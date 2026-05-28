On This Day in Cricket - May 28

The day of May 28 has seen a number of cricketing events unfold as in 2010, India’s fast bowler Umesh Yadav made his ODI Debut against Zimbabwe. In 2011, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Finals and became the first team to defend their title in the tournament. In 2014, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets as they won the Eliminator and went to the Qualifier-2 of the tournament. In 2006, the West Indies team defeated the Indian team by 19 runs in the 5th ODI of the series.

On This Day - May 28, 2010 - Umesh Yadav makes his ODI Debut for India

Starting the new journey for the Indian team, the young Umesh Yadav made his debut for the Team in Blue and enjoyed an amazing career. Marking his debut on 28th May, 2010 in the ODI Format against the Zimbabwe team, Umesh Yadav was known for his speed and accuracy. After winning the toss, the Indian team elected to bat first as Rohit Sharma scored 114 runs from the 119 balls with a strike rate of 95.79 while Ravinda Jadeja made 61 runs from 61 balls to take the team to 285 runs with the loss of 5 wickets.

(Umesh Yadav made his debut for Indian team in ODI Format on 28th May, 2010)

Chasing the target, the Zimbabwe team started well as Brendan Taylor made 81 runs from 103 balls while Craig Ervine got 67 runs from 60 balls. Umesh Yadav bowled a spell of 8 overs and gave away 48 runs without taking up a single wicket. Despite being wicketless, it was a great outing for Umesh Yadav as India won the match by 6 wickets.

On This Day - May 28, 2011 - Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2011

The Finals of the IPL 2011 was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on 28th May, 2011 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first on the slow wicket, Chennai Super Kings got a brilliant start as Michael Hussey made 63 runs from 45 balls while Murali Viijay scored 95 runs from 52 balls and allowed the team to reach a total of 205 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2011)

Chasing such a big target in the Finals of the tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a strong start but Chris Gayle got out for 0 while Virat Kohli made 35 runs from 32 balls and Saurabh Tiwary got 42 runs from 34 balls. Despite their best effort, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got only 147 runs with the loss of 8 wickets as Chennai Super Kings won the title by 58 runs.

On This Day - May 28, 2014 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets

For the Eliminator clash of IPL 2014 at the Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings produced a strong batting display to beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets and move ahead in the tournament. Mumbai started well with Lendl Simmons scoring 67 runs from 44 balls, while Michael Hussey added 39. Corey Anderson also played a quick knock of 20 from just 10 balls.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 Wickets)

However, Chennai bowlers made a fine comeback in the final overs as Mohit Sharma picked up 3 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets to restrict Mumbai to 173/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Chennai chased the target comfortably in 18.4 overs. Suresh Raina led the chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 54 from 33 balls and was well supported by David Hussey, who remained not out on 40 from 29 balls. Faf du Plessis also gave a quick start with 35 from 20 balls.

On This Day - May 28, 2006 - West Indies defeats India by 19 Runs

Between the powerful batting of Virender Sehwag and the late fireworks from Dwayne Bravo, the 5th ODI between West Indies and India at Queen’s Park Oval turned into an exciting contest. West Indies posted 255/6 in 50 overs after Chris Gayle scored 51 and Ramnaresh Sarwan added a steady 52. Brian Lara contributed 36, but it was Bravo’s unbeaten 62 from just 44 balls that lifted the hosts to a strong total. Ajit Agarkar picked up 2 wickets for India.

(West Indies defeated India by 19 runs)

India had a poor start as Robin Uthappa departed for a duck, but Sehwag kept the chase alive with a brilliant 95 off 103 balls. Yuvraj Singh scored 26, while Harbhajan Singh added 26 lower down the order. However, regular wickets hurt India’s chase and the visitors were bowled out for 236 in 48 overs. Jerome Taylor and Dave Mohammed claimed 3 wickets each as West Indies sealed a 19 run win and completed a dominant 4-1 series victory.