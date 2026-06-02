On This Day in Cricket - June 2

One of the best days for Australian Cricket, or the day should be renamed as the “Day of Steve”, as on June 2, 1989, one of the greatest test batsmen, Steve Smith, was born in Sydney, New South Wales. In 1965, the Australian team was blessed with Stephen Rodger Waugh, who went on to play 168 test matches for the team and scored 10927 runs. On the same day and year, the twin brother of Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh, was born, who played 128 test matches for the team and scored 8029 runs for the team at an average of 41.81.

On This Day - June 2, 1989 - Steve Smith was Born Today

The Batsman who has been a headache for the English and Indian bowlers throughout his career, Steven Peter Devereux Smith, was born on 2nd June 1989 in Sydney, New South Wales. Playing for the Australian team, he has represented the team in 123 test matches and has scored 10763 runs at an average of 56.05 and a strike rate of 53.90, while scoring 37 centuries and 44 half-centuries.

(Steve Smith was born on 2nd June, 1989)

Coming to the ODI Format, Steve Smith has played 170 matches and has made 5800 runs with an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96, which also includes 12 centuries to his name. He was also a part of the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad for Australia. In the T20I Format, he has scored 1094 runs with an average of 24.86 in 67 matches and has a strike rate of 125.45 while scoring 5 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - June 2, 1965 - Stephen Rodger Waugh was Born Today

Another player with the name of Steve, Stephen Rodger Waugh was born on 2nd June, 1965 in Canterbury, Sydney, New South Wales. Being the captain of the Australian team, he was able to win the 1999 ODI World Cup. In the ODI Format, he represented the team in 325 matches and got 7569 runs at an average of 32.90 while keeping a strike rate of 75.91. In this format, he scored 3 centuries along with 45 half-centuries for the team.

(Steve Waugh was born on 2nd June, 1965)

In the Test format, he wore the Baggy Green for 168 matches and even scored 10927 runs at an average of 51.06 and a strike rate of 48.64. He even scored 32 centuries along with 50 half-centuries for the team. His First-Class record has got 24052 runs in the 356 matches while getting an average of 51.94 along with 79 centuries for the team in this period.

On This Day - June 2, 1965 - Mark Edward Waugh was Born Today

For the Australian cricket team, Mark Waugh was one of the most stylish and naturally gifted batters of his era. Born on June 2, 1965, in Sydney, he represented Australia between 1988 and 2002 and built a reputation for elegant stroke play and outstanding fielding. In 128 Test matches, Waugh scored 8,029 runs at an average of 41.81, including 20 centuries and 47 fifties, with a highest score of 153 not out.

(Mark Waugh was born on 2nd June, 1965)

His ODI record was equally impressive, as he amassed 8,500 runs in 244 matches at an average of 39.35, scoring 18 hundreds and 50 half-centuries. He also contributed with the ball, taking 59 Test wickets and 85 ODI wickets. Waugh formed a famous partnership with his twin brother Steve Waugh and played key roles in several Australian successes during the 1990s. Known for his calm personality and effortless batting style, he retired from international cricket in 2002, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Australian cricket.

On This Day - June 2, 1987 - Angelo Davis Mathews was Born Today

The birthday of Angelo Mathews is a perfect occasion to celebrate one of Sri Lanka’s finest modern cricketers. Born on June 2, 1987, Mathews enjoyed an international career that lasted from 2008 to 2025 and became a key player across all formats. In 119 Test matches, he scored 8,214 runs at an average of 44.40, including 16 centuries and 45 fifties, with a highest score of 200 not out.

(Angelo Mathews was born on 2nd June, 1987)

In ODIs, he made 5,916 runs in 226 matches at an average of 40.24, while also taking 126 wickets. He contributed 1,416 runs and 45 wickets in 90 T20Is. Mathews was known for his calm leadership, reliable batting, and useful medium pace bowling. Despite facing several injuries during his career, he remained a vital part of Sri Lankan cricket and finished as one of the country's most respected and accomplished all-rounders.