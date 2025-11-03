On This Day In Cricket - November 3

Being the day of Ellyse Perry's birth in 1990 the Australian allrounder emerged as a double international in cricket and football. She debuted in ODIs before turning 17. Perry excelled in World Cups, Ashes and WPL with standout records. She became the first to reach 1000 T20I runs and 100 wickets. In 2024 New Zealand whitewashed India 3-0 in Tests at home for the first time. Ajaz Patel claimed 11 wickets in the Mumbai finale. Other milestones mark this date. Bishan Bedi conceded a 1978 match in protest. Rajeev Nayyar batted 1015 minutes for his 271 in 1999. Virender Sehwag scored a debut ton in 2001. Kraigg Brathwaite carried his bat through both innings with a double ton in 2016. Vaughan Brown arrived in 1959. Bryan Young came in 1964.

On This Day - November 3, 1990 - Ellyse Perry Was Born Today

Taking up the game as a teenager, Ellyse Perry has grown into one of the greatest allrounders in cricket history. Making her international debut in 2007 at just 16, she became the youngest Australian to play at the top level and later achieved the rare feat of representing her country in both cricket and football World Cups. Over her career from 2007 to 2025, Perry has played 14 Tests, 165 ODIs, and 168 T20Is, amassing over 7,600 international runs and taking more than 330 wickets. In Tests, she has scored 930 runs at an impressive average of 58.12, including two double centuries, and taken 39 wickets.

(Ellyse Perry was born on November 3, 1990)

In ODIs, she has been a pillar for Australia with 4,504 runs at 48.43 and 166 wickets at 25.56. Her T20I record is equally strong, scoring 2,173 runs and picking up 126 wickets. At the domestic level, she has starred for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL, Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL, where she averages 64.80 with the bat. Ellyse Perry’s consistency, longevity, and match-winning abilities have made her a true icon of Australian sport and a role model for generations of cricketers around the world.

On This Day - November 3, 2001 - Virender Sehwag Makes his Test Debut

Making her debut in Test cricket, Virender Sehwag announced himself in style during the first Test between India and South Africa at Bloemfontein in November 2001. The young Delhi batter, known for his aggressive stroke play, made an immediate impact with a sparkling century in his very first Test innings. Coming in at a tricky stage with India struggling at 68 for 4, Sehwag joined Sachin Tendulkar and the duo added a memorable 220-run partnership. Sehwag scored a patient yet fluent 105 off 173 balls, hitting 19 boundaries, while Tendulkar dominated with a majestic 155 from 184 deliveries.

(Virender Sehwag made his Test Debut on November 3, 2001)

Their efforts helped India reach 379 in the first innings. South Africa replied strongly with a massive total of 563, thanks to hundreds from Gibbs and Klusener. In the second innings, Sehwag once again showed composure, contributing 31 runs as India were bowled out for 237. Shaun Pollock starred with 10 wickets in the match, leading South Africa to a comfortable nine-wicket win. Despite the defeat, Sehwag’s fearless batting against a top-class pace attack stood out. His century on debut marked the beginning of one of India’s most entertaining and fearless batting careers in Test cricket.

On This Day - November 3, 2004 - Dinesh Karthik Makes his Test Debut

Starting his Test career at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2004, Dinesh Karthik made his debut in a dramatic contest between India and Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter had a modest outing with the bat, scoring 10 runs in the first innings and just 4 in the second. However, his presence behind the stumps was sharp, contributing crucially in a low-scoring thriller. India, after electing to bat first, were bundled out for just 104, with Rahul Dravid remaining unbeaten on 31, while Jason Gillespie took 4 wickets. Australia responded with 203, as Anil Kumble picked up 5 for 90 and Murali Kartik claimed 4 for 44.

(Dinesh Karthik made his Test Debut on November 3, 2004)

In India’s second innings, VVS Laxman (69) and Sachin Tendulkar (55) guided the hosts to 205, setting Australia a tricky target of 107. Karthik’s glovework came into play as India bowled out Australia for 93. Harbhajan Singh took 5 wickets and Kartik added 3 more to seal a famous 13-run win. Though Karthik didn’t make a big impact with the bat, his debut coincided with a memorable Indian victory, where spinners ruled and resilience triumphed on a turning Wankhede pitch. It was the perfect start to a promising career for the young Tamil Nadu keeper.

On This Day - November 3, 2024 - New Zealand defeats India by 25 Runs

Losing a home series after 12 years, India suffered a shocking 25-run defeat to New Zealand in the third Test at Wankhede, handing the visitors a historic 3-0 series whitewash. Batting first, New Zealand posted 235 in their first innings with Daryl Mitchell scoring 82 and Will Young adding 71. Ravindra Jadeja led India’s bowling with 5 for 65, while Washington Sundar took 4 wickets. India replied with 263, powered by Shubman Gill’s composed 90 and Rishabh Pant’s quick 60, giving the hosts a slim 28-run lead. In the second innings, Will Young again top-scored with 51 as Jadeja claimed another five-wicket haul, bowling out New Zealand for 174.

