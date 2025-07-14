On This Day in Cricket - July 14

Coming to the events of July 14, in 2019, England won their first Cricket World Cup in a thrilling final against New Zealand at Lord's, decided by a boundary count after a tied match and Super Over. In 2013, England edged Australia by 14 runs in a tense Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, with James Anderson's ten wickets proving decisive. In 1984, Malcolm Marshall's one-handed heroics at Headingley, taking 7 for 53, led the West Indies to victory over England. In 1967, Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne was born, later becoming a key Test July 14, 2019 - England Lifts Their Maiden ODI World Cup.

On This Day - July 14, 2019 - England lifts their Maiden ODI World Cup

July 14, 2019, was a day of pure drama at Lord’s, where England finally grabbed their first ODI World Cup in a clash against New Zealand that’s still talked about. New Zealand went first, scratching out 241 for 8 in their 50 overs. Henry Nicholls played a patient 55, and Tom Latham’s 47 gave them a fighting chance, but England’s bowlers were on point. Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett each bagged three wickets, keeping the target within reach. England’s chase started rough, with Jason Roy out for 17 and Joe Root for just 7, leaving them wobbling.

(England won the ODI World Cup 2019)

Ben Stokes, tough as nails, stayed unbeaten on 84, and Jos Buttler’s 59 kept the dream alive. The final over was wild, a throw hit Stokes’ bat and raced for a crazy six, tying the score at 241. A Super Over came next, and in a jaw-dropping twist, it tied too, both teams scoring 15. England won on boundary count, 26 to New Zealand’s 17, a rule that had fans buzzing. Stokes, the match’s backbone, was Player of the Match. Kane Williamson’s 578 runs got him Player of the Series, and Jofra Archer’s cool head in the Super Over sealed England’s 44-year chase for glory, leaving New Zealand gutted but full of grace.

On This Day - July 14, 2018 - England Defeats India by 86 Runs

Lord’s was alive on July 14, 2018, as England fought back to tie a three-match ODI series against India with a solid 86-run win. England won the toss and chose to bat, stacking up 322 for 7 in 50 overs. Joe Root was the star, carving out an unbeaten 113 off 116 balls with eight clean fours and a six, earning him Player of the Match. Eoin Morgan added a gritty 53, and David Willey smashed 50 off 31 to pump up the score. India’s Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 68, but it wasn’t enough to stop England.

(England defeated India by 86 runs)

Chasing 323, India started strong with Shikhar Dhawan’s 36 and Virat Kohli’s 45, but Liam Plunkett’s 4 for 46, including KL Rahul’s duck and Hardik Pandya’s 21, flipped the game. Suresh Raina’s 46 and MS Dhoni’s 37 showed some heart, but Adil Rashid’s 2 for 38 and Willey’s 2 for 48 kept India down. They collapsed to 236, falling short. Root’s steady hand and England’s sharp bowling exposed India’s middle-order cracks, keeping the series at 1-1 and setting up a big final match.

On This Day - July 14, 2024 - India Defeats Zimbabwe by 42 Runs

In Harare on July 14, 2024, India sealed a 4-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe with a strong 42-run victory in the fifth match. Zimbabwe opted to bowl, and India posted 167 for 6 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson played a smart 58 off 45, hitting four big sixes to hold things together after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 12 and Shubman Gill’s 13 went early. Shivam Dube’s quick 26 off 12 and Riyan Parag’s 22 added some late fire. Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 2 for 19 for Zimbabwe, but the target was tough.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs)

Chasing 168, Zimbabwe fell to 125 in 18.3 overs. Dion Myers scored 34, and Faraz Akram hit 27 off 13, but Mukesh Kumar’s 4 for 22, including Wessly Madhevere’s duck, broke them early. Dube’s 2 for 25 earned him Player of the Match, while Washington Sundar’s tight 1 for 7 across the series won him Player of the Series. India’s bowlers were relentless, shutting down Zimbabwe’s hopes. The win showed India’s young talent, with Samson and Dube stepping up, clinching a dominant series on a lively Harare pitch.

On This Day - July 14, 2022 - England Defeats India by 100 Runs

On July 14, 2022, Lord’s saw England crush India by 100 runs in the second ODI, levelling the series at 1-1. India put England in, and they scored 246 in 49 overs, with Moeen Ali’s 47, David Willey’s 41, and Jonny Bairstow’s 38 keeping the innings steady. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4 for 47, plus two wickets each from Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, gave India a chance. But chasing 247, India tanked to 146 in 38.5 overs. Reece Topley was unstoppable, taking 6 for 24, dismissing Rohit Sharma for 0, Shikhar Dhawan for 9, and Virat Kohli for 16, leaving India at 31 for 4.

