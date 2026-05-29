On This Day in Cricket - May 29

The day of the IPL Finals, May 29, has got a vast history of the Finals being played on this day. Starting with the 2016 IPL Finals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8 runs and won their first-ever IPL Title. Coming to 2022, the IPL Finals saw the Gujarat Titans winning the finals against the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets as they won the title in their first-ever IPL season. Talking about the 2023 IPL season, the Finals went on for 2 days as Chennai Super Kings lifted their 5th IPL Trophy by defeating Gujarat Titans in the Finals.

On This Day - May 29, 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins the IPL 2016

Being a part of their first-ever IPL Finals, the day of 29th May 2016 proved to be a big day for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won their maiden IPL Title. After electing to bat first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, the Hyderabad team scored 208 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL 2016)

David Warner made 69 runs from 38 balls while finishing the innings, it was Ben Cutting who made 39 runs from 15 balls with a strike rate of 260.00 to power them to a great finish. Coming to the chase, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru started with an opening partnership of 114 runs as Chris Gayle scored 76 runs from 38 balls while Virat Kohli got 54 runs from 35 balls. However, a middle-order collapse allowed the RCB team to score just 200 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs as SRH lifted the Trophy by 8 runs.

On This Day - May 29, 2022 - Gujarat Titans Wins the IPL 2022

The day of another IPL Finals, 29th May, 2022 saw the Gujarat Titans taking on the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, to decide the winners of the tournament. After winning the toss, the Rajasthan Royals decided to bat first and failed to start well as Yashasvi Jaiswal got 22 runs from 16 balls while Jos Buttler made 39 runs from 35 balls.

(Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022)

In the middle-order, there was a collapse and hence Rajasthan was able to get only 130 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs. Talking about the run chase, the Gujarat Titans were supported by Shubman Gill, who made 45 runs from 43 balls, while Hardik Pandya made 34 runs from 30 balls as the Gujarat Titans achieved the target in 18.1 overs and won their maiden IPL Title.

On This Day - May 29, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings Wins the IPL 2023

After the rain forced the IPL 2023 final into a reserve day finish, Chennai Super Kings held their nerve to beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a thrilling last ball contest at Ahmedabad. Gujarat posted a huge 214/4 in 20 overs, thanks mainly to Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 96 off 47 balls, while Wriddhiman Saha added 54 and Shubman Gill scored 39. Matheesha Pathirana picked up 2 wickets for CSK. Rain interrupted Chennai’s chase and the target was revised to 171 runs in 15 overs under the DLS method.

(Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023)

CSK started aggressively with Devon Conway making 47 off 25 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 26. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu also played quick knocks to keep the chase alive. With 10 needed off the final 2 balls, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four against Mohit Sharma to seal the title dramatically. CSK finished on 171/5 and won their 5th IPL trophy.

On This Day - May 29, 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Punjab Kings by 8 Wickets

In Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mullanpur as RCB stormed into the final with an easy 8 wicket win. After choosing to bowl first, RCB bowlers completely dominated the match and bowled PBKS out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets)

Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer with 26 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai made 18. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma starred with the ball, both taking 3 wickets each, while Yash Dayal picked up 2 wickets. In reply, RCB chased the target in only 10 overs with 60 balls remaining. Phil Salt played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 56 runs from just 27 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Mayank Agarwal added 19 runs, while Rajat Patidar finished the game unbeaten on 15. RCB’s all round performance helped them seal a dominant victory and book a place in the IPL 2025 final.