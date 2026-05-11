On This Day in Cricket - May 11

The day that has been home to several thriller matches, May 11, 2024, saw the Kolkata Knight Riders win against the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs after they failed to chase 157 runs in the match. In 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fifty in just 13 balls as the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets in a one-sided match. In 2017, Kings XI Punjab defeated the Mumbai Indians by 7 runs as Mumbai failed to chase 230 runs in the match. In 2016, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

On This Day - May 11, 2016 - Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

The match where the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 11, 2016, kept their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2016. After winning the toss, Mumbai chose to bowl first and quickly put RCB under pressure. Virat Kohli scored only 7, Chris Gayle made 5, and AB de Villiers added 24 before falling to Krunal Pandya. KL Rahul held the innings together with an unbeaten 68 off 53 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes.

(Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

Sachin Baby gave late support with 25 not out from 13 balls as RCB finished on 151/4 in 20 overs. Krunal was outstanding with 1/15 in 4 overs. Chasing 152, Mumbai had an early setback when Parthiv Patel was dismissed for 1. Rohit Sharma scored 25, while Ambati Rayudu made a steady 44. The match turned in the final overs as Kieron Pollard smashed 35 not out from 19 balls and Jos Buttler blasted 29 not out off just 11 deliveries. Mumbai reached 153/4 in 18.4 overs.

On This Day - May 11, 2024 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Mumbai Indians by 18 Runs

The 60th match of the IPL 2024 was played on 11th May at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. While batting first at their home ground, the Kolkata Knight Riders scored 157 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Mumbai Indians by 18 runs)

Venkatesh Iyer scored 42 runs from 21 balls with a strike rate of 200.00, while at the end, Andre Russell scored 24 runs from 14 balls, and Rinku Singh got 20 runs from 12 balls for the team. While chasing a tricky target, the Mumbai Indians started off well as Ishan Kishan got 40 runs from 22 balls, and in the middle overs, Tilak Varma made 32 runs from 17 balls. However, at the end, the Mumbai Indians failed to achieve the target as they got just 139 runs with the loss of 8 wickets and eventually lost the match by 18 runs.

On This Day - May 11, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 Wickets

Another match, which was played on 11 May, was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2023. After batting first in the match, Venkatesh Iyer handled the innings well for the team as he made 57 runs from 42 balls with a strike rate of 135.71, while Nitish Rana made 22 runs from 17 balls played.

(Rajasthan Royals defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets)

The team ended up with 149 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. As the chase began, the Rajasthan Royals started the innings with a brilliant start as Yashasvi Jaiswal was in complete momentum to destroy the bowling attack of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He smashed 50 runs in just 13 balls and later went on to score 98 runs from 47 balls with a strike rate of 208.51. Rajasthan Royals finished the chase in 13.1 overs and won the match by 9 wickets.

On This Day - May 11, 2017 - Kings XI Punjab defeats Mumbai Indians by 7 Runs

For the 51st match of IPL 2017, Kings XI Punjab kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 7-run win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on 11 May. After being asked to bat first, Punjab piled up a huge 230/3 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill gave them a flying start with 36 off 18 balls, while Wriddhiman Saha played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 93 from 55 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and 3 sixes.

(Kings XI Punjab defeats Mumbai Indians by 7 runs)

Glenn Maxwell added more firepower with 47 off only 21 balls, helping Punjab maintain a run rate of 11.50. Chasing 231, the Mumbai Indians responded strongly through Lendl Simmons, who smashed 59 off 32 balls, and Parthiv Patel, who scored 38 off 23. Despite their late charge, Mumbai finished on 223/6.