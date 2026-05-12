On This Day in Cricket - May 12

One of those days in Cricket where history was made, as in 2025, India’s one of the best Test Captains and players, Virat Kohli, retired from the Test format. In 2019, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by just 1 run to win their 4th IPL Title. In 1987, the player who has ruled the T20 Leagues all over the world, Kieron Pollard, was born. In 2024, the Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 47 runs.

On This Day - May 12, 2025 - Virat Kohli retires from Test Cricket

The man who reformed Test cricket and was termed as the brand ambassador of this format, Virat Kohli started playing Test Cricket on 20th June, 2011 against West Indies, and he announced his retirement from the format on 12th May, 2025, after representing India last against Australia on 3rd January, 2025.

(Virat Kohli retired from Test Cricket on 12th May, 2025)

Throughout his career, he played 123 test matches, and in the 210 innings played, he made 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.57. In his career, he made 30 centuries along with 31 half-centuries and helped the team with a highest score of 254*. Under his test captaincy, India reached new heights as he led the team to the number 1 ranking in this format, along with securing 40 wins in the 68 matches played. He managed to win the Test series against Australia on their own home soil.

On This Day - May 12, 1987 - Kieron Pollard was Born Today

One of the best players of the T20 Format and the man who ruled the T20 Leagues all over the world, Kieron Pollard was born on 12th May, 1987 in Tacarigua, Trinidad. For the West Indies team, he managed to play 123 matches and was able to score 2706 runs at an average of 26.01 and a strike rate of 94.41, while scoring 3 centuries and 13 half-centuries for the team.

(Kieron Pollard was born on 12th May, 1987)

In the T20Is, the West Indies team saw him play 101 matches and score 1569 runs at an average of 25.30 and a strike rate of 135.14. Coming to the T20 Leagues, he has been a part of teams such as the Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, New York Strikers, London Spirit, Melbourne Renegades, and many more. In the 735 matches played, he has got 14482 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 150.96, while as a bowler, he has picked 333 wickets at an average of 25.52.

On This Day - May 12, 2014 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Delhi Capitals by 47 Runs

During the 62nd match of IPL 2024 at Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept their playoff hopes alive with a strong 47-run win over Delhi Capitals. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted 187/9 in 20 overs on a batting-friendly pitch. Rajat Patidar played the key knock with 52 runs from 32 balls, hitting 3 fours and 3 sixes, while Will Jacks added 41 off 29. Cameron Green finished the innings well with an unbeaten 32 from 24 balls.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs)

For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam picked up 2 wickets each. Chasing 188, Delhi Capitals had a terrible start as David Warner fell for 1 and Jake Fraser McGurk was run out after a quick 21 off 8 balls. Axar Patel fought alone with a brilliant 57 from 39 deliveries, including 5 fours and 3 sixes, but received little support from the rest. Delhi were bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Yash Dayal starred with 3 wickets, while Lockie Ferguson claimed 2.

On This Day - May 12, 2017 - Delhi Capitals defeats Rising Pune Supergiants by 7 Runs

After the early setbacks, Delhi Daredevils recovered well to beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs in a close IPL 2017 contest at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Batting first, Delhi posted 168/8 in 20 overs despite losing Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer inside the first 3 overs. Karun Nair played the key innings with 64 off 45 balls, smashing 9 fours and holding the innings together.

(Delhi Capitals defeated Rising Pune Supergiants by 7 runs)

Rishabh Pant added quick support with 36 from 22 balls, while Marlon Samuels scored 27 off 21. Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes picked up 2 wickets each for Pune. Chasing 169, Pune had a disastrous start as Ajinkya Rahane got out on the first ball to Zaheer Khan. Steven Smith made 38, while Manoj Tiwary kept Pune alive with a fighting 60 off 45 balls. Ben Stokes chipped in with 33 off 25, but Delhi bowlers stayed calm in the final overs.