On This Day in Cricket - September 5

On the day of September 5, cricket history marked several notable events. In 1969, Mark Ramprakash, known for his 114 first-class hundreds, was born. Archie Jackson, who scored 164 on his Test debut, was born in 1909. Garry Sobers made a duck in his only ODI in 1973. John Wisden, founder of cricket’s famous almanack, was born in 1826. In 1976, Somerset narrowly missed the Sunday League title. Mongolia equaled the lowest T20I score of 10 in 2024. Adam Hollioake, born in 1971, led England to a Champions Trophy win. Pragyan Ojha, born in 1986, became a key Indian spinner.

On This Day - September 5, 2000 - Ravi Bishnoi was Born Today

In the heat of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on September 5, 2000, a boy named Ravi Bishnoi was born, destined to become a leg-spinning wizard. At 24, he’s a whirlwind on the cricket field, his quick legbreaks, sly sliders, and baffling googlies tying batters in knots. His father, a schoolteacher, dreamed of a stable career for Ravi, but his mother saw the spark in his eyes and pushed him to chase cricket. Young Ravi didn’t have it easy as he hustled his way into trials, proving his worth with raw nerve. His breakout came in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he snagged four wickets in four games for Rajasthan, keeping runs tight with a 6.07 economy.

(Ravi Bishnoi was born on September 5, 2000)

The 2020 Under-19 World Cup was his coming-of-age, topping the wicket charts with 17 scalps, hauling India to the final with relentless fire. That boldness earned him an INR 2 crore IPL deal with Punjab Kings in 2020, followed by an INR 4 crore move to Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. In the IPL, he claimed 72 wickets in 77 matches, with 16 in 2023 for LSG, making batters second-guess every move. His 2022 T20I debut for India was a revelation, 61 wickets in 42 matches at a 19.37 average.

On This Day - September 5, 2000 - Jemimah Rodrigues was Born Today

On September 5, 2000, in Mumbai’s heart, Jemimah Rodrigues came into the world, a future star ready to light up women’s cricket. At 24, she’s a batting dynamo, her strokes blending grace with raw power. Growing up, she tried her hand at basketball, hockey, and football, but cricket won her over, thanks to her father, Ivan, her coach and guiding light. By 13, she was smashing Under-19 bowlers, and her unbeaten 202 in a 2017 domestic match marked her as a prodigy.

(Jemimah Rodrigues was born on September 5, 2000)

Since her 2018 international debut, she’s been unstoppable with 235 runs in 3 Tests with three fifties, 1439 runs in 50 ODIs with two centuries, and 2375 runs in 112 T20Is at a 116.47 strike rate. Her middle-order flair and 28 T20I catches make her a complete player. In the Women’s Premier League, she stacked 507 runs for Delhi Capitals, while her 249 runs in The Hundred 2021 secured a T20I recall. Schooled at St. Joseph’s Convent and Rizvi College, her discipline matches her flair.

On This Day - September 5, 1995 - Dom Sibley was Born Today

On a quiet September day in 1995, in Epsom, Surrey, Dom Sibley was born, a batsman who became England’s rock at the crease. At 29, his gritty, Alastair Cook-like resolve makes him a bulwark against any attack. In first-class cricket, he’s amassed 9,487 runs in 153 matches, with 25 centuries and 49 fifties at a 41.24 average. His legend began as the youngest to score a County Championship double ton, a marathon that stunned selectors. In 2019, his 1,324 Division One runs earned a Test call-up. Across 22 Tests, he’s scored 1,042 runs, including two centuries, averaging 28.94.

(Dom Sibley was born on September 5, 1995)

His 2020 Cape Town ton clinched England’s series win over South Africa, a defining moment. In T20s, he’s adaptable, smashing 1,358 runs in 57 games at a 122.89 strike rate. His 305-run epic against Durham in 2025 proved his endurance. Moving between Surrey and Warwickshire, his three 2018 Championship tons lifted Warwickshire to promotion. Despite a tough 2021, Sibley’s back, grinding runs like a master craftsman. He dabbles in leg-breaks, but batting’s his soul.

On This Day - September 5, 1986 - Pragyan Ojha was Born Today

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on September 5, 1986, Pragyan Ojha was born, a left-arm spinner who weaved magic on India’s turning tracks. At 38, his legacy as a crafty bowler endures. In 24 Tests, he took 113 wickets at 30.26, with seven five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket match, often partnering R Ashwin to dismantle lineups in 2011 and 2012. His 6/47 was a masterclass in control. In ODIs, he claimed 21 wickets in 18 games, with a best of 4/38, and in T20Is, 10 wickets in six matches at a 13.20 average.

