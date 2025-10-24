On This Day In Cricket - October 24

Between the 1976 Hyderabad Test, where Greg and Ian Chappell’s feat of brothers scoring centuries in the same innings was matched, and the 2024 Mirpur triumph, Kagiso Rabada’s 9 for 72 secured South Africa’s first Asian Test win in a decade against Bangladesh. Ian Bishop, born 1967, took 100 wickets in 21 Tests before injuries curtailed his career. In 2021, West Indies tied with India in Visakhapatnam, Shai Hope’s second ODI ton echoing his first. Bob Taylor set a wicketkeeping record in 1982; Ken Mackay, born 1925, never saw Australia lose when he scored fifty. Dave Houghton’s 266 couldn’t force Zimbabwe’s maiden win in 1994.

On This Day - October 24, 1984 - Wriddhiman Saha Was Born Today

Celebrating the remarkable journey of Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha, one of India’s most dependable wicketkeeper-batters. Born on October 24, 1984, in Siliguri, Saha made his mark in domestic cricket with Bengal before earning his India cap in 2010. Over his international career spanning from 2010 to 2021, he played 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three centuries and six fifties, while also taking 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Though his ODI stint was short with only nine matches, his reliability behind the stumps earned him immense respect.

(Wriddhiman Saha was born on October 24, 1984)

In first-class cricket, Saha was a standout performer, amassing 7169 runs in 142 matches at an impressive average of 41.43, with 14 centuries and 44 fifties. His wicketkeeping record was equally stellar, with 346 catches and 38 stumpings. In T20 cricket, including the IPL, he scored 4655 runs in 255 matches, with two centuries and 24 fifties. Saha featured in every IPL season from 2008 to 2024, representing five franchises. His finest moment came in the 2014 IPL final when he smashed an unbeaten 115 for Punjab Kings. Known for his calmness and sharp glovework, Saha’s contribution to Indian cricket remains invaluable.

On This Day - October 24, 1991 - Bhanuka Rajapaksa Was Born Today

As a cricketer, Bhanuka Bandara Rajapaksa has carved a reputation as one of Sri Lanka’s most aggressive left-handed batters. Born on October 24, 1991, in Colombo, Rajapaksa first caught attention during the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where he led Sri Lanka’s batting charts with 253 runs. Known for his attacking stroke play, often compared to Adam Gilchrist, he made his international debut in 2019 and went on to represent Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20Is. In ODIs, Rajapaksa featured in 5 matches, scoring 89 runs with a best of 65.

(Bhanuka Rajapaksa was born on October 24, 1991)

His biggest impact came in T20Is, where he played 44 matches and made 733 runs at a strike rate of 132.78, including three half-centuries. In domestic and franchise cricket, he has been a prolific performer, scoring over 4100 runs in first-class cricket and more than 4000 runs in T20s with one century and 17 fifties. Over the years, Rajapaksa has played in several global leagues, including the IPL for Punjab Kings, LPL for Galle Gladiators, and CPL for St Lucia Kings. With his fearless batting and experience across formats, Rajapaksa remains one of Sri Lanka’s most entertaining modern-day cricketers.

On This Day - October 24, 2024 - New Zealand Gets All-Out for 259 Runs on Day 1

Starting the first day of the second Test at Pune, New Zealand took control after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Their openers began steadily before Tom Latham was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin for 15. Devon Conway then anchored the innings with a composed 76 off 141 balls, striking 11 boundaries. Alongside him, Rachin Ravindra played confidently for his 65 from 105 balls as the pair added 62 crucial runs for the third wicket. India’s spinners found their rhythm later in the day, with Washington Sundar delivering a brilliant spell.

(New Zealand made 259 runs on day 1 against India)

He finished with outstanding figures of 7 wickets for 59 runs in 23.1 overs, breaking New Zealand’s middle order and ending their innings at 259 in 79.1 overs. Ashwin supported well, taking 3 for 64. In reply, India’s innings got off to a shaky start as captain Rohit Sharma fell for a duck to Tim Southee. At stumps, India reached 16 for 1 in 11 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal unbeaten on 6 and Shubman Gill on 10. The day clearly belonged to New Zealand, thanks to Conway and Ravindra’s batting efforts and Sundar’s late fightback for India keeping the hosts still in the game.

On This Day - October 24, 2023 - South Africa defeats Bangladesh by 149 Runs

Another match where South Africa’s batting power left the opposition helpless, this time it was Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2023 World Cup. Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa piled up a massive 382 for 5 in their 50 overs. Quinton de Kock was once again the hero with a breathtaking 174 from 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and 7 sixes. He got solid support from Aiden Markram, who made 60, and Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed 90 off just 49 balls with 8 sixes. David Miller added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 34 from 15 balls as South Africa maintained a run rate of over seven.

