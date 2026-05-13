On This Day in Cricket - May 13

As we move to the 13th day of the month, the cricketing fans have a chance to celebrate some of the best cricketing moments. In 2010, England defeated Sri Lanka in the Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup by 7 wickets and booked their spot in the Finals of the tournament. In 2003, the West Indies chased a massive target of 418 runs in the fourth innings against Australia to seal a big win. In 2018, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets as Ambati Rayudu scored 100 runs from 62 balls in the match.

On This Day - May 13, 2010 - England defeats Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Moving to the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the first Semi-Finals was played between England and Sri Lanka at the Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on 13th May. With Sri Lanka winning the toss, they elected to bat first, and the whole innings looked too poor as they managed to get just 128 runs with the loss of 6 wickets.

(England defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets)

It was Angelo Mathews who managed to get 58 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate of 128.88, while in the bowling department, Stuart Broad’s 2/21 in 4 overs helped the England team. While chasing the target, England started well, and their complete batting unit supported them well. Kevin Pietersen’s quick innings of 42 runs from 26 balls with a strike rate of 161.53 allowed the team to chase the target in 16 overs and hence seal the spot in the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 13, 2018 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets

On 13th May, 2018, Chennai Super Kings met Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. With the Hyderabad team batting first, they started off well as Shikhar Dhawan made 79 runs from 49 balls with a strike rate of 161.22, while in the middle order, it was Kane Williamson who made 51 runs from 39 balls with a strike rate of 130.76 to take the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 179 runs with the loss of 4 wickets.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets)

In response to this, Chennai Super Kings never fell behind in the game as Shane Watson made 57 runs from 35 balls with a strike rate of 162.85 while Ambati Rayudu scored a century from just 62 balls, having 7 fours and 7 sixes to his name. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 8 wickets as they chased the target in 19 overs.

On This Day - May 13, 2003 - West Indies defeats Australia by 3 Wickets

The fourth innings of the 4th Test between West Indies and Australia at St John’s in 2003 became one of the greatest chases in Test cricket history. Chasing a huge target of 418, West Indies showed courage and patience to finish at 418/7 and win by 3 wickets. Ramnaresh Sarwan played a brilliant knock of 105, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul added a calm and match winning 104.

(West Indies defeated Australia by 3 wickets)

Australia fought hard after Brett Lee dismissed Chanderpaul early on the final day, leaving West Indies at 372/7. However, young Omari Banks stayed unbeaten on 47 and Vasbert Drakes made 27 not out as the pair added an unbeaten 46 run partnership. Matthew Hayden’s 177 and Justin Langer’s 111 had earlier helped Australia reach 417 in the second innings.

On This Day - May 13, 2015 - Kings XI Punjab defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 22 Runs

For the rain hit 50th match of IPL 2015 at Mohali, Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 22 runs in a 10 over contest. Batting first, Punjab posted 106 for 6 with Wriddhiman Saha giving a flying start through his 31 runs from just 12 balls. David Miller smashed 14 off only 4 deliveries, while Axar Patel stayed unbeaten on 20 from 15 balls and also played a key role later with the ball. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2 wickets each for RCB.

(Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 22 Runs)

Chasing 107, RCB lost wickets regularly despite quick knocks from Virat Kohli, who made 19 off 9 balls, and Mandeep Singh, who scored 20 off 14. Chris Gayle managed 17, but the rest of the batting line up struggled badly against Punjab’s disciplined bowling attack. Axar Patel delivered a match winning spell of 2 for 11 in 2 overs, while Anureet Singh also took 2 wickets. Punjab restricted RCB to 84 for 6 and secured an important victory.