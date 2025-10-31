On This Day In Cricket - October 31

Between the years 1895 and 2019, October 31 marked several milestones in cricket history. India's first Test captain, CK Nayudu, was born in 1895; he played until age 68 across six decades. In 1887, England's defensive opener William "Dodger" Whysall was born, amassing over 20,000 first-class runs before his tragic death at 43. Chetan Sharma took the first World Cup hat-trick in 1987, propelling India to a nine-wicket win over New Zealand in Nagpur, with Gavaskar’s maiden ODI century (100 off 85 balls). In 2019, Ish Sodhi became the third bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets.

On This Day - October 31, 2005 - MS Dhoni scores 183* against Sri Lanka

Marking his arrival as a superstar in world cricket, MS Dhoni played one of the most memorable innings in ODI history as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third ODI at Jaipur on October 31, 2005. Chasing a challenging 299, India got off to a shaky start when Sachin Tendulkar fell early for 2. But Dhoni, promoted to No. 3, took charge with a breathtaking unbeaten 183 off just 145 balls, smashing 15 fours and 10 sixes. He added 99 runs with Virender Sehwag, who made 39, and later guided India home alongside Venugopal Rao, who stayed not out on 19.

(MS Dhoni scored 183* against Sri Lanka)

India reached the target comfortably in 46.1 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 298 for 4, led by Kumar Sangakkara’s brilliant 138 not out and Mahela Jayawardene’s fluent 71. Their 151-run stand for the third wicket laid a strong platform, while Farveez Maharoof’s quickfire 33 from 16 balls lifted the total near 300. Among Indian bowlers, Ajit Agarkar took 2 for 62, while Harbhajan Singh was the most economical with 10 overs for just 30 runs. Dhoni’s powerful knock overshadowed everything as India took a 3-0 lead in the seven-match series, with his innings becoming an instant classic.

On This Day - October 31, 1992 - Ish Sodhi Was Born Today

Playing for the New Zealand team, Ish Sodhi has been one of the country’s most reliable spin bowlers since making his international debut in 2013. Born in Ludhiana, India, and raised in Auckland, Sodhi grew into a key figure for the Black Caps across all formats. In Tests, he has played 21 matches, taking 58 wickets with best figures of 6 for 86. In ODIs, he has 64 wickets from 54 games, including a memorable 6 for 39 against Bangladesh. His biggest impact, however, has come in T20 internationals, where he has become New Zealand’s leading spinner with 150 wickets in 128 matches at an average of 22.68.

(Ish Sodhi was born on October 31, 1992)

At the domestic level, Sodhi has been a consistent performer, claiming over 300 wickets in first-class cricket and more than 300 in T20s overall. His standout T20 spell came in the Big Bash League, where he took 6 for 11 for Adelaide Strikers. Apart from representing New Zealand, he has played in leagues like the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and The Hundred for Manchester Originals. Known for his sharp leg spin and control, Sodhi has grown into one of the most dependable bowlers in New Zealand’s modern era, consistently delivering in key international tournaments.

On This Day - October 31, 1895 - Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu Was Born Today

The first captain who led India in Test cricket, C.K. Nayudu, was one of the true pioneers of Indian cricket. Born on October 31, 1895, in Nagpur, he made history by captaining India in their debut Test against England at Lord’s in 1932. Despite suffering a hand injury in that match, he top-scored with 40 in the first innings, showing remarkable courage and skill. Nayudu went on to play seven Tests between 1932 and 1936, scoring 350 runs at an average of 25, with two half-centuries and a highest score of 81. With the ball, he took nine wickets, with best figures of 3 for 40.

(C.K. Nayudu was born on October 31, 1895)

In first-class cricket, Nayudu had an outstanding career that spanned from 1916 to 1964. Over 207 matches, he amassed 11,825 runs at an average of 35.94, including 26 centuries and a top score of 200. He was also a capable bowler, claiming 411 wickets at an average of 29.28 with 12 five-wicket hauls. Known for his powerful stroke play, especially his driving, and his accurate off-break bowling, Nayudu was a complete cricketer. Beyond cricket, he was a fine hockey and football player, leaving behind a legacy that helped lay the foundation of Indian cricket.

On This Day - October 31, 2022 - Australia defeats Ireland by 42 Runs

For the 31st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane, Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Batting first after being sent in, Australia posted 179 for 5 in 20 overs. Captain Aaron Finch led from the front with a fluent 63 off 44 balls, supported by Marcus Stoinis who hit 35 from 25 deliveries. Mitchell Marsh added 28, while Tim David’s quick 15 not out helped Australia finish strongly. Barry McCarthy was Ireland’s best bowler, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs, while Josh Little impressed with 2 for 21. Chasing 180, Ireland’s top order collapsed early, slipping to 25 for 5 within four overs.

(Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs)

Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell sparked the damage with two wickets each. However, wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker fought bravely, remaining unbeaten on 71 from 48 balls with nine fours and a six, taking Ireland to 137 all out in 18.1 overs. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa also took two wickets each to seal the win. Despite the victory, Australia’s negative net run rate meant their qualification remained uncertain. Finch was named Player of the Match for his captain’s knock that guided Australia to a commanding total.

On This Day - October 31, 2021 - New Zealand defeats India by 8 Wickets

During the 28th match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai, New Zealand produced a dominant all-round display to crush India by 8 wickets and put their campaign back on track. Batting first after losing the toss, India once again struggled to find momentum on a sluggish pitch. Ishan Kishan (4), Virat Kohli (9), and Rohit Sharma (14) fell cheaply as the Kiwi bowlers maintained tight lines. Captain Trent Boult was the star with 3 wickets for just 20 runs, while Ish Sodhi’s clever leg-spin earned him 2 for 17. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 26 from 19 balls helped India reach a modest total of 110 for 7 in 20 overs.

(New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets)

In reply, New Zealand made light work of the chase. Daryl Mitchell’s attacking 49 off 35 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, set the tone early on. Captain Kane Williamson guided the team home with a calm unbeaten 33 off 31 balls as New Zealand reached 111 for 2 in only 14.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was India’s lone bright spot, taking both wickets for 19 runs. The win earned New Zealand two crucial points, while India’s poor batting left their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

On This Day - October 31, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets

Following the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets to stay alive in the playoff race. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB managed only 120 for 7 in their 20 overs. Josh Philippe top-scored with 32 from 31 balls, while AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar contributed 24 and 21 respectively. The rest of the lineup struggled against disciplined SRH bowling. Sandeep Sharma was brilliant once again, taking 2 for 20, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, while Jason Holder and T Natarajan supported him with two and one wickets respectively.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets)

In reply, SRH chased down the 121-run target comfortably in just 14.1 overs. Wriddhiman Saha anchored the innings with a fluent 39 off 32 balls, and Manish Pandey added a quick 26. Although Yuzvendra Chahal tried to fight back with two wickets, Jason Holder’s explosive unbeaten 26 off just 10 balls, with three sixes, sealed the win for Hyderabad. With this result, SRH collected two crucial points and boosted their net run rate, while RCB’s batting woes continued, marking their third consecutive defeat in the league stage. Sandeep Sharma was named Player of the Match for his excellent new-ball spell.

On This Day - October 31, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Capitals by 9 Wickets

Coming to the 51st match of the 2020 Indian Premier League held in Dubai, Mumbai Indians completely outplayed Delhi Capitals to secure a dominant nine-wicket victory. Batting first, Delhi’s innings never gained momentum as they were restricted to 110 for 9 in their 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were the chief destroyers, both claiming three wickets each. Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan early to set the tone, while Bumrah’s pace and precision dismantled the middle order, removing Pant, Stoinis, and Harshal Patel. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 25 off 29, but none of the other batters could make a substantial impact.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets)

In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the modest target of 111 in just 14.2 overs. Ishan Kishan was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 72 from 47 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Quinton de Kock contributed 26 before falling to Anrich Nortje, while Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 12 as Mumbai cruised home with 34 balls to spare. The win strengthened Mumbai’s position at the top of the table, while Delhi suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, struggling to find rhythm before the playoffs.

On This Day - October 31, 2012 - India Women defeats Pakistan Women by 18 Runs

Winning the 2012 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup final, India Women produced a spirited display to defend a modest total and beat Pakistan Women by 18 runs at Guangzhou. After electing to bat first, India managed just 81 runs in their 20 overs. Punam Raut was the top scorer with a steady 25 from 28 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 20. Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Sana Mir’s brilliant spell of 4 wickets for 13 runs, and Bismah Maroof’s 2 for 14, kept India’s batters under pressure throughout the innings.

(India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 18 runs)

In reply, Pakistan struggled to chase the small target as India’s bowlers bowled tight lines and fielded superbly. Bismah Maroof top-scored for Pakistan with 18, but none of the other batters could settle. Niranjana Nagarajan and Archana Das took two wickets each, while Ekta Bisht, Shubhlakshmi Sharma, and Reema Malhotra chipped in with one apiece. Pakistan were bowled out for 63 in 19.1 overs. Punam Raut was named Player of the Match for her valuable contribution with the bat, while Bismah Maroof earned the Player of the Series award for her all-round performance.