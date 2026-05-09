On This Day in Cricket - May 9

The 9th day of May has seen some of the biggest cricketing events unfold in the past, such as in 1987, when Bangladesh was blessed with one of the best wicket-keepers, as Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim was born in Bogra. In 2010, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies defeated India by 14 runs as Chris Gayle made 98 runs from 66 balls. In 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by 60 runs as Virat Kohli played an impactful 92-run innings from just 47 balls.

On This Day - May 9, 1987 - Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim was Born Today

Being a wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim was born on 9th May, 1987 in Bogra, and he went on to play 100 test matches for the team. In his career of 20 years so far, Mushfiqur Rahim has represented Bangladesh in 274 ODI matches and has scored 7795 runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 79.70. In those matches, he has scored 9 centuries and 49 half-centuries for the team.

(Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim was born on 9th May, 1987)

Coming to the test format, he has played 100 test matches and has scored 6510 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 48.52. He has even made 13 centuries and 28 half-centuries for the team. Talking about the T20I Format, he has played 102 matches and has scored 1500 runs at an average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 115.03 while scoring 6 half-centuries.

On This Day - May 9, 2010 - West Indies defeats India by 14 Runs

Talking about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India played against the West Indies on 9th May, 2010 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After winning the toss, India managed to field first, but the decision soon turned out to be on the opposite side as the West Indies scored 169 runs with the loss of 6 wickets. Chris Gayle scored 98 runs from 66 balls with a strike rate of 148.48 and allowed the team to reach a respectable total.

(West Indies defeated India by 14 runs)

While chasing such a big target, India needed a strong start but failed to make it happen. Suresh Raina scored 32 runs from 25 balls, while MS Dhoni got 29 runs from 18 balls. Besides this, the entire batting department failed in the match as India made only 155 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs. India lost the match by 14 runs and West Indies claimed the win.

On This Day - May 9, 2024 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Punjab Kings by 60 Runs

As the playoff race heated up in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a dominant all-round performance to beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs in Dharamsala. Batting first after Punjab chose to bowl, RCB piled up a massive 241/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a brilliant 92 off 47 balls, smashing 7 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 195.74. He got strong support from Rajat Patidar, who hammered 55 from just 23 balls, while Cameron Green added 46 off 27.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs)

Chasing 242, the Punjab Kings started aggressively but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rilee Rossouw fought hard with 61 off 27 balls, and Shashank Singh scored 37, but the target proved too steep. Punjab were bowled out for 181 in 17 overs.

On This Day - May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 Wickets

Playing the 54th match of IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians pulled off a brilliant chase to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets with 21 balls left. After choosing to bowl first, Mumbai restricted RCB to 199/6 in 20 overs despite strong knocks from captain Faf du Plessis, who scored 65 off 41 balls, and Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 68 from just 33 balls.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets)

Jason Behrendorff was the standout bowler for Mumbai with 3 wickets for 36 runs. Chasing 200, Mumbai came out with fearless intent. Ishan Kishan gave a flying start with 42 off 21 balls before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga. Rohit Sharma could not contribute much, scoring only 7. Then Suryakumar Yadav completely changed the game with a breathtaking 83 off just 35 balls, hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes. Mumbai reached 200/4 in only 16.3 overs to seal an important win.