player stepping up, delivering a blow that echoed India’s growing might.

On This Day - September 2, 2007 - India Defeats England by 38 Runs

On September 2, 2007, India clinched a heart-pounding 38-run victory over England in the fifth ODI at Leeds, settled by the D/L method after rain stirred chaos. Batting first, India piled on 324/6 in 50 overs, Sachin Tendulkar’s explosive 71 off 59 balls setting the tone, Sourav Ganguly’s steady 59 off 59 holding firm. Ganguly’s two wickets earned him Player of the Match. Yuvraj Singh’s 72 off 57 and Gautam Gambhir’s 51 off 66 added firepower. England’s bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad couldn’t stem the tide.

(India defeated England by 38 runs)

Chasing a revised 281 in 39 overs, England faltered at 242/8, Paul Collingwood’s unbeaten 91 off 71 a lone spark. Early losses of Alastair Cook for 4, Kevin Pietersen for 0 killed their hopes. India’s bowlers, Ajit Agarkar and Ramesh Powar with two wickets each, stayed calm. MS Dhoni’s six dismissals behind the stumps were pure brilliance. Rain hit three times, but India’s fielding held strong, clinching a 3-2 series lead. The match was a spectacle with India’s batting depth and nerve shining through.

On This Day - September 2, 2005 - India Defeats New Zealand by 6 Wickets

On September 2, 2005, India chased down New Zealand’s 278/9 in the Videocon Triangular Series in Harare, finishing at 279/4 in 47.3 overs for a six-wicket win. Mohammad Kaif’s unbeaten 102 off 121 balls anchored the chase, earning him Player of the Match. New Zealand’s innings saw Stephen Fleming score 47 off 53, Scott Styris make 56 off 89, Lou Vincent add a quick 37 off 23. India’s bowlers Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan with two wickets each kept things tight.

(India defeated New Zealand by 6 Wickets)

The chase began with Virender Sehwag’s brisk 45 off 34, though Sourav Ganguly fell for 19. Kaif, backed by Rahul Dravid’s 39 and Yuvraj Singh’s 22, built steady partnerships. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 37 off 27 sealed the deal with 15 balls to spare. New Zealand’s bowlers Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram took a wicket each but couldn’t stop India’s flow. The victory earned India 5 points, boosting their series standing. The performance was a masterclass as Kaif’s calm resolve and Dhoni’s fiery finish showcased a team bursting with depth.

On This Day - September 2, 2001 - Sri Lanka Defeats India by an Innings and 77 Runs

From August 29 to September 2, 2001, Sri Lanka crushed India by an innings and 77 runs in the 3rd Test at Colombo. India batted first after winning the toss but collapsed to 234 in 81.1 overs, Shiv Sunder Das scoring 59. Muthiah Muralidaran’s 8/87 was a spell of pure wizardry. Sri Lanka replied with a colossal 610/6d over 171 overs, Mahela Jayawardene’s 139, Hashan Tillakaratne’s unbeaten 136, Marvan Atapattu’s 108 leading the charge. Venkatesh Prasad took three wickets for India.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by an Innings and 77 Runs)

In their second innings, India reached 299 in 124.5 overs, Das scoring 68, Sadagoppan Ramesh making 55. Muralidaran’s 3/109, Chaminda Vaas’s 2/62, three run-outs sealed their fate. Muralidaran’s 23 wickets in the series earned him Player of the Match and Series honors. Sri Lanka’s commanding batting and relentless bowling clinched a 2-1 series victory at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. The match showcased their home dominance, Muralidaran’s spin untouchable. It was a defining moment and a performance that celebrated a team at its peak, leaving India outclassed.

On This Day - September 2, 1981 - Christopher Timothy Tremlett was Born Today

Christopher Tremlett, born in Southampton on September 2, 1981, stood 6ft 7in tall, a fast bowler whose pace rattled batsmen. From 2005 to 2013, he played 12 Tests, 15 ODIs, one T20I for England. His finest hour came in the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia, taking 17 wickets in three Tests, including the series-winning wicket, helping England claim glory. Injuries capped his Test career at 53 wickets, averaging 27.00. In ODIs, he took 15 wickets, his best 4/32, his lone T20I yielding 2/45.

(Christopher Timothy Tremlett was Born on September 2, 1981)

In first-class cricket, Tremlett amassed 459 wickets in 146 matches for Hampshire, Surrey, his career-best 8/96. His batting peaked with a near-century of 90. From a cricketing family, son of Tim, grandson of Maurice Tremlett, he had raw talent but fought constant injuries. Retiring in 2015 at 34, Tremlett left a legacy tied to his Ashes heroics, a towering figure whose potential shone despite physical setbacks, forever etched in England’s cricketing history.