On This Day In Cricket - November 4

The day of November 4 celebrates cricket milestones. In 1947, legendary Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was born, evolving from "Iron Gloves" to forming a fearsome partnership with Dennis Lillee. New Zealand's Lee Germon, born 1968, debuted as Test captain against India in 1995. In 2021, Yorkshire faced sanctions over institutional racism allegations by Azeem Rafiq, leading to resignations and sponsorship losses. Giff Vivian (1912) shone briefly for New Zealand with consistent batting. West Indies' David Williams (1963) had a modest career but a memorable 1997-98 stand. A 2000 ODI saw South Africa edge New Zealand dramatically.

On This Day - November 4, 1994 - Billy Stanlake Was Born Today

The bowler who stood tall at 204 centimetres, Billy Stanlake, made his mark in Australian cricket with raw pace and bounce that troubled many batters. Born on November 4, 1994, in Hervey Bay, he began his international career in 2017 and played for Australia until 2019. Stanlake featured in 7 ODIs and 19 T20Is, taking 7 and 27 wickets respectively. His best international figures came in T20Is, where he grabbed 4 for 8, finishing with an impressive bowling average of 20.14 and a strike rate of 15.5. In domestic cricket, he represented teams like Queensland, Adelaide Strikers, and Hobart Hurricanes.

(Billy Stanlake was born on November 4, 1994)

Across formats, he played 10 first-class matches with 31 wickets at an average of 26.93, and 45 List A games where he took 55 wickets. His T20 career saw him play 88 matches, claiming 91 wickets with a best of 4 for 8. Stanlake also had short IPL stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking 7 wickets in 6 games. Though injuries limited his appearances, his height, pace, and bounce made him a unique fast-bowling talent in Australian cricket, remembered for his fiery spells and ability to extract movement even on flat pitches.

On This Day - November 4, 1994 - Hashmatullah Shahidi Was Born Today

Celebrating the day of Hashmatullah Shahidi, one of Afghanistan’s most dependable top-order batters who has quietly built a remarkable career since making his international debut in 2013. Born on November 4, 1994, in Logar, Shahidi is known for his calm temperament and ability to anchor innings. Over the years, he has become a pillar in Afghanistan’s batting lineup across formats. In Tests, Shahidi has played 11 matches, scoring 771 runs at an average of 48.18, including two double centuries, with a top score of 246 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

(Hashmatullah Shahidi was born on November 4, 1994)

In One-Day Internationals, he has featured in 93 games, amassing 2474 runs at 32.98 with 22 half-centuries and a highest score of 97 not out. His consistency was key during the 2023 World Cup, where he led Afghanistan to memorable wins over England and Pakistan while averaging over 50. A left-handed batter and occasional off-break bowler, Shahidi also has over 3800 runs in List A cricket and more than 2100 runs in T20s at an impressive average above 40. Beyond his numbers, Shahidi’s calm leadership and resilience have made him a symbol of Afghanistan’s growth and fighting spirit in world cricket.

On This Day - November 4, 2024 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 2 Wickets

The match where Australia edged past Pakistan by two wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw plenty of drama before the hosts sealed a narrow win. Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, managed only 203 runs in 46.4 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 44 off 71 balls, while skipper Babar Azam made 37. Late cameos from Shaheen Afridi, who hit 24 off 19, and Naseem Shah with 40 from 39 balls lifted the total past 200. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3 for 33, while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa claimed two wickets each.

(Australia defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets)

In reply, Australia chased down the target in 33.3 overs but lost eight wickets along the way. Josh Inglis played a quick 49 off 42 balls, supported by Steven Smith’s 44 from 46. Despite a mid-innings collapse where Haris Rauf took 3 for 67 and Shaheen picked up two wickets, captain Pat Cummins held his nerve with an unbeaten 32 off 31 balls to guide his team home. The win gave Australia a 1–0 lead in the three-match ODI series, while Starc was named Player of the Match for his brilliant opening spell that set up the victory.

On This Day - November 4, 2023 - Australia defeats England by 33 Runs

Getting a win over England in Ahmedabad, Australia continued their fine run at the 2023 World Cup with a solid 33-run victory. Batting first, Australia posted 286 in 49.3 overs, led by Marnus Labuschagne’s steady 71 from 83 balls and handy contributions from Cameron Green (47) and Marcus Stoinis (35). Adam Zampa added late fireworks with a quick 29 off 19 balls to push the total close to 300. Chris Woakes was the pick of England’s bowlers, finishing with 4 for 54, while Adil Rashid chipped in with two wickets for just 38 runs.

