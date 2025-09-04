On This Day in Cricket - September 4

When the Oval Test in 1979 saw India chase a record 438, Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 led them to 429 for 8, falling nine runs short, securing England a 1-0 series win. In 1947, Denis Compton scored his 17th century of the season for Middlesex, breaking Jack Hobbs’ record. In 2000, Courtney Walsh’s final Test innings in England ended with a duck, as England won by 158 runs. In 1965, Geoff Boycott’s 146 powered Yorkshire to a 175-run Gillette Cup victory. In 1925, Jack Hobbs made 266, the highest score in Gentlemen vs Players history. In 1976, Lancashire lost the Gillette Cup final to Northants.

On This Day - September 4, 2000 - Abhishek Sharma was Born Today

On September 4, 2000, Abhishek Sharma was born in Amritsar, Punjab, kicking off a cricket journey that grabbed headlines. At 24, this left-handed all-rounder lights up T20s for Sunrisers Hyderabad and India. His clean, powerful shots against pace and spin make him a standout. Starting as a middle-order batter, he slid into the opening with natural flair, showing his range. In T20Is, he’s smashed 535 runs in 17 matches, with a strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries, his best a 135.

(Abhishek Sharma was born on 4 September, 2004)

His IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2018 saw him blast 46 off 19 balls. With Sunrisers since 2019, he hit a high in 2024, hammering 63 off 23 balls to help post the IPL’s record 277/3. He led Punjab to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in 2023, scoring 485 runs at a strike rate over 180. His left-arm spin, nabbing 47 wickets in 146 T20s, adds bite. A first-class ton in 2022 shows he’s built for all formats, a rising star for India.

On This Day - September 4, 1971 - Lance Klusener was Born Today

Born on September 4, 1971, Lance Klusener stormed onto the cricket scene as a game-changing allrounder. From 1996 to 2004, he played 49 Tests, scoring 1,906 runs with a top score of 174 and taking 80 wickets, including a fiery 8/64 on debut against India. In 171 ODIs, he racked up 3,576 runs and 192 wickets, his 1999 World Cup exploits making him a legend. Domestic games, like his 52* and 2/41 for Mountaineers in 2010, showed his spark.

(Lance Klusener was born on 4 September, 1971)

Now coaching, Klusener guided the Super Giants in SA20, though 2025 brought just one win in seven matches. On September 29, 2022, his Tigers took on the Capitals in Cuttack, though details are thin. His coaching roles in Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and the IPL highlight his impact. Klusener’s knack for turning games with bat and ball, now matched by sharp coaching, keeps his legacy alive. His career, from explosive knocks to mentoring new talent, remains a thrilling chapter in cricket’s history.

On This Day - September 4, 2005 - RP Singh Makes his ODI Debut

On September 4, 2005, Harare Sports Club buzzed as India faced Zimbabwe in the Videocon Triangular Series. Zimbabwe, batting first after India’s toss win, piled on 250 in 50 overs, with Tatenda Taibu’s gritty 71 off 97 and Charles Coventry’s 74 off 99 setting a tough target. Ajit Agarkar’s three wickets and RP Singh’s 2 for 44 on his ODI debut kept India in the game. Chasing 251, India tanked to 36 for 4, staring at defeat.

(RP Singh made his ODI Debut on September 4, 2005)

Yuvraj Singh flipped the script with a stunning 120 off 124 balls, packing 12 fours and a six, earning Player of the Match. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 67 off 63, with three sixes, built a 158-run sixth-wicket stand, guiding India to 255 for 6 in 48.1 overs for a 4-wicket win with 11 balls left. Zimbabwe’s Blessing Mahwire and Andy Blignaut grabbed two wickets each but couldn’t stop the surge. Yuvraj and Dhoni’s fightback delivered 5 points, showcasing India’s grit in a heart-pounding chase.

On This Day - September 4, 2024 - Jake Fraser-McGurk Makes his T20 Debut

On September 4, 2024, Australia steamrolled Scotland in the first T20I at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, clinching a 7-wicket win with 62 balls to spare. Scotland, batting first after Australia’s toss win, scraped 154 for 9 in 20 overs. George Munsey’s 28 off 16 and Richie Berrington’s 23 off 20 showed fight, but Sean Abbott’s three wickets and Adam Zampa’s two kept them in check.

(Jake Fraser-McGurk made his T20 Debut on September 4, 2024)

Australia’s chase was a whirlwind, hitting 156 for 3 in 9.4 overs. Travis Head’s 80 off 25 balls, with 12 fours and 5 sixes, alongside Mitchell Marsh’s 39 off 12, forged a 100-run stand in 30 balls. Mark Watt’s two wickets were Scotland’s only spark. Head’s onslaught earned him Player of the Match. Australia’s blistering chase screamed T20 dominance, while Scotland battled but couldn’t match the firepower. Jake Fraser-McGurk’s debut added buzz, though his role wasn’t clear. The 1-0 series lead set a fierce tone, thrilling fans with Australia’s relentless attack.