(New Zealand defeated India by 25 runs)

Set a modest 147 to win, India crumbled spectacularly against Ajaz Patel’s spin. Patel took 6 for 57, completing a remarkable match haul of 11 wickets, while Glenn Phillips chipped in with 3 wickets. Despite Pant’s aggressive 64 off 57 balls, the rest of India’s batting collapsed to 121 in just 29.1 overs. Ajaz Patel was named Player of the Match, and Will Young, who scored 244 runs in the series, was named Player of the Series. It marked New Zealand’s first-ever Test series win in India and one of India’s most unexpected home losses.

On This Day - November 3, 2023 - Afghanistan defeats Netherlands by 7 Wickets

Winning the match by seven wickets, Afghanistan continued their impressive run in the 2023 World Cup with a dominant performance against the Netherlands at Lucknow. Batting first after winning the toss, the Netherlands struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 179 in 46.3 overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored with 58 from 86 balls, while Max O’Dowd made 42. However, four run-outs cost them dearly, and Mohammad Nabi’s superb spell of 3 for 28, along with Noor Ahmad’s 2 for 31, restricted their scoring.

(Afghanistan defeated Netherlands by 7 wickets)

Chasing 180, Afghanistan showed great control and composure. Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz early for 10 and Ibrahim Zadran for 20, Rahmat Shah steadied the innings with a fluent 52 off 54 balls. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten on 56, guiding his side home alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, who struck 31 not out from 28 balls. Afghanistan reached the target in just 31.3 overs at a healthy run rate of 5.74, sealing the win with 111 balls to spare. Mohammad Nabi was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance as Afghanistan collected two crucial points.

On This Day - November 3, 2021 - India defeats Afghanistan by 66 Runs

The match where India faced Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi turned out to be a dominating performance by the Indian team. Batting first after Afghanistan chose to field, India posted a massive total of 210 for 2 in their 20 overs. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a perfect start with a brilliant 140-run partnership. Rohit smashed 74 runs from 47 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes, while Rahul made 69 from 48 balls. Later, Rishabh Pant’s quick 27 off 13 and Hardik Pandya’s explosive 35 off 13 powered India past 200.

(India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs)

Chasing 211, Afghanistan never really threatened India’s total. Their top order collapsed early, losing both openers within the first four overs. Mohammad Nabi tried to fight back with 35 from 32, while Karim Janat hit an unbeaten 42 off 22, but their efforts only took Afghanistan to 144 for 7. For India, Mohammed Shami picked 3 wickets for 32 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin returned impressive figures of 2 for 14. India won the match comfortably by 66 runs, earning their first victory of the tournament and boosting their net run rate significantly. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his classy innings.

On This Day - November 3, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Mumbai Indians by 10 Wickets

For the 56th match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a dominant all-round display to crush Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and seal their place in the playoffs. Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai struggled to find rhythm and managed only 149 for 8 in 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma was exceptional with the new ball, taking 3 for 34, while Shahbaz Nadeem’s left-arm spin added pressure with 2 for 19. Jason Holder chipped in with two crucial wickets, including the dangerous Kieron Pollard who top-scored for Mumbai with 41 off 25 balls.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets)

Chasing 150, Sunrisers openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha made the target look easy. Warner led the charge with a blistering 85 not out from 58 balls, striking 10 fours and a six, while Saha supported brilliantly with 58 not out off 45 balls. The pair added an unbeaten 151-run partnership, finishing the match in just 17.1 overs. Mumbai’s bowlers had no answers, with none managing a breakthrough. This emphatic win lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad into the playoffs and knocked Kolkata Knight Riders out, with Nadeem earning the Player of the Match award for his tight bowling spell.

On This Day - November 3, 2019 - Bangladesh defeats India by 7 Wickets

Defeating the hosts in a historic clash, Bangladesh registered their first ever T20I win over India with a seven wicket victory in Delhi on November 3, 2019. Chasing 149, Bangladesh reached the target in 19.3 overs, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim’s match-winning unbeaten 60 from 43 balls. His calm and composed innings, decorated with eight fours and a six, guided the visitors home after a strong partnership with Soumya Sarkar, who made 39 off 35 balls. Earlier, India managed 148 for 6 after being asked to bat first.

(Bangladesh defeated India by 7 wickets)

Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 41 from 42 balls, while late cameos from Krunal Pandya (15 not out) and Washington Sundar (14 not out) helped India cross 140. Bangladesh’s bowlers kept things tight, with Shafiul Islam taking 2 for 36 and Aminul Islam claiming 2 for 22. In reply, despite losing early wickets, Mushfiqur’s experience took over as he hit four consecutive boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over to seal the game. Mahmudullah finished things off with a six, remaining unbeaten on 15 from seven balls. The victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and marked a memorable moment in their cricket history.