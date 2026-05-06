On This Day in Cricket - May 6

Getting to another day in the month of May, the cricketing world has seen some remarkable events that unfolded on this day. In 1999, England’s bowler and one of the players in women’s Cricket, Sophie Ecclestone, was born today. In IPL 2025, the Gujarat Titans defeated the Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in a low-chasing thriller. In 2010, England defeated the Pakistan team by 6 wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2023, Chennai Super Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in an easy chase.

On This Day - May 6, 1999 - Sophie Ecclestone was Born Today

Born on the 6th May, 1999 in Chester, Cheshire, Sophie Ecclestone is a player from England who bowls Slow Left arm Orthodox and has been a key player for the Women’s team of England. While playing for the England team, she has experience of 9 test matches, and she has picked 40 wickets at an average of 29.75 and an economy rate of 2.84.

(Sophie Ecclestone was born on 6th May, 1999)

Coming to the ODI Format, she has played 82 matches for the team and has got 141 wickets at an average of 19.16, along with an economy rate of 3.71. In the same format, she has made 419 runs with an average of 10.47 for the team. The T20I format is the one where she has been dominating, as in the 101 matches for the team, she has got 142 wickets at an average of 15.73 and an economy rate of 5.96.

On This Day - May 6, 2010 - England defeats Pakistan by 6 Wickets

In the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, England met Pakistan on 6th May at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Fighting for a win, both teams looked to start well, and while batting first, Pakistan managed to make just 147 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. Salman Butt scored 34 runs from 26 balls while Umar Akmal managed to get 30 runs from 25 balls.

(England defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets)

At the end, Saeed Ajmal made 13 runs from 5 balls to power Pakistan to a respectable total. While chasing the target, England started off well as Michael Lumb and Craig Kieswetter put up a 44-run opening stand. In the middle overs of the game, it was Kevin Pietersen who made 73 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 140.38 to help the England team chase the target in 19.3 overs as England won the game by 6 wickets.

On This Day - May 6, 2025 - Gujarat Titans defeats Mumbai Indians by 3 Wickets

The match where the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans faced off at the Wankhede Stadium turned into a tense, low-scoring thriller decided on the final ball. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 155/8 in 20 overs after a mixed innings. Will Jacks played the best knock with 53 runs off 35 balls, smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav added 35 from 24 balls. However, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not build a big finish.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets)

Rashid Khan was economical with 1 for 21, while Sai Kishore took 2 wickets. Chasing a rain-adjusted target of 147 in 19 overs, the Gujarat Titans reached 147/7 exactly on the last ball to win by 3 wickets through the DLS method. Shubman Gill anchored the chase with a patient 43 off 46 balls, while Jos Buttler scored 30 and Sherfane Rutherford attacked with 28 from just 15 balls. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult picked up 2 wickets each, but Mumbai could not defend the total.

On This Day - May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

For the 49th match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the toss, CSK chose to bowl first, and their bowlers made an immediate impact. Mumbai had a poor start as Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma were dismissed inside the first 3 overs, leaving the side in trouble at 14 for 3.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets)

Nehal Wadhera played a fighting knock of 64 runs from 51 balls with 8 fours and 1 six, while Suryakumar Yadav added 26. However, regular wickets stopped Mumbai from building momentum, and they finished on 139 for 8 in 20 overs. Matheesha Pathirana was the star with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 15 runs, while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande claimed 2 wickets each. In reply, CSK chased the target in 17.4 overs.