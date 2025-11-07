On This Day In Cricket - November 7

Being the day of Glenn Maxwell's epic 201* amid cramps, dragging Australia from 91 for 7 to victory over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. India thumped Australia by an innings in the 1979 Bombay Test, with Gavaskar and Kirmani centuries. Debbie Hockley, pioneer of women's ODIs, was born in 1962. South Africa crushed Australia by 177 runs at WACA in 2016 despite Steyn's injury. James Franklin (1980), Wasim Jaffer’s 314* debut triple (1996), and 43 runs off one List A over (2018) marked feats. West Indies fell four short in a 44-over thriller vs India (1994); Jadeja spun India to Mohali win (2015). Krejza’s 8 for 215 on debut (2008), Watkins’ rearguard draw (1951), Townsend’s stumping hat-trick (1893), and births of Tennyson (1889) and Su'a (1966) rounded off historic November 7s.

On This Day - November 7, 1987 - Aditya Tare Was Born Today

Smashing a last ball six against James Faulkner to take Mumbai Indians into the playoffs in 2015 remains one of the most iconic moments of Aditya Tare’s career. The Mumbai-born wicketkeeper-batsman has been a dependable performer in Indian domestic cricket for over a decade. Born on November 7, 1987, Tare made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2009 and became a vital part of the side, even captaining the team during the 2015 Ranji Trophy season.

(Aditya Tare was born on November 7, 1987)

Across 101 first-class matches, Tare has scored 5608 runs at an average of 35.71, with 10 centuries and 35 fifties, including a highest score of 222. In List A cricket, he has 2619 runs from 92 matches at an impressive average of 39.68, while in T20s, he has amassed 2630 runs in 130 games, striking at over 132. In the IPL, Tare represented Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Daredevils, playing 35 matches and scoring 339 runs with a top score of 59. Beyond his batting, he has also been reliable behind the stumps with over 500 dismissals across formats.

On This Day - November 7, 2023 - Glenn Maxwell’s 201 Helps Australia defeat Afghanistan by 3 Wickets

Playing one of the greatest innings in World Cup history, Glenn Maxwell guided Australia to a miraculous three-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on November 7, 2023. Chasing 292, Australia were in deep trouble at 91 for 7 after 18 overs, with Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai dismantling the top order. But Maxwell produced an unbelievable 201 not out from 128 balls, smashing 21 fours and 10 sixes, and adding an unbroken 202-run stand with captain Pat Cummins, who scored a patient 12 from 68 balls. Earlier, Afghanistan posted a competitive 291 for 5, built around Ibrahim Zadran’s brilliant 129 not out from 143 balls.

(Australia defeated Afghanistan by 3 Wickets)

Rashid Khan added late fireworks with 35 from 18 deliveries, helping Afghanistan finish strongly. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 2 for 39, while Maxwell also chipped in with 1 for 55. In reply, Australia’s chase seemed impossible after losing seven wickets cheaply, but Maxwell’s extraordinary power-hitting and determination turned the game on its head. His double century, the first ever in an ODI chase, sealed the win in 46.5 overs and kept Australia’s World Cup hopes alive. It remains one of the most remarkable comebacks in ODI cricket history.

On This Day - November 7, 2021 - New Zealand defeats Afghanistan by 8 Wickets

Defeating the spirited Afghanistan side, New Zealand sealed their spot in the semifinals of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a convincing eight-wicket win in Abu Dhabi. Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan struggled to find rhythm against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling. Najibullah Zadran stood out with a superb 73 off 48 balls, striking six fours and three sixes, but lacked support from the other end as Trent Boult (3 for 17) and Tim Southee (2 for 24) restricted them to 124 for 8 in 20 overs. Adam Milne also chipped in with a wicket, keeping the pressure on throughout the innings.

(New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 Wickets)

In reply, New Zealand chased down the target with ease in 18.1 overs. Skipper Kane Williamson anchored the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 42 balls, while Devon Conway added 36 not out to finish the job. Earlier, Martin Guptill (28) and Daryl Mitchell (17) gave the team a brisk start before the pair’s dismissals. The calm and calculated partnership between Williamson and Conway ensured no late drama as New Zealand reached 125 for 2, securing a comfortable victory with 11 balls to spare and confirming India’s exit from the tournament. Boult was named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

On This Day - November 7, 2019 - India defeats Bangladesh by 8 Wickets

Getting the perfect start to their chase, India produced a dominant performance to level the T20I series against Bangladesh with an eight-wicket win at Rajkot on November 7, 2019. After being asked to bowl first, India restricted Bangladesh to 153 for 6. The visitors began well, with Litton Das scoring 29 and Mohammad Naim adding 36. Soumya Sarkar’s 30 and Mahmudullah’s brisk 30 off 21 balls gave Bangladesh a fighting total, but India’s bowlers ensured they did not get away. Yuzvendra Chahal led the attack with 2 for 28, while Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Washington Sundar took a wicket each.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets)

Chasing 154, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was unstoppable, smashing 85 runs from just 43 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes. His explosive knock set the tone for India’s comfortable chase. Shikhar Dhawan supported well with 31, as the duo added 118 runs for the first wicket in just 10.5 overs. Rohit’s dismissal did little to affect the result, as Shreyas Iyer’s quick 24 not out sealed the game in 15.4 overs. Rohit was named Player of the Match for his spectacular innings that guided India to victory and kept the three-match series alive at 1-1.

