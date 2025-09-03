On This Day in Cricket - September 3

When the calendar flips to September 3, cricket history shines with notable events. In 2022, Zimbabwe stunned Australia in an ODI in Townsville, with Ryan Burl’s five wickets and Regis Chakabva’s unbeaten 37 sealing a historic win. In 1990, India’s pace maestro Mohammed Shami was born, later dominating with 24 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup. England’s iconic captain Percy Chapman, born in 1900, led the Ashes victory in 1926. In 1975, England drew the longest first-class match against Australia. Somerset won their first NatWest trophy in 1983, and in 2012, India’s new batsmen shone against New Zealand.

On This Day - September 3, 2011 - Ajinkya Rahane Makes his ODI Debut

When the rain interrupted the first ODI between India and England on September 3, 2011, at Chester-le-Street, it marked Ajinkya Rahane's debut in one-day internationals. Batting as an opener, Rahane scored a solid 40 runs off 44 balls, hitting six boundaries with a strike rate of 90.90. Partnering with Parthiv Patel, he contributed to a strong 82-run opening stand in 15.6 overs, setting a steady foundation for India's total of 274/7 in 50 overs. Patel top-scored with 95, while Virat Kohli (55) and Suresh Raina (38) chipped in.

(Ajinkya Rahane made his ODI Debut on September 3, 2011)

England's bowling attack, led by Stuart Broad and Tim Bresnan with two wickets each, kept India in check. Rain halted England’s chase at 27/2 after 7.2 overs, with Praveen Kumar taking both wickets. The match ended without a result, denying India a chance to secure their first win of the tour. Despite the washout, Rahane’s composed knock showcased his potential as a reliable ODI batsman, though injuries to key players like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar added to India’s challenges on a tough tour.

On This Day - September 3, 1990 - Mohammed Shami was Born Today

Nicknamed Lala, Mohammed Shami is one of India’s finest fast bowlers, known for his skill with both new and old balls. Born on September 3, 1990, in Uttar Pradesh, he plays domestic cricket for Bengal. Shami debuted for India in 2013, impressing in ODIs against Pakistan and Tests against West Indies, where he took nine wickets. His career highlights include 229 Test wickets at an average of 27.71 and 206 ODI wickets at 24.05, with a remarkable strike rate of 25.8, ranking sixth globally.

(Mohammed Shami was born on September 3, 1990)

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he claimed 24 wickets at 10.70, despite missing early games. In Tests, he’s taken over ten wickets in a series ten times, excelling in tough conditions like South Africa. In the IPL, Shami shone with Gujarat Titans, taking 48 wickets in 33 games, helping them win the 2022 title. Injuries, including an Achilles issue after the 2023 World Cup, sidelined him for over a year, but he returned strongly in the 2025 Champions Trophy with nine wickets. At 34, Shami’s pace and swing continue to make him a vital asset for India.

On This Day - September 3, 1990 - Paul Stirling was Born Today

Paul Stirling, born on September 3, 1990 in Belfast, is a dynamic batting allrounder and a cornerstone of Irish cricket. Known for his aggressive right-handed batting and handy off-spin, Stirling debuted for Ireland in 2008 at just 17. His powerful strokeplay has made him a standout, with a record-breaking 177 off 134 balls against Canada in 2010, the highest ODI score by an Irishman.

(Paul Stirling was born on September 3, 1990)

With 14 ODI centuries, including a 147 in a historic 329 chase against England, he holds the most hundreds for Ireland. In T20Is, he has scored 3,669 runs at a strike rate of 134.88, showcasing his flair for big hitting. Stirling’s international career spans 170 ODIs (6,005 runs) and 151 T20Is, alongside eight Tests, where he scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka in 2023. His bowling has contributed 43 ODI wickets, with a best of 6/55.

On This Day - September 3, 2023 - New Zealand defeats England by 74 Runs

During the 3rd T20I match in Birmingham on September 3, 2023, New Zealand defeated England by 74 runs in a thrilling encounter. New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, posted a strong 202/5 in 20 overs. Finn Allen led the charge with a blazing 83 off 53 balls, earning Player of the Match, while Glenn Phillips smashed 69 off 34 balls, including five fours and five sixes. England’s Gus Atkinson took two wickets, but their bowlers struggled to contain the Kiwi batters.

(New Zealand defeated England by 74 runs)

Chasing 203, England faltered, managing only 128 in 18.3 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored with 40 off 21 balls, but wickets fell steadily, with Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi claiming three wickets each for New Zealand. The Kiwi bowlers dominated, restricting England to just 30 runs in the powerplay while taking two wickets. New Zealand’s 50-run partnership between Allen and Phillips proved decisive, while England’s batting collapse handed New Zealand a convincing victory, keeping the four-match series alive at 2-1 in England’s favor.

On This Day - September 3, 2023 - Australia defeats South Africa by 5 Wickets

After the South Africa vs. Australia 3rd T20I match on September 3, 2023, at Kingsmead, Durban, Australia emerged victorious by 5 wickets. South Africa, batting first after winning the toss, posted 190-8 in 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks led with 42 runs, while Donovan Ferreira smashed a quick 48 off 21 balls. Aiden Markram contributed 41, but Australia’s Sean Abbott shone with 4 wickets. Australia’s chase was powered by Travis Head’s explosive 91 off 48 balls, supported by Josh Inglis’ 42 and Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 37.

