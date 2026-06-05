On This Day in Cricket - June 5

For the cricketing fans, the day of June 5 is the day which belongs to some of the most beautiful cricketing memories. In 2009, the Netherlands team defeated the England team by 4 wickets during the ICC T20 World Cup. In 2004, the domestic player who admires Shubman Gill’s batting, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was born today. In 2024, the Indian team defeated the Ireland team by 8 wickets and started the campaign well. In 2022, the England team defeated the New Zealand team by 5 wickets and won the 1st Test Match.

On This Day - June 5, 2009 - Netherlands defeats England by 4 Wickets

On 5th June 2009, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw Netherlands playing England at the Lord's, London. The England team started with Ravi Bopara scoring 46 runs from 34 balls while Luke Wright got 71 runs from 49 balls in the match to take the team to 162 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Netherlands defeated England by 4 wickets)

The middle order of the team failed to make it big and hence the England team had a run rate of 8.10 in the innings. Coming to the Netherlands team, they failed to start well but small contributions from the middle order helped them pace their innings well. Tom de Grooth made 49 runs from 30 balls while Ryan ten Doeschate got 22 runs from 17 balls in the match. Netherlands chased down the target on the last ball as they made 163 runs with the loss of 6 wickets for the team.

On This Day - June 5, 2004 - Angkrish Raghuvanshi was Born Today

The young gun and a brilliant batsman, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was born on 5th June, 2004 in Delhi, India. Being a star in the IPL and the domestic circuit. His First-Class career includes 4 matches and he has scored 191 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 53.05 along with 2 half-centuries to his name.

(Angkrish Raghuvanshi was born on 5th June, 2004)

Talking about his List A Career, he has played 18 matches and has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43 along with a strike rate of 90.06. In the Indian Premier League, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and has played just 35 matches and has scored 885 runs at an average of 34.03 and a strike rate of 145.55. As a batsman, he has been able to score 7 half-centuries for the team and has scored 86 boundaries along with 35 sixes for the team.

On This Day - June 5, 2024 - India defeats Ireland by 8 Wickets

For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 clash in New York, India made a winning start by defeating Ireland by 8 wickets with 46 balls to spare. After choosing to bowl first, India’s pace attack dominated on a challenging pitch and bowled Ireland out for just 96 in 16 overs. Gareth Delany fought hard with 26 runs from 14 balls, while Josh Little added 14. However, the rest of the Irish batting line up struggled against India’s disciplined bowling.

(India defeats Ireland by 8 wickets)

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 27 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant spell of 2 for 6 in 3 overs. Arshdeep Singh also claimed 2 wickets. Chasing 97, India lost Virat Kohli early for 1, but captain Rohit Sharma led the reply with a fluent 52 from 37 balls, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 36 from 26 deliveries and guided the team home.

On This Day - June 5, 2025 - England defeats New Zealand by 5 Wickets

As the first Test at Lord's entered its final day, England needed 277 runs to beat New Zealand and began the chase under pressure at 69 for 4. Joe Root once again showed his class, remaining unbeaten on 115 from 170 balls and guiding his team to a memorable 5 wicket victory. Ben Stokes played a vital supporting role with 54, adding 90 runs with Root to steady the innings. Ben Foakes then stayed unbeaten on 32 as England reached 279 for 5 in 78.5 overs.

(England defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 132 in their first innings, with debutant Matthew Potts and James Anderson taking 4 wickets each. England replied with 141, earning a small 9 run lead. In the second innings, Daryl Mitchell scored 108 and Tom Blundell made 96 to help New Zealand post 285. Chasing 277, England completed the task confidently, with Root's match winning century earning him the Player of the Match award.