On This Day - November 7, 2017 - India defeats New Zealand by 6 Runs

Taking the field in a rain-shortened eight-over decider at Thiruvananthapuram on November 7, 2017, India managed to edge out New Zealand by six runs to clinch the T20I series 2-1. Put in to bat first, India faced early setbacks as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply to Tim Southee. Captain Virat Kohli tried to lift the innings with a quick 13 off six balls, while Manish Pandey’s 17 and Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 14 helped India post 67 for 5 in their allotted eight overs. Ish Sodhi and Southee took two wickets each for the visitors.

(India defeated New Zealand by 6 runs)

Chasing a modest target of 68, New Zealand struggled to build momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer once again, taking 2 for 9 in his two overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and the fielders chipped in with key wickets and run outs. Colin de Grandhomme’s quick 17 not out gave New Zealand brief hope, but they could only manage 61 for 6. Bumrah’s brilliance with the ball earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

On This Day - November 7, 2015 - India defeats South Africa by 108 Runs

As the first Test of the 2015 series unfolded in Mohali, India outplayed South Africa on a turning track to claim a 108-run victory. Batting first, India posted 201 runs, anchored by Murali Vijay’s composed 75 and Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty 38. Dean Elgar and debutant Kagiso Rabada impressed with the ball, taking four and one wicket respectively, while Vernon Philander also chipped in with two. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 184 as Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the visitors, claiming 5 for 51, supported by Jadeja’s 3 for 55.

(India defeated South Africa by 108 runs)

AB de Villiers fought hard with a fluent 63, but the rest faltered against India’s spin attack. India’s second innings saw Cheteshwar Pujara score a patient 77 and Vijay add 47, helping set a target of 218. Imran Tahir and Simon Harmer took four wickets each, keeping South Africa in the contest. However, the Proteas collapsed to 109 in their chase as Jadeja’s brilliance earned him figures of 5 for 21, while Ashwin bagged three more. India’s spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Mishra took all 10 wickets to hand India a commanding win and a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

On This Day - November 7, 2008 - South Africa defeats Bangladesh by 61 Runs

When the first ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh took place at Potchefstroom on November 7, 2008, it turned into a one-sided contest dominated by Dale Steyn’s brilliance. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa posted a solid 283 for 8 in 50 overs. Jacques Kallis top scored with a composed 50 from 73 balls, while Hashim Amla (35), AB de Villiers (35), and JP Duminy (36) provided useful contributions. Late fireworks came from Albie Morkel, who made 31 not out, and Johann Louw, who smashed 23 from just 7 balls to lift the total. For Bangladesh, Naeem Islam was the most successful bowler with 3 for 59, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed 2 for 48.

(South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 61 runs)

Chasing 284, Bangladesh struggled early against Steyn’s fiery spell. He ripped through their top order, finishing with career-best figures of 4 for 16. Mohammad Ashraful played a fighting knock of 73 from 78 balls, and Shakib Al Hasan supported him with 51, but no other batter could stay long at the crease. Albie Morkel took 3 for 40 and Morne Morkel added 2 for 44 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 in 44.2 overs, giving South Africa a 61-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

On This Day - November 7, 2004 - South Africa defeats India by 4 Wickets

When the Plate 3rd Place Play-off of the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes took place at Kowloon on November 7, 2004, India and South Africa produced a thrilling contest that went down to the final ball. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a strong total of 101 without losing a wicket in their allotted 5 overs. MS Dhoni smashed 36 runs from just 8 balls, hitting one four and five sixes at a strike rate of 450. Subroto Banerjee added a fiery 31 off 11 balls with four fours and two sixes, while Pravin Amre chipped in with 26 from 8 balls.

(South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets)

Their explosive batting took India to a commanding position with a run rate of over 20 per over. In reply, South Africa chased the target in style, reaching 104 for 2 in exactly 5 overs. Gerald Dros was the star of the innings, blasting 32 not out from 8 balls, including three sixes. Renier Munnik contributed 24 off 10 balls, and Gulam Bodi finished the job with a quick 17 from 5 deliveries. Despite Dhoni taking a wicket, South Africa’s aggressive hitting proved too strong. They sealed victory by 4 wickets with no balls to spare, completing an exciting high-scoring finish to the match.