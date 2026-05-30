On This Day in Cricket - May 30

Coming to the end of May, the 30th day of the month has had serious cricketing events in the past, as in 2025, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator by 20 runs. In 2014, the Kings XI Punjab defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs despite Suresh Raina’s 87 runs innings from 25 balls. In 2008, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Delhi Daredevils in the first Semi-Finals of the tournament by 105 runs to advance to the Finals of the season. In 1983, Sri Lanka’s right-arm fast medium bowler, Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad, was born.

On This Day - May 30, 1983 - Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad was Born Today

Playing for the Sri Lankan team, Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad was born on 30th May, 1983 in Ragama. Starting his career as a right-arm fast medium bowler, he went on to play a total of 25 test matches for the Sri Lankan team and picked up 75 wickets at an average of 35.97 and an economy rate of 3.74 while keeping a strike rate of 57.6 for the team.

(Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad was Born on 30th May, 1983)

Talking about the ODI Format, Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad represented the Sri Lankan team in 24 matches and went on to pick 32 wickets at an average of 30.50, along with having an economy rate of 5.76 and a strike rate of 31.7. In the T20I format, he was able to play just 1 match for the Sri Lankan team and failed to pick up any wickets for the team while having an economy rate of 12.33.

On This Day - May 30, 2025 - Mumbai Indians defeats Gujarat Titans by 20 Runs

Playing the Eliminator on 30th May, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, the Mumbai Indians team went on to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in the match. Starting with the bat, Rohit Sharma scored 81 runs from 50 balls, while Jonny Bairstow made 47 runs from 22 balls as the Mumbai Indians team reached 228 runs with the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs and gave a big target in the Eliminator match.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs)

Chasing the big total in the Knockouts, the pressure was on Gujarat Titans and they faltered as only Sai Sudharsan got 80 runs from 49 balls while Washington Sundar made 48 runs from 24 balls in the match. The other players failed to manage the things well and hence the Gujarat Titans made only 208 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs of the game while Mumbai Indians qualified for Qualifier-2.

On This Day - May 30, 2014 - Kings XI Punjab defeats Chennai Super Kings by 24 Runs

When the pressure of a place in the IPL 2014 final was at its highest, Punjab Kings produced a stunning batting show to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs in Qualifier 2 at Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Punjab piled up a massive 226 for 6 in 20 overs. Virender Sehwag played one of the greatest IPL knocks, smashing 122 runs from just 58 balls with 12 fours and 8 sixes. He received good support from Manan Vohra, who scored 34, while David Miller added a quick 38 from 19 balls.

(Kings XI Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs)

Chasing 227, Chennai suffered an early blow as Faf du Plessis got out for 0. However, Suresh Raina produced a breathtaking counterattack, hammering 87 runs off only 25 balls with 12 fours and 6 sixes. Chennai reached 100 in only 6 overs, but regular wickets slowed the chase. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 42, yet Punjab held their nerve and sealed a memorable victory to enter the final.

On This Day - May 30, 2008 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Delhi Daredevils by 105 Runs

For the first semi final of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Rajasthan Royals produced a complete all round performance to crush Delhi Daredevils by 105 runs at Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a huge 192 for 9 in 20 overs. Shane Watson led the charge with a brilliant 52 from 29 balls, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Daredevils by 105 runs)

Yusuf Pathan also played a fiery knock of 45 from 21 balls, while Swapnil Asnodkar added 39 at the top. Farveez Maharoof was Delhi’s best bowler with 3 wickets. Chasing 193, Delhi never looked comfortable and lost wickets regularly. Tillakaratne Dilshan top scored with 33, but no other batter could build a partnership. Watson then starred with the ball as well, taking 3 for 10, while Munaf Patel also claimed 3 wickets. Delhi were bowled out for just 87 in 16.1 overs.