(Pragyan Ojha was born on September 5, 1986)

His first-class tally is staggering, 424 wickets in 108 matches at 28.60 while in T20s, he nabbed 156 wickets in 142 games, including 89 in the IPL for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Batting wasn’t his forte, with 848 first-class runs, but spin was his lifeblood. From Hyderabad to Bihar, Ojha’s journey shone, with highlights like an eight-wicket haul for India A against South Africa. His pinpoint accuracy and calm head made him a captain’s dream.

On This Day - September 5, 2023 - Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan by 2 Runs

On September 5, 2023, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium turned into a cauldron of drama as Sri Lanka edged Afghanistan by a nerve-shredding 2 runs in the Asia Cup. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 291/8 in 50 overs, led by Kusal Mendis’ sparkling 92 off 84 balls, with three sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Pathum Nissanka’s 41 and Dunith Wellalage’s unbeaten 33 kept the scoreboard ticking, despite Gulbadin Naib’s four wickets. Afghanistan’s chase of 292 was a thriller, ending at 289 in 37.4 overs.

(Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 2 runs)

Mohammad Nabi’s 65 off 32 balls, with five sixes, and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s 59 kept them in the hunt, but Kasun Rajitha’s 4/79 and Dhananjaya de Silva’s 2/12 turned the screws. Afghanistan, needing to chase in 37.1 overs for a Super Fours spot, fell just short. Sri Lanka’s 11-match ODI streak roared on, securing their advancement. The crowd’s roar, Nabi’s fireworks, and those frantic final overs made this a heart-stopper.

On This Day - September 5, 2019 - Australia Women defeats West Indies Women by 178 Runs

On September 5, 2019, Australia Women crushed West Indies Women by 178 runs in the first ODI at Coolidge. Batting first after West Indies chose to field, Australia piled on 308/4 in 50 overs. Alyssa Healy’s 122 off 105 balls and Meg Lanning’s 121 off 146 built a 225-run stand, with Healy named Player of the Match. Ellyse Perry’s unbeaten 33 and Beth Mooney’s 15 added late runs, despite Shamilia Connell’s two wickets. West Indies, chasing 309, folded for 130 in 37.3 overs.

(Australia Women defeated West Indies Women by 178 runs)

Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 70 was a lone stand, as Perry’s 3/17 and Georgia Wareham’s 2/44 ripped through them. Extras (31) were their second-top scorer, a brutal stat. Australia’s win secured a 1-0 series lead and 2 ICC Women’s Championship points. Healy and Lanning’s centuries were a masterclass, and Perry’s all-round brilliance sealed it. West Indies couldn’t handle the pressure, their batting crumbling. This was Australia’s dominance on full display, a wake-up call for the series.

On This Day - September 5, 2015 - Australia defeats England by 64 Runs

On September 5, 2015, Lord’s was electric as Australia outgunned England by 64 runs in the second ODI. Batting first after England’s toss win, Australia smashed 309/7 in 49 overs. Mitchell Marsh’s 64 off 31 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, earned him Player of the Match. Steven Smith’s 70 and George Bailey’s 54 steadied things, despite Ben Stokes’ three wickets. England’s chase of 310 hit 245 in 42.3 overs, with Eoin Morgan’s 85 and James Taylor’s 43 showing fight.

(Australia defeated England by 64 runs)

Pat Cummins’ 4/56 and Glenn Maxwell’s 2/44 kept them in check, while a controversial Stokes dismissal for obstructing the field stirred the pot. Australia’s sharp fielding clinched a 2-0 series lead. Marsh’s blitz and Cummins’ fire were game-changers, while England’s grit fell short. The Lord’s crowd ate up the drama, making this a spicy clash of skill and tension.

On This Day - September 5, 2014 - England defeats India by 41 Runs

On September 5, 2014, England fought back with a 41-run win over India in the fifth ODI at Leeds, though India took the series 3-1. Batting first after India’s fielding call, England posted 294/7 in 50 overs, led by Joe Root’s 113 off 108 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, earning him Player of the Match. Alastair Cook’s 46 and Jos Buttler’s 49 chipped in, against Mohammed Shami’s two wickets.

(England defeated India by 41 runs)

India’s chase of 295 stumbled early, with Ajinkya Rahane out for a duck. Ravindra Jadeja’s 87 off 68 balls and Ambati Rayudu’s 53 sparked hope, but Ben Stokes’ 3/47 and James Anderson’s 2/39 struck back. Moeen Ali’s 2/34, nabbing Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, Player of the Series for his 160 runs and four wickets sealed India’s fate at 253 in 48.4 overs. The Headingley crowd lifted England to a gritty win, a consolation in a series India dominated. Root’s ton and England’s bowling made this a thrilling finale.