(Australia defeated South Africa by 5 wickets)

Despite early setbacks, including Matthew Short’s duck, Australia reached 191-5 in 17.5 overs. South Africa’s bowlers, led by Bjorn Fortuin and Gerald Coetzee with two wickets each, fought hard but couldn’t stop Australia’s aggressive batting. The match showcased high-scoring action, with Australia’s power-hitting sealing the win. Both teams displayed strong performances, but Australia’s depth in batting proved decisive in this thrilling encounter.

On This Day - September 3, 2022 - Trent Rockets Win the Men’s Hundred 2022

For the final of The Hundred Men's Competition on September 3, 2022, at Lord's, Trent Rockets clinched a thrilling two-wicket victory over Manchester Originals. Batting first, Originals posted 120/9 in their 100 balls, struggling early as Sam Cook’s brilliant 4/18 dismantled their top order. Ashton Turner’s quick 26 off 13 balls provided some resistance, but wickets fell steadily. Trent Rockets’ bowlers, including Samit Patel’s 3/23, kept the pressure on.

(Trent Rockets won the Men’s Hundred 2022)

Chasing 121, Rockets faced early setbacks with Alex Hales falling for 8. Dawid Malan (19) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (18) steadied the innings, but regular wickets kept the game tight. Colin Munro’s fiery 16 off 7 balls gave hope, while Lewis Gregory’s unbeaten 17 off 6, including a six, sealed the chase with two balls to spare, finishing at 121/8. Josh Little and Paul Walter took two wickets each for Originals, but it wasn’t enough. Sam Cook earned Player of the Match, and Adam Lyth was named Player of the Series for his 299 runs. The Rockets’ depth and composure under pressure secured them the 2022 title in a low-scoring thriller.

On This Day - September 3, 2022 - Oval Invincibles Women Lif the Women’s Hundred 2022

Being the Finals of the 2022 Women's Hundred at Lord's, London, Oval Invincibles (Women) clinched a thrilling victory over Southern Brave (Women) by 5 wickets with 6 balls to spare. Southern Brave, batting first after winning the toss, struggled to 101/7 in their 100 balls. Smriti Mandhana (17) and Sophia Dunkley (26) provided some stability, but Shabnim Ismail (2/12) and Alice Capsey (2/17) kept the scoring in check. In response, Invincibles chased down 102, finishing at 105/5 in 94 balls, led by Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 37 off 33 balls, earning her the Player of the Match award.

(Oval Invincibles Women won the Hundred 2022)

Alice Capsey’s quick 25 off 17 added momentum, while Amanda-Jade Wellington took 2 wickets for Brave. The powerplay saw Invincibles at 30/1, and they reached 50 in 44 balls. Despite a late wobble, Kapp’s composure sealed the win. Nat Sciver-Brunt was named Player of the Series for her 228 runs and 6 wickets. This victory marked Oval Invincibles retaining their title in a gripping contest.

On This Day - September 3, 2017 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

When the fifth ODI between Sri Lanka and India kicked off on September 3, 2017, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, India dominated to secure a 6-wicket victory, completing a 5-0 series whitewash. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, struggled early, losing Niroshan Dickwella for 2. Upul Tharanga’s brisk 48 off 34 balls provided some spark, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fiery 5/42 dismantled their lineup. Lahiru Thirimanne (67) and Angelo Mathews (55) fought back with a 100-run partnership, but Sri Lanka managed only 238 in 49.4 overs.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets)

Jasprit Bumrah, the series’ standout with 15 wickets, claimed 2/45. India’s chase was powered by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 110 off 116 balls, his 30th ODI century. Despite early losses of Rohit Sharma (16) and Ajinkya Rahane (5), Kohli’s calm innings, alongside Kedar Jadhav’s 63 off 73 balls, ensured victory in 46.3 overs. Manish Pandey chipped in with 36. Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando took a wicket each for Sri Lanka, but India’s batting depth and Bhuvneshwar’s bowling heroics sealed a clinical win, highlighting their dominance throughout the series.

On This Day - September 3, 2019 - New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka by 4 Wickets

Being the second T20I match in Pallekele on September 3, 2019, the clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand was a thrilling encounter. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, posted 161/9 in 20 overs. Avishka Fernando (37 off 25) and Niroshan Dickwella (39 off 30) led the charge, but Tim Southee’s tight 2/18 and Seth Rance’s 3/33 kept things in check for New Zealand. The hosts struggled with regular wickets, including a dramatic run-out of Akila Dananjaya.

(New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets)

Chasing 162, New Zealand faced early trouble, slipping to 38/3. However, Colin de Grandhomme’s explosive 59 off 46 and Tom Bruce’s steady 53 off 46 turned the game around with a 109-run partnership. Akila Dananjaya shone with 3/36 for Sri Lanka, but Mitchell Santner’s quickfire 10 not out sealed a tense four-wicket win with two balls to spare. The victory gave New Zealand a 2-0 series lead, with Southee named Player of the Match. Despite injuries ruling out Martin Guptill, New Zealand’s depth and composure under pressure secured a memorable triumph.