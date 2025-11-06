On This Day In Cricket - November 6

The day where international cricket witnessed its first timed-out dismissal, Angelo Mathews fell victim in the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh in Delhi after a broken helmet strap delayed him beyond two minutes. Elsewhere, Michael Slater's explosive 169 powered Australia over Pakistan in Brisbane (1999); Zimbabwe ended a 17-year away Test drought by beating Bangladesh in Sylhet (2018); Netherlands stunned South Africa to knock them out of the T20 World Cup (2022). Australia sealed a 2-0 series win over India in Calcutta (1956) with Richie Benaud’s 11 wickets. Births included Graeme Wood, Geoff Rabone (1921), and Devendra Bishoo (1985); Sri Lanka crushed Zimbabwe by 191 runs in Harare (1994).

On This Day - November 6, 1996 - Sai Kishore Was Born Today

Being the player who steadily rose through Tamil Nadu’s cricketing ranks, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has built a strong reputation as a consistent left-arm spinner. Born on November 6, 1996, in Chennai, Sai Kishore made his mark with Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket before earning his India debut at the 2023 Asian Games. Standing tall at six-foot-three, he uses his height and control to deliver accurate and economical spells, much like his idol R Ashwin. His domestic career has been impressive with over 200 wickets in First-Class cricket at an average of 24.10, including 10 four-wicket and 14 five-wicket hauls.

(Sai Kishore was born on November 5, 1996)

In List A matches, he has claimed 99 wickets from 60 games at an average of 21.86, while in T20s he has 99 wickets in 85 games at 18.94. For Gujarat Titans in the IPL, he has taken 32 wickets from 25 matches, maintaining an economy of 8.85. Starting as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings in 2020, he later became a key part of Gujarat Titans’ 2022 title-winning squad. Sai Kishore continues to shine in domestic tournaments, county cricket, and the IPL, proving himself as one of the most reliable and disciplined spinners in Indian cricket.

On This Day - November 6, 2023 - Bangladesh defeats Sri Lanka by 3 Wickets

The match where Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the 2023 World Cup at Delhi turned into one of the most talked-about games of the tournament. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 279 runs in 49.3 overs, led by Charith Asalanka’s brilliant 108 off 105 balls and Pathum Nissanka’s 41. However, the innings took an unexpected turn when Angelo Mathews was controversially timed out, becoming the first player in international cricket to be dismissed that way. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 3 wickets for 80, while Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam claimed two each.

(Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets)

In reply, Bangladesh chased the target comfortably in 41.1 overs, finishing at 282 for 7. Captain Shakib Al Hasan starred with a match-winning 82 from 65 balls, supported by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s composed 90 from 101 deliveries. Their 169-run partnership set up the victory before late cameos from Towhid Hridoy and Tanzim Sakib sealed the chase. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took 3 wickets, while Theekshana and Mathews shared four between them. Shakib was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, guiding Bangladesh to a rare World Cup win over their Asian rivals.

On This Day - November 6, 2022 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 71 Runs

Beating the chill of Melbourne with a fiery performance, India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Batting first, India posted an imposing 186 for 5, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s breathtaking unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls, decorated with six fours and four sixes. KL Rahul also shone with a steady 51 from 35 balls, while Virat Kohli chipped in with 26. Despite some resistance from Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled to contain India’s power hitting, with Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava proving expensive.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs)

In reply, Zimbabwe’s chase never got going as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya struck early to leave them reeling at 36 for 5. Ryan Burl’s quick 35 and Raza’s 34 added brief entertainment, but Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3 for 22 ensured a quick finish as Zimbabwe folded for just 115 in 17.2 overs. India’s disciplined bowling and fielding sealed an emphatic win, topping Group 2 with four victories from five matches. Suryakumar was rightly named Player of the Match for his explosive knock that lit up the MCG in front of over 82,000 fans, guiding India confidently into the semi-finals.

On This Day - November 6, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 Wickets

In the IPL 2020 Eliminator at Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to stay alive in the tournament. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB struggled throughout their innings and managed only 131 for 7 in 20 overs. AB de Villiers was the lone fighter with a composed 56 from 43 balls, while Aaron Finch added 32. Jason Holder was brilliant with the ball for Hyderabad, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, and T Natarajan supported well with 2 for 33.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets)

Chasing 132, SRH had a shaky start, losing David Warner and Shreevats Goswami early to Mohammed Siraj. However, Kane Williamson anchored the innings with a calm and classy unbeaten 50 from 44 balls, while Jason Holder contributed a vital 24 not out off 20 deliveries. Their steady 65-run partnership guided Hyderabad home with two balls to spare. Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket each for RCB, but the total was too low to defend. Williamson was named Player of the Match for his composed innings under pressure.

