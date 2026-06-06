On This Day in Cricket - June 6

The day of June 6 has been a day of records, as in 1994, Brian Lara achieved the score of 501 not out in his First-Class Career. In 1957, England’s Mike Gatting was born, who managed to play 79 test matches for the team and faced the “Ball of the Century” from Shane Warne. India’s former test vice-captain and the man who led the team during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane, was born on 6th June, 1988 in Ashwi-KD, Maharashtra. In 2017, the England team defeated the New Zealand team by 87 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy.

On This Day - June 6, 1957 - Michael William Gatting was Born Today

England’s right-hand batsman, who was born on 6th June, 1957 in Kingsbury, Middlesex, Michael William Gatting scored more than 6000 runs for the team. Coming to the Test format, he played a total of 79 matches and was able to score 4409 runs at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 45.15. He also scored 10 centuries along with 21 half-centuries for the team.

(Mike Gatting was born on 6th June, 1957)

Talking about the ODIs, he represented the team in 92 ODIs and managed to score 2095 runs at an average of 29.50 while managing a strike rate of 70.58. He went on to score a century along with 9 half-centuries for the team in this period. His First-Class numbers have been great as in the 551 matches played, he got 36549 runs for the team and was able to make it with an average of 49.52 and scoring 94 centuries.

On This Day - June 6, 1988 - Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane was Born Today

The former vice-captain of the Indian Test cricket team and the man who made the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win possible, Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane was born on 6th June, 1988 in Ashwi-KD, Maharashtra. For the Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane has played 85 test matches so far and has scored 5077 runs at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. He went on to score 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries for the team.

(Ajinkya Rahane was born on 6th June, 1988)

In the ODI Format, Ajinkya Rahane represented the team in 90 matches and he scored 2962 runs at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63, while making 3 centuries and 24 half-centuries for the team. The T20I format has seen him get just 20 matches for the Indian team and has scored 375 runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29 and scored just 1 half-century for the team.

On This Day - June 6, 2017 - England defeats New Zealand by 87 Runs

For the Group A match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in Cardiff, England produced a strong all round performance to beat New Zealand by 87 runs. Batting first, England posted 310 in 49.3 overs. Alex Hales scored 56, Joe Root made a classy 64, and Jos Buttler finished unbeaten on 61 from just 48 balls. Ben Stokes also played an important hand with 48. Adam Milne and Corey Anderson picked up 3 wickets each for New Zealand.

(England defeated New Zealand by 87 runs)

Chasing 311, New Zealand lost Luke Ronchi in the first over and never fully recovered. Captain Kane Williamson fought hard with a brilliant 87, while Ross Taylor added 39. However, the rest of the batting line up struggled against England’s disciplined attack. Liam Plunkett was the standout bowler with 4 for 55, while Jake Ball claimed 2 for 31. New Zealand were bowled out for 223 in 44.3 overs as England secured a convincing victory.

On This Day - June 6, 2024 - USA defeats Pakistan in a Super Over

After the shock result at the T20 World Cup in Dallas on 6 June 2024, the United States stunned Pakistan by winning a thrilling contest in the Super Over. Pakistan posted 159/7 in their 20 overs after recovering from a poor start. Babar Azam top scored with 44 runs, while Shadab Khan made a quick 40. Shaheen Shah Afridi added an unbeaten 23 from 16 balls to push the total close to 160. For the USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the standout bowler with excellent figures of 3/30, while Saurabh Netravalkar claimed 2/18.

(U.S.A defeated Pakistan in a Super Over)

In reply, the USA matched Pakistan's score of 159/3. Captain Monank Patel led the chase with a brilliant 50 off 38 balls, while Andries Gous contributed 35 and Aaron Jones remained unbeaten on 36. The match ended in a tie, forcing a Super Over. The USA scored 18/1 in the extra over and then restricted Pakistan to 13/1, sealing a famous victory and one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history.