(England defeated India by 100 runs)

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja each scored 29, but Willey’s 1 for 27 and Liam Livingstone’s 1 for 4 kept the pressure on. Topley’s fiery spell earned him Player of the Match. India’s early collapse was their downfall, and England’s bowlers never let up. The win showed England’s fight, setting up a series decider, with Topley’s red-hot bowling stealing the spotlight.

On This Day - July 14, 2023 - Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Century on Test Debut

On July 14, 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal burst onto the Test scene with a brilliant 171, leading India to an innings-and-141-run rout of West Indies in Roseau. West Indies batted first, crumbling to 150 in 64.3 overs, with Alick Athanaze’s 47 their only real fight. Ravichandran Ashwin’s 5 for 60 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 3 for 26 tore through them. India replied with 421 for 5 declared, driven by Jaiswal’s marathon knock and Rohit Sharma’s 103 in a 229-run opening stand. Virat Kohli’s 76 added weight, while West Indies’ Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph got one wicket each.

(Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on Test Debut)

West Indies’ second innings was a mess, folding for 130 as Ashwin’s 7 for 71, his 33rd five-wicket haul, ran wild. Jadeja’s 2 for 38 helped, and no batter passed 30. Jaiswal’s debut heroics earned him Player of the Match, giving India a 1-0 series lead. His blend of grit and flair, plus Ashwin’s spin magic, crushed West Indies, marking a dream start for the young opener.

On This Day - July 14, 2018 - Sri Lanka Gets South Africa All-Out for Just 73 Runs

In Galle on July 14, 2018, Sri Lanka pulled off a stunner, bowling South Africa out for 73 to win the first Test by 278 runs. Sri Lanka batted first, scoring 287, with Dimuth Karunaratne’s unbeaten 158 holding it together. Kagiso Rabada’s 4 for 50 kept South Africa in it, but their reply was a weak 126, with Faf du Plessis’ 49 the only resistance. Dilruwan Perera’s 4 for 46 and Suranga Lakmal’s 3 for 21 dominated. Sri Lanka’s second innings of 190, led by Karunaratne’s 60, set a huge 352 target.

(Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by 278 runs)

South Africa’s second innings was a disaster as 73 in 28.5 overs, their lowest since readmission. Perera’s 6 for 32 and Rangana Herath’s 3 for 38 tore through them, with Vernon Philander’s 22 not out the best effort. Karunaratne’s 218 runs across both innings earned him Player of the Match. Sri Lanka’s spinners owned the turning Galle pitch, exposing South Africa’s spin woes. The win gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 series lead, showcasing their home strength.

On This Day - July 14, 2021 - Australia Defeats West Indies by 4 Runs

On July 14, 2021, Australia pulled off a heart-stopping 4-run T20I win over West Indies at Gros Islet. Winning the toss and batting, Australia posted 189 for 6, with Mitchell Marsh’s blazing 75 off 44, including four fours and six sixes, leading the way. Aaron Finch’s 53 helped, while Hayden Walsh’s 3 for 27 kept West Indies in it. Chasing 190, West Indies fell short at 185 for 6, with Lendl Simmons’ 72 off 48 and Evin Lewis’ 31 off 14 setting the pace.

(Australia defeated West Indies by 4 runs)

Fabian Allen’s 29 off 14 got them close, but Mitchell Starc’s tight final over held firm. Marsh’s 3 for 24, including key wickets, earned him Player of the Match, with Adam Zampa’s 2 for 20 helping. Andre Russell’s unbeaten 24 off 13 wasn’t enough. West Indies led the series 3-1, but Australia’s grit and Marsh’s all-round show kept them alive. It was a thriller, with both teams going hard till the last ball.

On This Day - July 14, 2000 - Sri Lanka Defeats South Africa by 30 Runs to Win Singer Triangular Series

On July 14, 2000, Sri Lanka won the Singer Triangular Series final at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, beating South Africa by 30 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka piled up 294 for 7, with Sanath Jayasuriya’s 68, Russel Arnold’s 51, and Kumar Sangakkara’s 43 driving the innings. Avishka Gunawardene’s 49 added spark, while Shaun Pollock took 2 for 54.

(Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by 30 runs in the Finals)

Chasing 295, South Africa got to 264 for 9, with Gary Kirsten’s 76 and Jonty Rhodes’ 43 falling short. Muthiah Muralidaran’s 5 for 44, including three stumpings, was a game-changer, earning him Player of the Match. Upul Chandana’s 2 for 54 helped, and Jacques Kallis’ 211 runs and 5 wickets in the series won him Player of the Series. Sri Lanka’s batting depth and Muralidaran’s spin brilliance outclassed South Africa, securing the title. The win showed their home strength and knack for big moments.