On This Day - September 4, 2023 - India beats Nepal by 10 Wickets

On September 4, 2023, India crushed Nepal in the Asia Cup Group A clash at Pallekele. Nepal, batting first, fought to 230 in 48.2 overs, with Aasif Sheikh’s 58 and Sompal Kami’s 48 leading the charge. Ravindra Jadeja’s 3 for 40 and Mohammed Siraj’s 3 for 61 anchored India’s attack. Rain tweaked India’s target to 145 in 23 overs via DLS. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made it a breeze, chasing 147 for 0 in 20.1 overs.

(India beat Nepal by 10 wickets)

Rohit’s unbeaten 74 off 59, with 6 fours and 5 sixes, nabbed him Player of the Match, while Gill’s 67* off 62 was pure class. Nepal’s bowlers, like Sandeep Lamichhane, struggled, leaking 39 runs in 4 overs. India’s slick performance locked their Super Four spot, flexing their depth. Nepal’s heart and lively fans showed they belong on bigger stages, making the match a mix of dominance and promise.

On This Day - September 4, 2020 - England defeats Australia by 2 Runs

On September 4, 2020, Southampton delivered a nail-biter as England pipped Australia by 2 runs in a T20I. England, batting first after Australia’s toss win, posted 162 for 7 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan’s 66 off 43, with 5 fours and 3 sixes, and Jos Buttler’s 44 off 29 set a solid score. Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell each nabbed two wickets. Australia’s chase of 163 came down to 160 for 6.

(England defeated Australia by 2 runs)

David Warner’s 58 off 47 and Aaron Finch’s 46 off 32 built a 98-run opening stand, but Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid’s two wickets each turned the tide. The final over needed 15 runs, but Marcus Stoinis couldn’t crack it, with Chris Jordan’s cool head sealing the win. Malan’s knock earned him Player of the Match. England’s clutch death bowling clinched a 1-0 series lead in a match that had fans glued to every ball.

On This Day - September 4, 2016 - Australia defeats Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets

On September 4, 2016, Australia sealed a 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI at Pallekele, wrapping the series 4-1. Sri Lanka, batting first after winning the toss, folded for 195 in 40.2 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva’s 34 and Danushka Gunathilaka’s 39 started well, but Mitchell Starc’s 3 for 40 and Adam Zampa’s 2 for 43 sparked a collapse. Kusal Mendis (33) and Sachith Pathirana (32) scrapped, but the total was light.

(Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets)

Australia’s chase was all David Warner, whose 106 off 126 earned him Player of the Match. George Bailey’s 44 built a key 100-run stand. Despite losing Matthew Wade (3) and Usman Khawaja (6), Australia hit 199 for 5 in 43 overs, with 42 balls left. Dilruwan Perera’s 3 for 51 couldn’t stop them. Bailey’s 270 series runs nabbed him Player of the Series. Australia’s sharp bowling and Warner’s ton sealed a commanding series win.

On This Day - September 4, 2008 - England Women defeats India Women by 8 Wickets

On September 4, 2008, England Women thumped India Women by 8 wickets in the third ODI at Taunton, leading the series 3-0. Rain cut India’s innings to 38 overs, where they made 126 for 2 in 35.2 overs. Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 55 off 79, with Jaya Sharma’s 42, earned her Player of the Match. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Nicky Shaw each took a wicket.

(England Women defeated India Women by 8 wickets)

Chasing a rain-adjusted 99 in 21 overs, England raced to 99 for 2 in 16.4 overs. Sarah Taylor’s 24, Charlotte Edwards’ 25, and Claire Taylor’s unbeaten 29 sealed it with 26 balls left. Gouher Sultana grabbed one wicket for India. At County Ground, England’s tight bowling and slick batting outclassed India. Claire Taylor’s 100th ODI cap added a milestone. England’s dominance set up a series sweep.

On This Day - September 4, 2005 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 4 Wickets

On September 4, 2005, India pulled off a thrilling 4-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in the Videocon Triangular Series. Zimbabwe, batting first, posted 250 in 50 overs, with Tatenda Taibu’s 71 and Charles Coventry’s 74 shining. Ajit Agarkar’s 3 for 34 and RP Singh’s 2 for 44 on his ODI debut kept India alive.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 4 wickets)

Chasing 251, India crashed to 36 for 4, looking shaky. Yuvraj Singh’s 120 off 124, with 12 fours and a six, earned him Player of the Match. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 67 off 63, with three sixes, built a 158-run stand, guiding India to 255 for 6 in 48.1 overs with 11 balls left. Zimbabwe’s Blessing Mahwire and Andy Blignaut took two wickets each but couldn’t halt the charge. India’s grit earned 5 points in a heart-stopping chase.