(Australia defeated England by 33 runs)

Chasing 287, England never quite got going after losing Jonny Bairstow for a duck in the very first over. Ben Stokes tried to hold the innings together with 64 from 90 balls, and Dawid Malan made 50, but regular wickets kept pulling England back. Moeen Ali’s 42 gave some hope, but Adam Zampa’s superb spell of 3 for 21 in 10 overs sealed the deal for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also took two wickets each, helping bowl England out for 253 in 48.1 overs. Zampa was rightly named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance as Australia earned two more valuable points in the tournament.

On This Day - November 4, 2022 - Australia defeats Afghanistan by 4 Runs

Defeating the spirited Afghanistan side by just 4 runs, Australia kept their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign alive in a thrilling contest at Adelaide. Batting first, Australia posted 168 for 8 in 20 overs, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 54 off 32 balls that lifted the innings after a few quick wickets. Mitchell Marsh also played a handy knock of 45 from 30 deliveries, while Naveen-ul-Haq was outstanding for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 3 for 21. Fazalhaq Farooqi chipped in with two wickets to keep the Australians in check.

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(Australia defeated Afghanistan by 4 runs)

Chasing 169, Afghanistan showed great fight led by Gulbadin Naib’s 39 off 23 and Rashid Khan’s explosive unbeaten 48 from just 23 balls. Despite their efforts, Afghanistan fell short at 164 for 7 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa took two wickets each, while Kane Richardson dismissed Gurbaz early. Rashid Khan nearly turned the game around with his power hitting, but Australia managed to hold their nerve in the final over. Maxwell’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match award as Australia secured a narrow victory, though their net run rate remained a concern for qualification hopes.

On This Day - November 4, 2021 - Australia defeats Bangladesh by 8 Wickets

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a one-sided contest at Dubai. Bowling first after winning the toss, Australia dominated from the start as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 73 runs in 15 overs. Adam Zampa was the star of the show, taking a brilliant five-wicket haul for only 19 runs in his four overs, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each. None of the Bangladeshi batters managed to settle, with Mohammad Naim top scoring with 17 and Shamim Hossain adding 19.

(Australia defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets)

Chasing a modest target of 74, Australia came out attacking right away. Captain Aaron Finch led the charge with a blistering 40 off just 20 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes. David Warner contributed 18 from 14 balls, while Mitchell Marsh finished the job quickly with an unbeaten 16 off five deliveries. Australia raced to victory in only 6.2 overs, ending on 78 for 2. The emphatic win not only earned them two points but also gave their net run rate a huge boost. Adam Zampa was rightly named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell that completely dismantled Bangladesh’s batting lineup.

On This Day - November 4, 2018 - India defeats West Indies by 5 Wickets

In the first T20 International between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 4, 2018, India registered a comfortable five-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the toss, India opted to field first and restricted West Indies to just 109 for 8 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball, taking 3 wickets for only 13 runs. He was well supported by Krunal Pandya, who picked up one wicket for 15 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed and Jasprit Bumrah also struck once each.

(India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets)

For West Indies, debutant Fabian Allen top-scored with 27 off 20 balls, and Keemo Paul added an unbeaten 15. Their innings never gained momentum as India’s bowlers maintained tight lines throughout. Chasing a modest target of 110, India faced early trouble at 45 for 4, with Oshane Thomas impressing on debut by dismissing both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. However, Dinesh Karthik’s calm unbeaten 31 and Krunal Pandya’s quick 21 from just 9 balls guided India home in 17.5 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell that set up India’s win in this low-scoring contest.

On This Day - November 4, 2017 - New Zealand defeats India by 40 Runs

Playing against the visiting New Zealand side in the second T20 International at Rajkot on November 4, 2017, India suffered a 40-run defeat as the series was levelled 1-1. Batting first, New Zealand put up an impressive total of 196 for 2 in their 20 overs, led by a blistering unbeaten century from Colin Munro, who scored 109 off just 58 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes. Martin Guptill gave a solid start with 45 runs, while captain Kane Williamson and Tom Bruce added quick cameos. Among Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant Mohammed Siraj picked one wicket each, though Siraj proved expensive with figures of 1 for 53.

(New Zealand defeated India by 40 runs)

Chasing 197, India struggled early as Trent Boult removed both openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, cheaply. Virat Kohli kept the hopes alive with a fine 65 off 42 balls, while MS Dhoni added 49 from 37, but the rest of the batting faltered. Boult was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 34, well supported by Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. India could only manage 156 for 7 in their 20 overs, falling well short of the target. Munro’s outstanding all-round show earned him the Player of the Match award.