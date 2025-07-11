On This Day in Cricket - July 11

For the 11th July, cricket history saw remarkable moments. In 1968, Colin Cowdrey marked his 100th Test for England at Edgbaston with a century. In 1930, Don Bradman smashed an unbeaten 309 at Headingley, including the fastest Test double-century (214 minutes) and the only 300 in a day. In 2015, England won the Ashes opener in Cardiff by 169 runs, with Joe Root’s century shining. In 2019, England crushed Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston, reaching the World Cup final and in 2022, Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya took 12 wickets, and Dinesh Chandimal’s double-hundred secured an innings victory over Australia in Galle.

On This Day - July 11, 2019 - England Defeats Australia by 8 Wickets

On July 11, 2019, England absolutely smashed Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston, winning by eight wickets to march into the final. Australia won the toss and decided to bat, but they were in all sorts of trouble early on, crashing to 14/3 in just six overs. David Warner got 9, Aaron Finch was out for a duck, and Peter Handscomb only made 4. Steven Smith tried to hold it together with a solid 85 off 119 balls, and Alex Carey chipped in with 46 off 70, but England’s bowlers were on fire. Chris Woakes was the hero, picking up 3 wickets for just 20 runs, and Adil Rashid nabbed 3 for 54. Australia crawled to 223 in 49 overs, with a run rate of 4.55.

(England defeated Australia by 8 wickets)

England’s chase was like watching a T20 game. Jason Roy went nuts, blasting 85 off 65 balls with nine fours and five sixes. Jonny Bairstow kept up with 34 off 43, and their 124-run opening stand in 17.2 overs had Australia on the ropes. Joe Root, not out on 49 off 46, and Eoin Morgan, with 45 not out off 39, finished it off, getting England to 226/2 in just 32.1 overs at a run rate of 7.02. They won with 107 balls left! Woakes got Player of the Match for his awesome bowling, and England’s big hitting and tight bowling made it clear they were ready for their first World Cup final since 1992.

On This Day - July 11, 2013 - MS Dhoni’s Finish Helps India to Win the West Indies Tri-Nation Series Finals

On July 11, 2013, MS Dhoni did what he does best as he kept his cool and dragged India to a crazy one-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the West Indies Tri-Nation Series final at Port of Spain. Sri Lanka batted first and got to 201 in 48.5 overs. Kumar Sangakkara played a nice knock of 71 off 100, and Lahiru Thirimanne made 46 off 72, but India’s bowlers kept them on a leash. Ravindra Jadeja was brilliant, taking 4 wickets for 23 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed 2 for 24. Sri Lanka’s run rate was just 4.11, as they couldn’t really cut loose.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by just 1 wicket)

Chasing 202, India got off to a rough start, losing Shikhar Dhawan for 16 and Virat Kohli for 2 in the first 11 overs. Rohit Sharma fought hard for 58 off 89, and Suresh Raina’s quick 32 off 27 kept things alive, but wickets kept falling. At 167/8, it looked like a game over. Then Dhoni, calm as you like, stayed not out on 45 off 52, smashing five fours and two sixes, to get India to 203/9 with just two balls to spare. His three stumpings behind the stumps were a nice touch, earning him Player of the Match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 10 wickets in the series won him the Player of the Series. Rangana Herath’s 4/20 almost won it for Sri Lanka, but Dhoni’s ice-cold finish got India the trophy at a run rate of 4.08.

On This Day - July 11, 1996 - Ryan Rickelton Was Born Today in South Africa

Ryan Rickelton, born on July 11, 1996, in South Africa, turned heads in cricket from 2022 to 2025. This left-handed wicketkeeper-batter made his Test debut against Bangladesh in March 2022 and played 11 Tests, scoring 638 runs at an average of 37.52. His standout moment was a massive 259 against Pakistan in January 202, talk about a statement! In ODIs, he played 9 games, making 335 runs at 37.22, with a century of 103 against Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In T20Is, he showed up in 13 matches, scoring 263 runs with a best of 76.

(Ryan Rickelton was born on July 11, 1996)

In the 2025 IPL, Rickelton debuted for the Mumbai Indians, hammering 388 runs in 14 matches with three fifties, his top score being 62*. In the SA20, he was a superstar for MI Cape Town, piling up 1012 runs in 25 matches with eight fifties and leading the run charts in 2024. Even though he didn’t get a game in the 2024 T20 World Cup, his domestic form was electric, with big shots and solid keeping. Rickelton’s runs were a big part of South Africa’s World Test Championship final win in 2025, showing he’s got the skills to be a top player.

