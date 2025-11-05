On This Day In Cricket - November 5

Getting the day of November 5 started with Virat Kohli’s 1988 birth, the prodigy who later shattered ODI century records and led India to historic Test triumphs. Eddie Paynter, born 1901, dazzled with an 84 Ashes average, including a heroic 83 while ill in 1932-33. Sachin Tendulkar’s masterful 175 nearly stole a 2009 ODI from Australia’s 350. Jason Holder, born 1991, rose to West Indies captaincy and No. 1 Test allrounder. India crushed South Africa by 243 runs in the 2023 World Cup, Kohli equalling Tendulkar’s 49 tons. Don Bradman blasted 232 in 1932; Brian Lara’s 153 won the 1993 Sharjah final. Jess Jonassen, born 1992, starred in multiple T20 and ODI World Cup victories. Mumbai clinched the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in a thriller.

On This Day - November 5, 1988 - Virat Kohli Was Born Today

The greatest batsman who redefined modern cricket, Virat Kohli, began his international career in 2008 and went on to become one of the most complete all-format players in history. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, Kohli combined technical brilliance with unmatched fitness and intensity. In 123 Tests, he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and a top score of 254 not out. His ODI record is even greater, with 14,255 runs in 305 matches at an average of 57.71 and 51 centuries, the most by any player. In T20Is, he made 4188 runs at 48.69, remaining one of the format’s most reliable chasers.

(Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988)

Kohli led India in 68 Tests, winning 40, and became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia. Under his leadership, India enjoyed sustained success across formats. In the IPL, he remains the only player to represent one team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in all seasons, scoring over 8600 runs and holding the record for most centuries (eight). His crowning moment came in 2025 when RCB lifted their first IPL trophy. With over 75 international centuries and multiple ICC titles, Kohli’s passion, consistency, and legacy make him one of cricket’s greatest ever.

On This Day - November 5, 1987 - Sunil Gavaskar Retires from ODI Format

Taking the last match of Sunil Gavaskar’s international career, the 1987 World Cup semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the legendary opener had a quiet farewell. India won the toss and chose to field, but England, led by Graham Gooch’s brilliant 115 off 136 balls, posted a challenging total of 254 for 6 in their 50 overs. Captain Mike Gatting also played a valuable hand with 56, while Kapil Dev and Maninder Singh were the pick of India’s bowlers, claiming two and three wickets respectively. Chasing 255 for a place in the final, India’s innings never gained strong momentum.

(Sunil Gavaskar played his last ODI Match on November 5, 1987)

Gavaskar, in his final knock, managed only 4 runs from 7 balls before being bowled by Phil DeFreitas. Mohammad Azharuddin fought hard with 64 off 74 balls, and Kapil Dev’s quick 30 gave brief hope, but regular wickets hurt India’s chances. Off-spinner Eddie Hemmings was England’s hero with the ball, taking 4 for 52 as India were bowled out for 219 in 45.3 overs. England won by 35 runs to reach the final, while Gavaskar quietly walked away from international cricket, marking the end of one of India’s greatest cricketing eras.

On This Day - November 5, 2023 - India defeats South Africa by 243 Runs

Winning the match by a massive 243 runs, India completely outplayed South Africa in the 37th game of the 2023 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted an impressive 326 for 5 in their 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start with 40 off 24 balls, while Shubman Gill added 23. The star of the show was Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 101 from 121 balls, equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Shreyas Iyer supported him well with 77 off 87 deliveries, and Ravindra Jadeja finished strongly with 29 not out off 15 balls.

(India defeated South Africa by 243 runs)

In reply, South Africa collapsed to 83 all out in just 27.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 33 runs, while Mohammed Shami took 2 for 18 and Kuldeep Yadav 2 for 7. None of the South African batters crossed 15 runs, with Marco Jansen’s 14 being the top score. India’s bowlers dominated throughout, giving no chance for recovery. With this huge win, India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament and sealed the top spot on the points table with nine wins from nine matches.

