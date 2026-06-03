On This Day in Cricket - June 3

The day of June 3 has been a memorable day for the IPL Fans as in 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden IPL Trophy by defeating the Punjab Kings in the Finals by 6 runs. In 1999, the Australian team got one of the finest all-rounders as Cameron Green was born today. For the England team, the birth of Sam Curran in 1998 has proved to be a game-changer in the game of cricket, while in 1984, Roger Binny was blessed with Stuart Binny, who went on to play for the Indian team.

On This Day - June 3, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the IPL 2025

Winning the IPL 2025 title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top scored with 43 runs from 35 balls, while Rajat Patidar made 26, Liam Livingstone added 25, and Jitesh Sharma struck a quick 24 off 10 deliveries.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025)

For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson claimed 3 wickets each. Chasing 191, Punjab Kings finished on 184/7 despite a brilliant unbeaten 61 from 30 balls by Shashank Singh. Josh Inglis contributed 39, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored 24 and 26 respectively. RCB kept taking wickets at key moments to stay ahead in the game. Krunal Pandya delivered the match-winning spell, taking 2 wickets for just 17 runs in his 4 overs.

On This Day - June 3, 1999 - Cameron Green was Born Today

Playing for the Australian team and currently being a tall figure in the game of cricket, Cameron Green was born on 3rd June, 1999. Being an all-rounder, Cameron Green has been a part of 37 test matches so far and has scored 1736 runs at an average of 32.75 while scoring 2 centuries for the team. Besides this, he has taken 39 wickets at an average of 38.94 and an economy rate of 3.55 in test cricket.

(Cameron Green was born on 3rd June, 1999)

Coming to the ODI Format, Cameron Green has picked 20 wickets in the 32 matches played with an average of 39.20. As a batsman, he has scored 782 runs at an average of 41.15 and a strike rate of 89.26 for the team. In the T20I format, Cameron Green has been a part of 28 matches and has scored 638 runs at an average of 29.00 and a strike rate of 151.90.

On This Day - June 3, 1998 - Sam Curran was Born Today

Another all-rounder being born on June 3, Sam Curran is a left-arm player who has been a valuable asset for the England team over the years. He has been a part of 24 test matches for the England team and has scored 815 runs at an average of 24.69 and a strike rate of 64.12. As a bowler, he has been able to get 47 wickets at an average of 35.51 and an economy rate of 3.23.

(Sam Curran was born on 3rd June, 1998)

Talking about the ODI Format, Sam Curran has played 41 matches and has scored 642 runs at an average of 22.92 and a strike rate of 88.67. Being a bowler, he has picked up 37 wickets at an average of 42.48 while keeping the economy rate at 6.18. Coming to the T20I Format, he has experience of 75 matches and has 66 wickets at an average of 27.98 and an economy rate of 8.73.

On This Day - June 3, 1984 - Stuart Terence Roger Binny was Born Today

The birthday of Stuart Binny is celebrated on June 3, and he remains one of India's well-known all-rounders. Born in Bangalore in 1984, Binny represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is between 2014 and 2016. He scored 194 Test runs with a highest score of 78 and added 230 ODI runs at an average of 28.75. With the ball, he picked up 20 ODI wickets and created history with remarkable figures of 6 for 4 against Bangladesh in 2014, which remains the best bowling performance by an Indian in ODI cricket.

(Stuart Binny was born on 3rd June, 1984)

In domestic cricket, Binny enjoyed a long and successful career. He scored 4,796 runs and claimed 148 wickets in 95 First Class matches. In List A cricket, he accumulated 1,788 runs and took 99 wickets. He also featured in 95 IPL matches, scoring 880 runs and taking 22 wickets. Binny retired from all forms of cricket in 2021 after a career that showcased his value as a dependable allrounder.