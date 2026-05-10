On This Day in Cricket - May 10

With the calendar reaching the 10th day of the month of May, the cricketing fans can celebrate the birthday of Akshdeep Nath, who used to play for RCB in IPL and is now associated with UAE. In 2024, Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs as both Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored a century. In 2016, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Rising Pune Supergiants by 4 runs in a low-chasing thriller match. In 2017 at Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer’s 96 runs helped Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 2 wickets.

On This Day - May 10, 1993 - Akshdeep Nath was Born Today

Born on 10th May, 1993 in Lucknow, Akshdeep Deependra Nath is one of the most technically correct batsmen who has played for the IPL teams such as Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Currently playing for the UAE team, he has been a part of 4 ODI matches and has scored 73 runs with an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 76.84.

(Akshdeep Nath was born on 10th May, 1993)

Talking about his T20I career, he has been a part of 2 matches and has scored 70 runs at an average with a strike rate of 140.00 along with scoring a half-century for the team. In the IPL, he played from 2016-2019 and got a chance to represent the teams in 14 matches. In those matches, he got just 90 runs at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 91.83 while failing to score any half-century.

On This Day - May 10, 2024 - Gujarat Titans defeats Chennai Super Kings by 35 Runs

Played on 10th May, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans was up against the Chennai Super Kings and while batting first, the Gujarat Titans made a mockery of the Chennai’s bowling attack. At the top, both the openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored a century as the opening stand was of 210 runs in 17.2 overs.

(Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs)

Gujarat finished their innings with 231 runs with the loss of 3 wickets as David Miller scored 16 runs off 11 balls. While chasing such a big target, Chennai needed a strong start but were brought down to 10/3 in 2.5 overs. In the middle overs, Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali smashed half-centuries but failed to chase the target. The team ended up at 196 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs as Gujarat Titans registered a 35 runs win.

On This Day - May 10, 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Rising Pune Supergiants by 4 Runs

The match where Sunrisers Hyderabad defended a low total to beat Rising Pune Supergiants by 4 runs at Visakhapatnam turned into a thriller. After choosing to bat first, Sunrisers managed only 137/8 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 33 off 27 balls, while Kane Williamson added a steady 32 from 37 deliveries. Yuvraj Singh chipped in with 23, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Rising Pune Supergiants by 4 runs)

The star of the first innings was clearly Adam Zampa, who produced a sensational spell of 6/19 in 4 overs for Pune. His wickets included Williamson, Yuvraj, and three more late dismissals that restricted Hyderabad. Chasing 138, Pune had a poor start as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 0. George Bailey scored 34, while MS Dhoni fought hard with 30 off 20 balls. However, Ashish Nehra claimed 3/29 and helped Hyderabad seal an important victory.

On This Day - May 10, 2017 - Delhi Daredevils defeats Gujarat Lions by 2 Wickets

In the 50th match of IPL 2017 at Green Park, Kanpur, Delhi Daredevils pulled off a thrilling 2 wicket win over Gujarat Lions in a high scoring chase. After choosing to bowl first, Delhi allowed Gujarat to post a strong 195/5 in 20 overs. Aaron Finch led the innings with a powerful 69 off 39 balls, smashing 6 fours and 4 sixes, while Dinesh Karthik added 40 from 28 balls and Ishan Kishan made 34.

(Delhi Daredevils defeated Gujarat Lions by 2 wickets)

Chasing 196, Delhi had a shaky start as they slipped to 15/2, but Shreyas Iyer played a match winning knock of 96 off 57 balls with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes. Karun Nair supported him with a quick 30 off 15 balls. Despite losing wickets regularly, Delhi stayed in the chase thanks to useful cameos from Pat Cummins, who scored 24 off 13. Delhi finally reached 197/8 in 19.4 overs, winning with 2 balls left. Iyer was named Player of the Match.