On This Day in Cricket - May 7

The day of 7th May belongs to the birthdays of a few cricketers, while the day has also witnessed some epic matches. In 1980, it was the birth of New Zealand’s spinner Jeetan Shashi Patel, who played 24 test matches for the team. In 1995, Fabian Anthony Allen was born, who played for the West Indies team and claimed 46 wickets in his career. In 2010, Australia defeated India by 49 runs in a one-sided encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2025, Chennai Super Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thriller.

On This Day - May 7, 2025 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 Wickets

Playing the 57th match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 179/6 after choosing to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with 48 off 33 balls, while Andre Russell added a quick 38 from 21 balls with 3 sixes. Manish Pandey stayed unbeaten on 36 and helped KKR finish strongly. For CSK, Noor Ahmad delivered a match-winning spell of 4/31, removing key batters including Russell and Rinku Singh.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets)

Chasing 180, CSK had a terrible start and slipped to 60/5 inside 6 overs. Urvil Patel attacked with 31 off just 11 balls, but the innings was rebuilt by Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube. Brevis smashed 52 from 25 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes, while Dube made a calm 45 off 40. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17, guiding CSK home at 183/8 in 19.4 overs to secure a thrilling 2-wicket win.

On This Day - May 7, 1980 - Jeetan Patel was Born Today

Born to Indian parents and then playing for New Zealand, Jeetan Patel was born on 7th May, 1980 in Wellington and was a star performer in the domestic circuit. He represented the New Zealand team in 24 test matches and was able to pick 65 wickets at an average of 47.35 and an economy rate of 3.16.

(Jeetan Patel was born on 7th May, 1980)

As a batsman, he scored 381 runs at an average of 12.70 for the team. Coming to the ODI Format, he was a part of the New Zealand team in 43 matches and picked up 49 wickets at an average of 34.51 and an economy rate of 5.03 for the team. The last format is T20I, where Jeetan Patel wasn’t used much by the team as he donned the Black Jersey in this format for just 11 matches and picked up 16 wickets at an average of 16.81.

On This Day - May 7, 1995 - Fabian Allen was Born Today

Playing for the West Indies and being a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Fabian Allen was born on 7th May, 1995 in Kingston, Jamaica. Over the years, Fabian Allen has played 20 ODI matches for the West Indies team and has picked 7 wickets at an average of 89.57 and an economy rate of 5.64. As a batsman, he has been able to score 200 runs with an average of 15.38 and a strike rate of 98.52.

(Fabian Allen was born on 7th May, 1995)

In the T20I Format, he has picked 24 wickets in 42 matches and has been averaging 31.91 with the ball while having an economy rate of 7.59. Over the globe, he has been a part of various T20 Leagues such as CPL, BBL, IPL, LPL, and many more, where he has got 100 wickets in the 162 matches played with an average of 27.81.

On This Day - May 7, 2010 - Australia defeats India by 49 Runs

In the Super 8 stage of the 2010 ICC World Twenty20, Australia produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat India by 49 runs at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. After India chose to bowl first, Australia posted a strong 184/5 in 20 overs. The opening pair of Shane Watson and David Warner gave them a flying start with a 104-run stand. Watson smashed 54 from 32 balls with 6 sixes, while Warner stole the show with 72 off 42 balls, hitting 7 sixes and earning Player of the Match.

(Australia defeated India by 49 runs)

David Hussey added a quick 35 from 22 balls to push Australia close to 185. India’s chase never got going as the top order collapsed badly. They were reduced to 50/7 before some late resistance. Rohit Sharma fought alone with an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, striking 6 sixes, but lacked support from the other batters. India were bowled out for 135 in 17.4 overs.