On This Day - July 11, 2021 - India Women Defeats England Women by 8 Runs

On July 11, 2021, India Women pulled off a nail-biter, beating England Women by eight runs in the 2nd T20I at Hove to level the three-match series at 1-1. England chose to bowl, and India put up 148/4 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing, smashing 48 off 38 balls with eight fours and a six. Smriti Mandhana got 20 off 16, and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 31 off 25 kept the momentum going. Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 24 off 27 held the innings together, with India’s run rate at a solid 7.40.

(India Women defeated England Women by 8 runs)

England’s chase started badly, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge out for 3. Tammy Beaumont battled for 59 off 50, but three run-outs, including Nat Sciver-Brunt for 1 and Heather Knight for 30, changed everything. England went from 106/2 to 140/8, even with 19 extras, at a run rate of 7.00. Deepti Sharma bowled a tight 1/18, and Poonam Yadav’s 2/17 put England in a spin. India’s sharp fielding, with those run-outs, sealed the deal. Deepti’s all-round effort got her Player of the Match, and India’s clever bowling and quick hands kept the series alive in a thrilling finish.

On This Day - July 11, 2021 - Josh Baker Makes His First-Class Debut

On July 11, 2021, 17-year-old Josh Baker got his first taste of first-class cricket for Worcestershire against Warwickshire in the County Championship at Worcester. The match ended in a draw, but Baker showed he was up for it. The young left-arm spinner took 2 wickets for 73 runs in 22 overs in Warwickshire’s first innings, knocking over Sam Hain and Will Rhodes. In their second innings, he got Rob Yates, finishing with 1/67. Warwickshire piled on 395, with Pieter Malan’s 141 leading the charge, while Worcestershire fought back with 447/9, thanks to Ed Barnard’s unbeaten 112 and Daryl Mitchell’s 113.

(Josh Baker made his first class debut on July 11, 2021)

Warwickshire’s second innings hit 215/2 before they declared, with Yates making 88. Baker bowled with heart, but Worcestershire couldn’t force a result, taking 12 points to Warwickshire’s 14. His debut showed he had real potential. Sadly, Baker passed away on May 2, 2024, at just 20, from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. It was a gut punch for cricket fans, and Worcestershire retired his No. 33 shirt to honour a young guy who looked like he could’ve been something special.

On This Day - July 11, 2002 - India Defeats Sri Lanka by 63 Runs

On July 11, 2002, Sachin Tendulkar put on a clinic, leading India to a 63-run win over Sri Lanka in the NatWest Series at Bristol. India won the toss and batted, racking up 304 in 50 overs. Tendulkar was unreal, smashing 113 off 102 balls with 12 fours and a six. Dinesh Mongia added 48 off 63, and Mohammad Kaif’s 41 off 43 kept the runs coming at a run rate of 6.08. Sri Lanka’s bowlers, with Thilan Samaraweera taking 2/39, couldn’t stop India’s flow.

(India defeated Sri Lanka by 63 runs)

Chasing 305, Sri Lanka lost Sanath Jayasuriya for 5 early. Kumar Sangakkara hit a quick 66 off 47, and Marvan Atapattu made 53 off 74, but Harbhajan Singh’s 4/46 turned the game. Sri Lanka fell to 241 in 44.1 overs, with a run rate of 5.45, despite 17 extras. Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly each took a wicket, and four run-outs showed India’s fielding was on point. Tendulkar’s century got him Player of the Match, and India’s big batting and tight bowling earned them 5 points, making it a proper all-round performance.

On This Day - July 11, 2012 - New Zealand Beats West Indies by 88 Runs

On July 11, 2012, New Zealand gave West Indies a proper hiding, winning by 88 runs in the 3rd ODI at Basseterre to keep the five-match series alive. West Indies chose to bowl, and New Zealand made 249/9 in 50 overs. Rob Nicol led the way with 59 off 69 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. Nathan McCullum’s 50 off 70 and BJ Watling’s 40 off 47 kept the run rate at 4.98. Andre Russell took 4/57 for West Indies, and Sunil Narine got 2/28.

(New Zealand defeated West Indies by 88 runs)

Chasing 250, West Indies fell apart, bowled out for 161 in 34.3 overs at a run rate of 4.66. Andre Russell’s unbeaten 42 off 24, with four sixes, was their only fight. Johnson Charles made 15, Dwayne Smith got 19, and three run-outs made things worse. Jacob Oram took 2/22, Nathan McCullum grabbed 2/40, and debutant Trent Boult got 2/45. Nicol’s knock earned him Player of the Match. New Zealand’s tight bowling and sharp fielding showed up West Indies’ shaky batting, giving them their first win of the tour, though West Indies still led 2-1.