(South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs)

In reply, Bangladesh never looked in control and kept losing wickets early. They were reduced to 31 for 3 and later 81 for 6 before Mahmudullah fought back with a brilliant century. His 111 from 111 balls was full of grit, including 11 fours and 4 sixes, but it was not enough as Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 in 46.4 overs. Gerald Coetzee took 3 wickets while Rabada, Jansen, and Williams picked up two each. South Africa won comfortably by 149 runs, with de Kock named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock.

On This Day - October 24, 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Delhi Capitals by 59 Runs

Setting up a strong show in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in the 42nd match of IPL 2020. Batting first after being sent in, KKR posted a huge total of 194 for 6. Nitish Rana anchored the innings with a superb 81 from 53 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, while Sunil Narine turned back the clock with an explosive 64 off just 32 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Their 115-run stand for the fourth wicket changed the game’s momentum completely.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs)

For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets each, but their bowlers were taken apart in the middle overs. In reply, Delhi’s chase never took off. Pat Cummins gave KKR a dream start by removing both openers, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, cheaply. Varun Chakravarthy then produced a magical spell, finishing with career-best figures of 5 for 20. Captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored for Delhi with 47, but the team could only manage 135 for 9 in their 20 overs.

On This Day - October 24, 2018 - India vs West Indies Ends up in a Tie

A century from Virat Kohli lit up Visakhapatnam as India and West Indies played out a thrilling tie in the second ODI of the 2018 series. Batting first, India posted a strong total of 321 for 6, led by Kohli’s majestic unbeaten 157 off 129 balls that included 13 fours and 4 sixes. He found solid support from Ambati Rayudu, who scored 73 from 80 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan added 29 at the top. Despite a late flurry of wickets, India’s captain ensured his team crossed the 300 mark with another masterclass in consistency.

(India vs West Indies ended up in a tie)

In reply, West Indies matched India blow for blow. Shai Hope anchored the chase with a superb unbeaten 123 from 134 balls, guiding his team through pressure situations. Young Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive 94 from 64 balls, laced with 7 sixes, kept the visitors in the hunt. However, tight bowling from Kuldeep Yadav, who took 3 for 67, made sure the game went down to the wire. With five runs needed off the final ball, Hope struck a boundary to level the scores at 321 for 7, ending the contest in a dramatic tie. Kohli was named Player of the Match for his record-breaking knock.

On This Day - October 24, 1967 - Ian Bishop Was Born Today

Between the late 1980s and the late 1990s, Ian Bishop was one of the most exciting fast bowlers to emerge from the West Indies. Making his Test debut in 1989 at the age of 21, Bishop quickly impressed with his pace and control, taking 6 for 87 against India in only his second Test. Over his 43-match Test career, he picked up 161 wickets at an average of 24.27, including six five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6 for 40. His performances against England and Australia were particularly memorable, as he often led the attack with fierce speed and accuracy.

(Ian Bishop was born on October 24, 1967)

In One Day Internationals, Bishop played 84 matches and claimed 118 wickets at an average of 26.50, with best figures of 5 for 25. He also contributed useful runs down the order, scoring 405 ODI runs and 632 in Tests. Unfortunately, repeated back injuries cut short what could have been an even greater career. After retiring in 1998, Bishop reinvented himself as a respected commentator known for his deep understanding of the game. His passionate commentary, especially his famous “Remember the name!” call during the 2016 T20 World Cup, has made him one of cricket’s most beloved voices.

On This Day - October 24, 2006 - South Africa defeats Sri Lanka by 78 Runs

Getting a win was crucial for South Africa in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, and they delivered a solid all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 78 runs at Ahmedabad. Batting first after Sri Lanka chose to field, South Africa managed 219 for 9 in 50 overs. AB de Villiers anchored the innings with 54 runs from 88 balls, while Jacques Kallis scored a steady 43. Later, Shaun Pollock’s quick 21 not out and Robin Peterson’s 22 off 16 balls helped lift the total past 200. Lasith Malinga was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with 4 wickets for 53 runs, and Chaminda Vaas bowled brilliantly for 2 for 16 in his 10 overs.

(South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs)

Chasing 220, Sri Lanka struggled right from the start. Pollock and Makhaya Ntini struck early to leave them reeling at 23 for 3. Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan tried to rebuild with 36 runs each, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Andre Nel picked up 3 for 41, while Pollock and Ntini took 2 each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 141 in 39.1 overs. Pollock’s all-round effort of 21 not out and 2 for 21 earned him the Player of the Match award, giving South Africa their first win of the tournament.