On This Day - November 6, 2018 - India defeats West Indies by 71 Runs

Rohit Sharma’s century which lit up the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow guided India to a massive 71-run win over West Indies in the second T20I of the 2018 series. After being asked to bat first, Rohit played a spectacular captain’s knock, smashing an unbeaten 111 runs off 61 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes. Alongside him, Shikhar Dhawan contributed 43 runs, and KL Rahul’s quick 26* helped India reach a commanding total of 195 for 2 in 20 overs.

(India defeats West Indies by 71 runs)

The West Indian bowlers struggled as Carlos Brathwaite conceded 56 runs in his 4 overs, while Khary Pierre and Fabian Allen picked up one wicket each. Chasing 196, the visitors never looked comfortable against India’s disciplined attack. Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav all took two wickets each to restrict West Indies to 124 for 9 in their 20 overs. Darren Bravo top-scored with 23, but no batter managed to build a significant partnership. Rohit’s all-round brilliance, which included three catches, earned him the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - November 6, 2014 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

Seeing the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad on November 6, 2014, it turned out to be a memorable one for Ambati Rayudu, who guided India to a comfortable six-wicket victory. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 274 for 8 in 50 overs. Captain Angelo Mathews led from the front with a fine 92 not out off 101 balls, supported by Kumar Sangakkara’s patient 61. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets each, while Umesh Yadav also struck twice.

(India defeats Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets)

In reply, India lost Ajinkya Rahane early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Rayudu steadied the innings with a 122-run stand for the second wicket. Dhawan made a fluent 79 from 80 balls before falling to Seekkuge Prasanna, who later also dismissed Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. However, Rayudu was unstoppable, playing confidently through the innings and finishing unbeaten on 121 from 118 deliveries, hitting ten fours and four sixes. India chased down the target in just 44.3 overs with 33 balls to spare, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Rayudu’s maiden ODI century earned him the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round display.

On This Day - November 6, 2013 - India gets West Indies All-Out for 234 Runs

The first day of the Kolkata Test between India and West Indies in November 2013 saw the visitors elect to bat first but struggle against India’s bowling attack. Marlon Samuels top-scored with 65, while Chanderpaul added 36 as West Indies were dismissed for 234. Mohammed Shami, making his Test debut, impressed with figures of 4 for 71, supported by Ashwin’s 2 for 52. In reply, India lost early wickets as Shillingford’s spin caused trouble, reducing them to 83 for 5. However, debutant Rohit Sharma played a magnificent innings of 177, and Ravichandran Ashwin added a brilliant 124 to take India to a commanding total of 453.

(West Indies was all-out for 234 runs on day 1)

Their 280-run stand for the seventh wicket completely turned the match in India’s favor. Shillingford finished with 6 wickets for 167 runs. Trailing by 219, West Indies again faltered in their second innings, managing only 168 runs. Shami continued his dream debut with 5 wickets, while Ashwin picked 3 for 46. Despite resistance from Bravo and Chanderpaul, India wrapped up the match on the third day, winning by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his outstanding debut century that led India to a comfortable victory.

On This Day - November 6, 2008 - India Makes 311 Runs on Day 1 against Australia

The day 1 of the Nagpur Test between India and Australia in November 2008 saw India take control with strong batting performances. After choosing to bat first, India got off to a flying start with Virender Sehwag’s attacking 66 off 69 balls and debutant Murali Vijay’s composed 33. The duo added 98 runs for the opening wicket before both fell in quick succession. Rahul Dravid was dismissed for a duck, but Sachin Tendulkar steadied the innings with a brilliant 109 off 188 balls, featuring 12 boundaries.

(Sachin Tendulkar scores a century on Day 1)

He received good support from VVS Laxman, who made 64, and Sourav Ganguly, who remained unbeaten on 27 at stumps in his farewell Test. MS Dhoni was batting on 4 as India ended the day at 311 for 5 in 87 overs. For Australia, debutant off spinner Jason Krejza was the standout, taking 5 wickets for 123 runs in 30 overs, though he was expensive. Despite his breakthroughs, India’s experienced batting lineup handled the Australian attack confidently. The first day clearly belonged to India, with Tendulkar’s century and steady partnerships setting a strong platform for a big total in their bid to secure the series win.