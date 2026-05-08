On This Day in Cricket - May 8

Coming to May 8, in the context of cricket, the fans have a chance to celebrate the birthday of Australia’s current captain, Pat Cummins, who was born in 1993. In 1970, Australia was blessed with the man who introduced the word “Finisher” as Michael Bevan was born today. In the 2010 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, New Zealand defeated the Pakistan team by just 1 run in a low chasing thriller. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target of 165 runs against Lucknow Super Giants with 10 wickets remaining.

On This Day - May 8, 1993 - Pat Cummins was Born Today

The captain who won the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship, Pat Cummins, was born on 8th May, 1993 in Westmead, Sydney. Being a fast-bowler, Pat Cummins has been a brilliant player for the Australian team and has played 72 matches. In 134 innings, he has picked up 315 wickets at an average of 22.05 and an economy rate of 2.89.

(Pat Cummins was born on 8th May, 1993)

Being a batsman, he has made 1567 runs at an average of 16.67. In the ODI Format, he has picked up 143 wickets in 90 matches played and averages 28.78 with the ball, while as a batsman, he has scored 537 runs at an average of 14.51. In the T20I format, he has picked 66 wickets in 57 matches and averages 23.57 with the ball. In the IPL, he is currently the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and took them to the Finals in 2024.

On This Day - May 8, 1970 - Michael Bevan was Born Today

Introducing the term “Finisher” in Cricket, Michael Bevan was born on 8th May, 1970 in Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory, and was termed as one of the best players in the limited overs. He was a part of the team in 18 test matches and was able to score 785 runs at an average of 29.07, with 6 half-centuries to his name.

(Michael Bevan was born on 8th May, 1970)

In the ODI Format, he has been an impact player for the Australian team, and in the 232 matches played, he has scored 6912 runs at an average of 53.58 while having a strike rate of 74.16. In the same format, he had 6 centuries and 46 half-centuries, which shows his skills. He retired from the ODI format on 29th February, 2004, and was also a part of the 2003 and 1999 ODI World Cup winning squad.

On This Day - May 8, 2010 - New Zealand defeats Pakistan by 1 Run

Playing the 17th Match of Group E in the 2010 ICC World Twenty20, New Zealand held their nerve to beat Pakistan by just 1 run in a thrilling finish at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 133/7 in 20 overs. Brendon McCullum gave them a decent start with 33 off 29 balls, while captain Daniel Vettori played the most important innings with 38 from 34 balls, including 2 sixes. Scott Styris added a useful 21 off 17.

(New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 1 run)

Pakistan’s bowling was disciplined, with Mohammad Sami, Abdur Rehman, and Shahid Afridi all taking 2 wickets each. Chasing 134, Pakistan got off to a poor start and slipped to 25/3 inside 4 overs. Salman Butt kept them in the game with an unbeaten 67 from 54 balls, hitting 8 fours and 1 six. Abdul Razzaq also fought back with 29 off 29. However, New Zealand’s bowlers stayed calm under pressure. Ian Butler delivered the match-winning spell, taking 3/19 in 4 overs, while Kyle Mills claimed 2 wickets.

On This Day - May 8, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 10 Wickets

For the fans at Hyderabad, this was one of the most one sided matches of IPL 2024 as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets with 62 balls left. After choosing to bat first, Lucknow managed 165/4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul scored 29 from 33 balls, but his slow innings kept the scoring rate under control. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 48 off 26, while Ayush Badoni added a fighting 55 from 30 balls with 9 fours.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding with 2 wickets for just 12 runs in 4 overs. Chasing 166, Sunrisers turned the match into a batting exhibition. Abhishek Sharma blasted 75 not out from 28 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes. Travis Head was even more destructive, smashing 89 not out in only 30 balls, including 8 fours and 8 sixes. The opening pair added 167 unbeaten runs as SRH finished the chase in just 9.4 overs.