On This Day - November 5, 2021 - India defeats Scotland by 8 Wickets

Taking up the must-win challenge in Dubai, India delivered a dominating performance against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup, winning by 8 wickets with 81 balls to spare. After electing to bowl first, India’s bowlers were exceptional as Scotland were bundled out for just 85 runs in 17.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show, claiming 3 wickets for 15 runs in his 4 overs, while Mohammed Shami also picked up 3 for 15. Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with 2 for 10, ensuring Scotland never settled.

(India defeated Scotland by 8 wickets)

George Munsey top-scored for Scotland with 24 off 19 balls, but none of the other batters could handle India’s spin and pace combination. In response, India’s openers made light work of the chase. KL Rahul blasted a fiery 50 off just 19 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes, while Rohit Sharma smashed 30 off 16 deliveries. The pair added 70 runs in 4.6 overs, setting the tone for a quick finish. India reached 89 for 2 in just 6.3 overs. The emphatic win gave India a massive boost to their net run rate and kept their semi-final hopes alive, with Jadeja rightly named the Player of the Match.

On This Day - November 5, 2020 - Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Capitals by 57 Runs

In the IPL Qualifier 1 at Dubai on November 5, 2020, Mumbai Indians produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and book their place in the final. Batting first after Delhi chose to field, Mumbai posted a strong total of 200 for 5 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav played a classy innings of 51 from 38 balls, while Ishan Kishan continued his fine form with an unbeaten 55 off just 30 deliveries. Hardik Pandya added the finishing touch, blasting 37 not out from 14 balls with five sixes.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs)

For Delhi, Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler, taking 3 for 29 in his four overs. Delhi’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost their top three batsmen for zero, all dismissed within the first five balls by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Marcus Stoinis fought back with a quick 65 from 46 balls, and Axar Patel scored 42, but their efforts were not enough as Delhi managed only 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Bumrah was sensational, taking 4 for 14, while Boult struck early with 2 for 9. Mumbai’s commanding win highlighted their depth and quality, securing another IPL final appearance.

On This Day - November 5, 2019 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 7 Wickets

Defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, Australia clinched the second T20I at Canberra to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan, after electing to bat first, managed 150 for 6 in their 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam led the way with a composed 50 off 38 balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed provided the late fireworks with a blistering 62 not out from just 34 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes. Despite their efforts, Australia’s bowlers, especially Ashton Agar with 2 for 23 and Pat Cummins with 1 for 19, kept the scoring under control.

(Australia defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets)

In reply, Australia chased the target with ease, finishing at 151 for 3 in 18.3 overs. Steven Smith anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 80 from 51 balls, including 11 fours and a six, earning him the Player of the Match award. David Warner struck a quick 20 off 11 balls, while captain Aaron Finch added 17. Even though Pakistan struck early through Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, and Imad Wasim, they couldn’t stop Smith’s class. Australia’s disciplined chase highlighted their dominance, sealing a comfortable win and taking firm control of the series at Manuka Oval.

On This Day - November 5, 2014 - South Africa defeats Australia by 7 Wickets

When the first T20 International between Australia and South Africa took place at the Adelaide Oval on November 5, 2014, the visitors claimed a confident seven-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Batting first after winning the toss, Australia posted 144 for 6 in their 20 overs. Shane Watson played a steady knock of 47 from 36 balls with three sixes, while James Faulkner added an unbeaten 41 off 33 deliveries. Kyle Abbott was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 3 for 21 in four overs, while Wayne Parnell, Ryan McLaren, and Imran Tahir took one wicket each.

(South Africa defeated Australia by 7 wickets)

In reply, South Africa chased down the target in 19 overs, reaching 145 for 3. Rilee Rossouw was the star of the night, smashing 78 runs from just 50 balls with seven fours and three sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award. Quinton de Kock supported well with a fluent 46 from 39 balls, as the pair added a 129-run stand for the second wicket. Doug Bollinger, Pat Cummins, and Cameron Boyce picked up one wicket apiece, but South Africa’s strong batting display sealed the win comfortably with six balls to spare.